Prep Basketball | Carterville's Doyle is ready to start season

CARTERVILLE — Alecia Doyle has high hopes for a Lady Lions basketball season that underwent a big transition stage during their last offseason.
Three of Doyle’s senior teammates graduated in Abbey Crain, Megan Barton, and Jeniah Thompson, who was named The Southern’s Girls Basketball Player of the Year in 2020.
The next change for Doyle was when her freshman and sophomore year coach, Matt Crain, stepped down after leading Carterville to a third-place finish at the state tournament in Class 2A. The Lady Lions made it to state with a 31-3 record and an offense that scored at will, often making it a nightmare for opposing coaches to stop.
Defense is where Doyle believes her sophomore team stood out the most.
“We didn’t have to worry about offense as much because we knew all of us could score,” said Doyle. “Our focus was always on playing fundamental defense and at times last year we might have been lackadaisical here and there, but we always had the offense to pull those games out.”
Doyle’s now focused on playing her junior basketball season and is having conversations with her new head coach Todd Rogers on how to keep a positive mindset.
“Coach Rogers has been talking to us about possibly playing by Feb. 8, but nothing is guaranteed until the IHSA announces a season,” said Doyle. “He’s just told us to be prepared and ready to play no matter what.”
There will be a different level of comfort for Doyle playing under a new head coach in 2021. She hopes to build that same chemistry with Rogers, who she credited as a nice, supportive, hard working and determined mentor.
Rogers is also the principal at Carterville and an IHSA Official Representative. He coached the Lady Lions prior to Crain’s arrival in 2013 for 10 seasons where he posted a record of 186-117 with four regional titles and a record-high 25 wins in 2007.
“This season is going to be kind of new for all of us,” said Doyle. “I used to pass by Coach Crain in the hallways all the time and had a lot of success with him on the court, but now I’m excited to build that same chemistry with Coach Rogers.”
That chemistry on the basketball court has led Doyle to receive scholarship offers from coach Cindy Stein at SIU and at the University of Illinois at Chicago. If she ends up going the Saluki Way, Doyle could find herself roaming the same halls her parents did.
Doyle’s mother, Terica Doyle, formerly known by her maiden name Hathaway, played college basketball for SIU and was also a track athlete. Her father, Ron Doyle, played defense for the Saluki football team.
“I’ve definitely thought about playing at SIU,” said Doyle. “Coach Stein said I would be a legacy if I went there. I thought that was cool... playing in the same arena my mom has her picture plastered on the wall... that’d be something cool to see every day.”
Doyle is a model 4.0 student that understands basketball won’t last forever. Her favorite high school moments came during her sophomore basketball season, whether it was experiencing the deafening atmosphere of a Super-Sectional against Seneca and advancing to state, or defeating Nashville at sectionals in front of her home crowd.
Doyle’s next step in the classroom is completing her Associates Degree in Science before high school graduation. On the basketball court, she’s focused on building good team chemistry and making another state title run in Carterville.
“I always looked up to my mom whenever she used to talk about running track and playing basketball when I was a kid,” said Doyle. “I hope to be as good as her one day. My family as a whole has helped keep my focus on things that will carry me through life like basketball, school, family and Jesus.”
