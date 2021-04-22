Prep Baseball | Strong pitching lifts Massac County over Carbondale

“All-in-all, we knocked off the rust a little, got some hits and made plays.”

Carbondale carried one hit into the final inning courtesy of a Daniel Robinson double that led off the fifth inning. But all it took from Maurer on his next three batters was seven pitches punctuated by a Ben Brombaugh swinging strikeout that made contact, but fouled right into the catcher's mitt of Jacobs to escape unharmed.

Senior Riley Dyer, hitting as the Terriers’ designated hitter, led off the seventh inning with a double to try and spark a rally for his team. That put Tommy Rushing in the batter's box, who grounded out to first baseman Brady Cissell in five pitches, but managed to advance Dyer to second.

Maurer settled back in by getting Richardson on a called third strike before the pitcher, (Eli) Dyer, scored Carbondale’s lone run after an RBI single scored the other Dyer from second. That all led up to Maurer getting sophomore Corey Crombar to ground out to the shortstop, Smallman, for the third and final out of the game.

“Honestly, I thought our at-bats were pretty bad today,” said Carbondale coach Scott Hankey. “We were trying to do too much. We weren’t just settling in and being the players we work on in practice.