Prep Baseball | Zeigler-Royalton-Christopher gets walkoff win over Trico

ZEIGLER — Landen Bate's bloop single drove in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Zeigler-Royalton-Christopher a dramatic 5-4 walkoff win over Trico in a Black Diamond West high school baseball showdown Thursday evening.
Moments before that, Peyton Mazur drew a bases-loaded walk from Kaden Wilson to allow the Tornadoes to tie the game.
And moments before that, the Pioneers rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh inning — the biggest blow being a three-run triple by Wilson — to extend the game another half frame.
"It was pretty clean there for six innings and then in the seventh it all kind of fell apart both ways," said Z-R-C coach Page Kirkpatrick. "Just so happened we came out on top today."
The win lifted Z-R-C, which is now 15-3, into a first-place tie with Trico in the BDC West. The Pioneers fell to 12-6 overall and 6-1 in the league. The rematch is on Memorial Day.
Before all the drama in the final inning, the game was a pitcher's duel between Z-R-C's Trey Cole and Trico's Jackson Kranawetter. It looked like a run scored by Bate in the third inning on a two-out double steal might be the only tally of the game until Anthony Rolla ripped a two-run double down the left-field line in the sixth to give the Tornadoes a 3-0 lead.
"You just have to tip your hat to Cole," said Trico coach Ben Koehn. "He did a great job. He just pounded the zone and mixed it up and kept us off-balance. We hit a few balls hard right at them and they made the plays. That's the game of baseball."
Cole struck out eight and was two outs away from a shutout before walking Caden Crask-Weeks and Mitchell Gale after giving up a leadoff hit to Preston Johnson and striking out Keegan Brooks. Mazur was brought in from first base to pitch.
Kranawetter, who had 10 strikeouts and pitched six strong innings, was the first batter Mazur faced. Kranawetter ripped the first pitch into center field for an RBI single. Wilson came up next and cleared the bases to give the Pioneers the lead.
"Jackson pitched a good game," Koehn said. "It wasn't clean but it was good enough to win. When you're against a good team like that, little things make the difference and both innings they scored in, we should've been out of them if we make the defensive plays."
Mazur struck out Jakob Koehn and Daniel Vogt to end the rally.
Wilson was brought over from shortstop to pitch the bottom half and struggled with high deliveries. Wilson walked Cole, Mason Goins and Scout Hudgens before striking out Nick McKinney on a high fastball. Mazur stayed patient as the high pitches continued and drew the game-tying walk before Bate singled with the infield drawn in.
"We told our guys it wasn't over yet so be patient and be selective," Kirkpatrick said. "It just so happened we only had to have one hit that inning to get it done."