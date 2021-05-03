Prep Baseball | Undefeated Harrisburg rolls past West Frankfort

HARRISBURG — Plain and simple, Harrisburg is not the team you want to be facing right now.
The Bulldogs have played lights out baseball in every facet of the game and nothing changed on Monday with an 11-1 win over West Frankfort (4-2, 0-1) at Jay Thompson Field. The win improves Harrisburg to 10-0 and earns its first SIRR-Ohio conference win of the year.
“These kids have played together since they were about six years-old,” said Harrisburg coach Jay Thompson. “Missing all of last year just killed them and so, they’ve played with great enthusiasm and great energy every day.”
The game was originally scheduled to be played in West Frankfort, but due to muddy field conditions the game switched to Harrisburg’s turf field roughly three hours before first pitch.
Harrisburg shot out to a 6-0 lead in the first inning when the Bulldogs sent 10 batters to the plate. Senior Andrew Bittle highlighted the inning with a three-run home run that brought Krayton Morse and Noah Boon around to score.
Three batters later and hitting ninth, junior Jackson Pittman smacked a two-run double that scored Camron Ande and Luke Miller to end Lucas Whittington's outing for West Frankfort on the mound. Whittington lasted one inning, allowing nine hits, two walks and six runs on 40 pitches.
Harrisburg’s first inning momentum led to Bittle taking the mound with a 6-0 cushion that he played a hand in. The right-hander dashed through the first three innings on 31 pitches, allowing zero runs and striking out four Redbirds along the way.
The offense continued for Harrisburg in the second inning when Bittle scored his fourth RBI on a base hit that followed senior Ben Brombaugh scoring Morse on an RBI triple. The Bulldogs led 9-1 going into the fifth inning when Brombaugh scored Morse a second time and Javier Beal on a two-run single that completed the looming short game — 11-1.
“We’ve been hot at the plate,” Thompson said. “We’ve swung the bat well through 10 games and the funny thing is that we’ve got a couple guys that really haven’t started to hit yet."
That’s a scary thought considering Harrisburg outhit West Frankfort 13-2. The Bulldogs have outscored opponents 102-12 through 10 games, so how much help does a starting lineup of six seniors and four juniors need?
“We’re hoping to get everybody rounded into shape,” Thompson added. “We’re starting to get Riley King back from a shoulder injury, who had a DH today because he still can’t swing a bat.”
Harrisburg has short-gamed six teams this season. Prior to Monday, the Bulldogs outscored Hamilton County and Elverado 30-1 over their last two outings.
Bittle has started in two Harrisburg short games and picked up his third win of the season against West Frankfort. The senior finished 3-for-3 at the plate with four RBI’s, two singles and one stolen base, and also added 55 pitches through five innings with six strikeouts through 17 batters.
Safe to say, he felt good in this one.
“It was great,” Bittle said. “I’ve always hit several off the fence, but I wasn’t trying to hit a home run. I just wanted to put a barrel on the ball and it went out. Kind of surprised it did, and I felt great pitching all day and I had a great offense behind me.”
Speaking of that offense, Morse scored a team-high three runs on 2-of-3 hitting with two doubles and a walk. Beal finished second on the team with two runs scored while Brombaugh finished 3-for-4 with three RBI’s and one triple that blended in with Harrisburg’s six extra base hits.
“Andrew just pitched a typical Andrew game; he throws strikes, he works fast and he’s easy to play behind,” Thompson said. “He does everything for us; he pitches, he hits, he runs the bases and he’s good defensively.
“And Lord knows he’s waited a long time to finally hit a home run out of here.”
Eight of Harrisburg’s nine hitters reached base at least once. Four finished with multiple hits, and for Thompson, it’s win No. 813 of his career. Skipping over last season and looking at the end of Harrisburg’s 2019 schedule, the Bulldogs have gone 29-1 over their last 30 games.
They’ll look to keep that hot streak going in a home conference game against Massac County on Tuesday.
