Prep Baseball | Tim Davis resumes head coaching career at Du Quoin

DU QUOIN — Du Quoin High School Athletic Director Derek Beard has replaced one successful head baseball coach with yet another successful head baseball coach, and one with more experience, as well.

Tim Davis, who coached the Indians from 1995 through 2007, compiling over 250 wins, replaces Kyle Geiger, who recently accepted a teaching and baseball coaching position in Marion.

"Tim brings with him loads of experience, both as a former player and coach," Beard said. "He will focus a lot on the fundamentals of the game and the little things that players need to know about the game that they may not know. He will make them better players."

Davis (Du Quoin High School Class of 1986) was a middle infielder as a young man who played baseball at John A. Logan College ('87-'88) and SIU ('89-'90) before continuing his career as a professional in the Boston Red Sox organization.

As a Saluki, Davis played for legendary coach, Itchy Jones. Although the team struggled mightily his junior season, the Dawgs bounced back to win the Missouri Valley Conference in his senior season.

"That was certainly one of the highlights of my career," Davis said. "We had 10 guys from that team play pro ball."

Davis was one of them. He played four seasons in all in the minors, advancing to High A ball in 1993.

Last year, Davis served as an assistant on the Indians staff.

"There will be a lot more work as head coach," said Davis, who just learned Tuesday that he would be a grandfather again. "There will be more planning, more weather watching, and more stress, but I love it. I've always had a passion for the game. I am excited to get started."

Now 54, Davis said he believes the Indians will have "a good mix of upperclassmen and underclassmen" competing for starting positions next spring.

"We have a talented junior and senior bunch, but we also have some sophomores who I am convinced will push them. If you get complacent in this game, somebody will pass you up," Davis said.

Davis said he learned more about coaching after he left Du Quoin in 2007. He was a volunteer assistant for Hall of Fame coach Jay Thompson in Harrisburg.

"There are some things that I picked up from Jay, especially about hitting, that I didn't know before. I learned a lot from my time there with him."

Davis said his father, Cliff, will serve as an assistant on his staff, as well as Kevin Piper and David Hopkins.