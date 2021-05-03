Prep Baseball | Undefeated Harrisburg rolls past West Frankfort

Bittle has started in two Harrisburg short games and picked up his third win of the season against West Frankfort. The senior finished 3-for-3 at the plate with four RBI’s, two singles and one stolen base, and also added 55 pitches through five innings with six strikeouts through 17 batters.

Safe to say, he felt good in this one.

“It was great,” Bittle said. “I’ve always hit several off the fence, but I wasn’t trying to hit a home run. I just wanted to put a barrel on the ball and it went out. Kind of surprised it did, and I felt great pitching all day and I had a great offense behind me.”

Speaking of that offense, Morse scored a team-high three runs on 2-of-3 hitting with two doubles and a walk. Beal finished second on the team with two runs scored while Brombaugh finished 3-for-4 with three RBI’s and one triple that blended in with Harrisburg’s six extra base hits.

“Andrew just pitched a typical Andrew game; he throws strikes, he works fast and he’s easy to play behind,” Thompson said. “He does everything for us; he pitches, he hits, he runs the bases and he’s good defensively.

“And Lord knows he’s waited a long time to finally hit a home run out of here.”