Prep Basketball | Christopher rallies past Du Quoin in OT

JOHNSTON CITY — It was far from an offensive showcase. The shots were not falling for either team with great regularity and the turnovers were plentiful, but in the end, the Christopher Bearcats pulled out a 42-34 overtime win over Du Quoin in the second round of the Arrowhead Classic on Tuesday in Johnston City.

Du Quoin led at each quarter break: 10-7, 17-14 and 24-23, but could never put those pesky Bearcats away.

With the score tied at 33, all and six seconds left in regulation, Du Quoin inbounded the ball. A pass came out to senior Gage Green who had a wide open look from the top of the key. The shot went in, popped up and circled the rim for what seemed like an eternity before falling harmlessly to the ground.

"There were a lot of smiles on our kids' faces when they walked back to the sideline after that shot rimmed out," said Christopher coach Eric Stallman. "I think we played more relaxed after that."

The Bearcats were magnificent in the extra session. After two missed free tosses by Green, Christopher's Trey Cole was fouled. He made both attempts for a 35-33 lead. After they got the ball back, Carson Hobbs was fouled and he, too, drained a pair of throws for a four-point lead at 37-33.

After getting the ball back yet again, Scout Hudgens was fouled and he followed suit for the Cats, making both tosses for a 39-33 advantage. Hudgens would go on to make three of his next four free throws to ice the game.

For the game, Christopher converted 16-of-19 attempts from the charity stripe, including 9-of-10 in the overtime.

"This was a great win for us," Stallman said. "We have struggled to finish games this season, but not tonight. We did turn it over a bunch, but we overcame that. I think we are definitely getting better as a team."

Hudgens was high scorer for the Bearcats with 14 points. He was joined in double digits by Cole with 12 and Hobbs with 10.

Malik Jones paced the Indians with 11 points. Eli Maynor added eight.

"Our defense was better tonight, but we have to get better offensively," said Du Quoin head coach Jason James. "We're going one-on-one too much on the offensive end."

Now 7-12 overall and 0-2 in the tourney, Du Quoin returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Johnston City.

Christopher improves to 2-0 in the tourney and will take on Anna-Jonesboro at 6 p.m. Thursday.