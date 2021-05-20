Prep Baseball | Watkins leads Anna-Jonesboro past Du Quoin

DU QUOIN — In a baseball game that will go down as some kind of oddity, Anna-Jonesboro defeated SIRR-Mississippi rival Du Quoin 4-3 on Thursday with only two hits on offense.
The Wildcats (7-7, 2-4) leaned on the dynamic pitching of junior Mason Watkins and tremendous baserunning while the Indians (13-8-1, 4-3) played their way out of an early 3-1 lead with six defensive errors.
Despite mustering just one hit through the first four innings, Anna-Jonesboro turned a 3-1 deficit into a 4-3 lead after Du Quoin collected five defensive errors in the fifth and sixth innings alone. With one out in the fifth inning, the Wildcats had Kyle Jerrell at third after a hit by pitch and Dylan Harvel at second following a sacrifice bunt attempt that Indians pitcher Owen Cornett overthrew to first base resulting in Du Quoin’s third error up to that point.
Watkins, who scored Harvel in the first inning on a ground out to first base, saw Jerrell score on a Cornett wild pitch that put the Wildcats’ deficit at 3-2 still with one out. After Harvel moved to third on the play, Watkins worked a 1-2 count before swinging on a dropped third strike that allowed Harvel to come home and tie the game at 3-3.
Cornett worked out of the fifth inning with the game still tied, but three errors plagued Du Quoin in the sixth by allowing Anna-Jonesboro runners at second and third with no outs. The go-ahead run for the Wildcats ended up being Gavin Osman scoring from third on a Harvel sacrifice bunt that shot out of bounds after landing in play, but the officials ruled that Du Quoin’s catcher, Eli Maynor, touched the ball allowing Osman to score and give Anna-Jonesboro the 4-3 advantage.
“(Du Quoin) certainly made some mistakes, but that’s a good baseball team and they don’t do that very often,” said Anna-Jonesboro coach Aaron Roberts. “Fortunately, we made some good base running plays and Mason Watkins pitched an unbelievable game and defensively we were pretty clean, so we were able to keep ourselves in it with pitching and defense and take advantage of a couple of breaks.”
Du Quoin got the best of Anna-Jonesboro earlier this month, 6-1, but Indians coach Kyle Geiger remembered better defense in that game.
“It wasn’t pretty,” Geiger said. “Obviously, it’s tough this late in the year to make sure you’re playing good clean baseball and I just told my guys that we didn’t show up defensively. Can’t have six errors and expect to win.”
Watkins pitched 6 ⅓ innings to earn the win for Anna-Jonesboro with nine strikeouts. The right-hander allowed just four hits and two walks before Jerrell and freshman Drake Hartline entered out of the bullpen to record the final two outs in the seventh.
Hartline recorded the save for Anna-Jonesboro without throwing a single strike thanks to his catcher, Hayden Ralls, making a heads up play to pick off Slade West at second base after Ralls caught the runner halfway between second and third.
“I felt good today,” Watkins said. “I was throwing my fastball pretty hard and my off-speed was there today so I was pretty proud of myself. I knew (Du Quoin) could hit the fastball so I had to keep it low on them because if it’s up in the zone they’ll smoke it.”
Another stat not seen too often was the number of batters that were hit by pitches (6). Du Quoin finished with four hits as a team and had four runners reach base on the rare pitches from Watkins that chased inside on hitters.
Du Quoin started with Owen Bradley on the mound, who pitched well through 5 ⅔ innings, but fell victim to his team’s defensive errors. Cornett relieved Bradley in the fifth inning and picked up the loss for the Indians before Caden Hutchens recorded three outs in the seventh inning highlighted by a strikeout and throw-out double play by Maynor behind the dish.
