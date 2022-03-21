Prep Baseball | Serena helps lead Herrin past Carterville

CARTERVILLE — Hunter Serena pitched a complete game for Herrin and was part of his team’s seven-run rally in the fourth inning as the Tigers knocked off Carterville, 8-5, Monday evening at the Carterville Sports Complex.

Serena was nearly lifted after the Lions built a 5-1 lead, but Herrin coach Rick Damico left his junior southpaw in the game. And he became the winner after the Tigers jumped on hurlers James Cravens and Braden Wright to take the lead in the fourth.

“He was throwing great,” Damico said. “They scored their five runs on three dropped fly balls. We asked him how he felt and he said he felt like he was in a groove. We said you’ve got 115 pitches so go all you can. We’ve got confidence in him so we let it happen.”

Carterville scored three runs in the first inning after Blake Barnard, Peyton Bittle and Elijah Keim all reached on errors and eventually came plateward.

Herrin got a run back in the second, but trailed by four after Barnard led off the third and Keim lofted a fly ball to right field that was misjudged. Drew Pestka followed with a single and the Lions had a 5-1 lead.

But the Tigers (2-2) chipped away against starter Cravens and benefited from Carterville errors. Haydon Mayer contributed a hit, while Serena and his catcher Talan Nemeth also had knocks.

Nick Hubbard, Chase Bigham, Cameron McEvers and Cameron Evrard all played a part in the wild seven-run rally, with part of it coming against reliever Wright, who nearly escaped but a dropped third strike kept the inning going.

“It’s kind of been the story of our year so far,” said Carterville coach Nathan Bittle. “One bad inning where we just don’t catch it and don’t throw it. Our pitchers have to start getting deeper in games. I know it’s early, but you just can’t average 20 pitches per inning. It puts stress on your bullpen, it puts stress on your defense. So we’ve got to start getting a little deeper with our starters.

“But it’s the same thing right now. We can’t catch it and throw it and that’s fundamental stuff. We’ve got to get better at basic stuff.”

Eventually it was Peyton Bittle moving to the mound from shortstop to get the final out of the decisive frame.

“We had a good hit and then all of a sudden the ball started getting thrown from one base to the other and it’s behind home plate,” Damico said. “It’s early and I don’t expect Carterville to do that again. But they did it today and we took advantage of it.”

Carterville’s record dipped to 2-1-1 with the loss.

“You have to tip your hat to Herrin,” Nathan Bittle said. “They hit it really well. I didn’t expect them to hit it quite that well but they tattooed some balls that were even outs. But it’s so much easier to hit when you’re ahead in the count and we fell behind so many hitters. We kind of made it easier for them to hit.”

The Tigers certainly weren’t complaining.

“It was a good win for us,” Damico said. “We think we can be a pretty good team and hopefully this is the start of something.”

