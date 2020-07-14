Prep Baseball | Thompson's teams win on, off field

Forget the 803 career wins that make Harrisburg’s Jay Thompson the ninth-winningest baseball coach in IHSA history. Discard the fact that he’s won more than three games for every one he’s lost, and that he’s been part of two state championships.
The number that Thompson is most proud of during his nearly four decades of service to the Saline County school is seven.
“That’s how many surgeons played for me,” he said Tuesday.
Simply put, Thompson coaches baseball, but teaches life. There’s a reason his teams win on the field and then cash in years later, when it comes time to rely on the foundation one builds in high school and college.
One of Thompson’s favorite sayings is “You determine your success.” Simply put, it means you can coach a player to his and your heart’s content, but when that player digs into the batter’s box or toes the rubber, it’s up to them.
“I have a real interest in seeing young people succeed, whether it’s on the field or anywhere else in life,” Thompson said. “We teach more than baseball here. We hope they learn a lot of things. How to be part of a team, which is helpful when you go to work for a living, and certainly how to compete.”
As the record shows, no Southern Illinois baseball coach has competed or won like Thompson. He’s averaged just over 25 wins a season, taking seven editions of Bulldogs to the state tournament and winning the Class AA title in 1989.
Only four other coaches in Illinois have won more than Thompson at the same school. Few coaches anywhere, in any sport, have displayed the metronomic consistency Thompson has when it comes to winning.
In 31 of his 32 years at the helm, Thompson has won more than he’s lost. The one year that Harrisburg didn’t enjoy a winning season, 2017, they still managed to win one of the 21 regional plaques he’s claimed in his career.
Assistant coach John Crabb told a reporter last year that Thompson’s ability to adapt and his thirst to win sets him apart from most other coaches.
“As the game has changed, he’s forged through those changes and still relates to the young guys and talks fundamentals in a language they can understand,” Crabb said. “His lack of being happy where he’s at has let him continue to progress and grow.
“If someone isn’t performing up to his expectations, he’ll get on them. But if they do what he asks them to do, he’s the first one off the bench, ready to pat them on the butt.”
Thompson would have been up off the Bulldogs’ bench a lot this spring. Harrisburg returned every starter, including ace pitcher Isaac Crabb, who got looks from multiple Power 5 schools before signing with Wabash Valley Community College.
The Bulldogs were a prohibitive favorite to win SIRR Ohio and make a long postseason run, culminating in a state tournament trip. But like every other team in the spring, they ultimately couldn’t beat the threat of COVID-19.
“You never know what’s going to happen in baseball,” Thompson said. “Any team can beat you on any day. But I felt we had the talent to compete with any team in the state. I think we were capable of winning a state championship.”
While Thompson and this team will never find out if they could have won it all, it’s safe to say that if baseball is played this school year, Thompson will find a way to win games and compete for more titles.
It’s also safe to say that no matter how much winning his teams do in the future, he’ll be happier if they win at the game of life.
“If my players end up being successful later on in life, then that’s when I’m my proudest of them,” he said.
