Prep Baseball | Zeigler-Royalton powers past Waltonville for Class 2A Regional crown

Zeigler-Royalton’s defense had a game. When it was Hudgens, he worked his way out of a bases loaded situation in the first inning by getting Quinn Gajewski to ground into a 6-3 fielder's choice. He also managed 1-2-3 innings in the second and fifth frames on 19 pitches.

But when Waltonville scored twice in the third after Gavin Woodland crossed home on a wild pitch and Blake Menser scored Nate Ragland on an RBI double, the Tornadoes’ defense stood up. This came after Gajewski drove a two out double for Menser to round third, but a perfectly executed cut-off throw from center-fielder Colin Sveda to Cole at second caught Menser at the plate on a Nick McKinney tag.

That play kept the score at 2-2 and Zeigler-Royalton took the lead in the third to give Hudgens momentum on the mound.

Waltonville tacked on a run in the seventh when Gajewski struck a solo home run off Hudgens with two outs, but the pitcher closed the game by getting Woodland to strikeout looking on a full-count fastball.

“It kind of brought me down a bit but I stayed high and trusted my team,” Hudgens said of the Gajewski homer.

Waltonville coach Joe Emery and his team expected to face good pitching and hitting.

“The first time we played them they short-gamed us, so this game we came in with the attitude that we didn’t have anything to lose,” he said. “Just like the first game against Trico, we just wanted to come in here and compete, but that home run they hit was big for them to go up.”

