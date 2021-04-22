Prep Baseball | Strong pitching lifts Massac County over Carbondale

METROPOLIS — Freshman pitcher Luke Maurer carried a shutout into the seventh inning against Carbondale on Thursday where he escaped with a 3-1 victory to help Massac County improve its early season record to 3-2.
“I’d say about the second inning I started feeling myself and it worked from there,” said Maurer, who moves to 1-1 in his first two starts.
Maurer threw 66 pitches in seven innings, allowing one run and three hits while striking out five Terriers and walking none. His run support started in the first inning when sophomore catcher Drew Jacobs drove a full count pitch off Carbondale’s Eli Dyer (1-1) over the left field fence for a solo home run that put the Patriots up 1-0 and they never looked back.
Jacobs would reach base two more times in the fourth and sixth inning via a walk and swinging bunt single down the third base line. Patriots coach Patrick Clark subbed in senior Logan Korie as Jacob’s courtesy runner on both occasions and the switch worked with Korie stealing second base in both innings. That turned into two RBI singles from the 6-hole hitter, Brody Smallman, who finished 2-for-3 on the night.
Smallman’s RBI knock in the sixth put the score at 3-0 and gave Maurer enough run support to close the game out.
“That early home run helped out my confidence a lot and got the guys excited,” Maurer said. “My off-speed pitches were working really well; I felt like I could throw my curve and slider at any count and our defense has been playing a lot better defense this week.
“All-in-all, we knocked off the rust a little, got some hits and made plays.”
Carbondale carried one hit into the final inning courtesy of a Daniel Robinson double that led off the fifth inning. But all it took from Maurer on his next three batters was seven pitches punctuated by a Ben Brombaugh swinging strikeout that made contact, but fouled right into the catcher's mitt of Jacobs to escape unharmed.
Senior Riley Dyer, hitting as the Terriers’ designated hitter, led off the seventh inning with a double to try and spark a rally for his team. That put Tommy Rushing in the batter's box, who grounded out to first baseman Brady Cissell in five pitches, but managed to advance Dyer to second.
Maurer settled back in by getting Richardson on a called third strike before the pitcher, (Eli) Dyer, scored Carbondale’s lone run after an RBI single scored the other Dyer from second. That all led up to Maurer getting sophomore Corey Crombar to ground out to the shortstop, Smallman, for the third and final out of the game.
“Honestly, I thought our at-bats were pretty bad today,” said Carbondale coach Scott Hankey. “We were trying to do too much. We weren’t just settling in and being the players we work on in practice.
“You’ve got to tip your cap to their pitcher, he did a hell of a job.”
Dyer took the loss for Carbondale, but did it in style with 11 strikeouts through 6 ⅓ innings before junior Ethan Chance took over in the sixth with a pair of strikeouts to his credit. Dyer recovered well after the first inning homer, but couldn’t get the runs he needed after allowing three runs on five hits.
“Eli’s done a great job in both of his starts,” Hankey said. “We gave him run support the first time, 10-nothing, but this time we didn’t give him help at all. For a sophomore that’s coming in for his first two varsity starts, I couldn’t ask for anything better.”
Massac County hitters saw 85 pitches from Dyer in the first five innings while it only took Maurer 50 pitches to record the same number of outs. Clark called it a battle between two good pitchers.
“Their guy kept us off balance a bit, we got the one early, but we had to work for those other two,” Patrick said of Dyer. “That’s a really good team and I know they’re young, but so are we and we’re learning as we go."
Massac County plays Cobden at home Monday if Saturday’s game against Pope County gets rained out.
Carbondale plays Belleville Althoff on Tuesday and Thursday in two important South Seven conference games.
