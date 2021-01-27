Prep Basketball | Carterville's Doyle is ready to start season

There will be a different level of comfort for Doyle playing under a new head coach in 2021. She hopes to build that same chemistry with Rogers, who she credited as a nice, supportive, hard working and determined mentor.

Rogers is also the principal at Carterville and an IHSA Official Representative. He coached the Lady Lions prior to Crain’s arrival in 2013 for 10 seasons where he posted a record of 186-117 with four regional titles and a record-high 25 wins in 2007.

“This season is going to be kind of new for all of us,” said Doyle. “I used to pass by Coach Crain in the hallways all the time and had a lot of success with him on the court, but now I’m excited to build that same chemistry with Coach Rogers.”

That chemistry on the basketball court has led Doyle to receive scholarship offers from coach Cindy Stein at SIU and at the University of Illinois at Chicago. If she ends up going the Saluki Way, Doyle could find herself roaming the same halls her parents did.

Doyle’s mother, Terica Doyle, formerly known by her maiden name Hathaway, played college basketball for SIU and was also a track athlete. Her father, Ron Doyle, played defense for the Saluki football team.