Prep Baseball | Thompson's teams win on, off field

Only four other coaches in Illinois have won more than Thompson at the same school. Few coaches anywhere, in any sport, have displayed the metronomic consistency Thompson has when it comes to winning.

In 31 of his 32 years at the helm, Thompson has won more than he’s lost. The one year that Harrisburg didn’t enjoy a winning season, 2017, they still managed to win one of the 21 regional plaques he’s claimed in his career.

Assistant coach John Crabb told a reporter last year that Thompson’s ability to adapt and his thirst to win sets him apart from most other coaches.

“As the game has changed, he’s forged through those changes and still relates to the young guys and talks fundamentals in a language they can understand,” Crabb said. “His lack of being happy where he’s at has let him continue to progress and grow.

“If someone isn’t performing up to his expectations, he’ll get on them. But if they do what he asks them to do, he’s the first one off the bench, ready to pat them on the butt.”

Thompson would have been up off the Bulldogs’ bench a lot this spring. Harrisburg returned every starter, including ace pitcher Isaac Crabb, who got looks from multiple Power 5 schools before signing with Wabash Valley Community College.