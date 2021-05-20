Prep Baseball | Zeigler-Royalton-Christopher gets walkoff win over Trico

ZEIGLER — Landen Bate's bloop single drove in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Zeigler-Royalton-Christopher a dramatic 5-4 walkoff win over Trico in a Black Diamond West high school baseball showdown Thursday evening.

Moments before that, Peyton Mazur drew a bases-loaded walk from Kaden Wilson to allow the Tornadoes to tie the game.

And moments before that, the Pioneers rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh inning — the biggest blow being a three-run triple by Wilson — to extend the game another half frame.

"It was pretty clean there for six innings and then in the seventh it all kind of fell apart both ways," said Z-R-C coach Page Kirkpatrick. "Just so happened we came out on top today."

The win lifted Z-R-C, which is now 15-3, into a first-place tie with Trico in the BDC West. The Pioneers fell to 12-6 overall and 6-1 in the league. The rematch is on Memorial Day.

Before all the drama in the final inning, the game was a pitcher's duel between Z-R-C's Trey Cole and Trico's Jackson Kranawetter. It looked like a run scored by Bate in the third inning on a two-out double steal might be the only tally of the game until Anthony Rolla ripped a two-run double down the left-field line in the sixth to give the Tornadoes a 3-0 lead.