Prep Baseball | Watkins leads Anna-Jonesboro past Du Quoin

DU QUOIN — In a baseball game that will go down as some kind of oddity, Anna-Jonesboro defeated SIRR-Mississippi rival Du Quoin 4-3 on Thursday with only two hits on offense.

The Wildcats (7-7, 2-4) leaned on the dynamic pitching of junior Mason Watkins and tremendous baserunning while the Indians (13-8-1, 4-3) played their way out of an early 3-1 lead with six defensive errors.

Despite mustering just one hit through the first four innings, Anna-Jonesboro turned a 3-1 deficit into a 4-3 lead after Du Quoin collected five defensive errors in the fifth and sixth innings alone. With one out in the fifth inning, the Wildcats had Kyle Jerrell at third after a hit by pitch and Dylan Harvel at second following a sacrifice bunt attempt that Indians pitcher Owen Cornett overthrew to first base resulting in Du Quoin’s third error up to that point.

Watkins, who scored Harvel in the first inning on a ground out to first base, saw Jerrell score on a Cornett wild pitch that put the Wildcats’ deficit at 3-2 still with one out. After Harvel moved to third on the play, Watkins worked a 1-2 count before swinging on a dropped third strike that allowed Harvel to come home and tie the game at 3-3.