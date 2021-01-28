Prep Basketball | Coaches react to IHSA's updated sports schedule

Local high schools are smiling again in the aftermath of Wednesday’s decision from the IHSA that announced an updated prep sports schedule for the remaining school year.
Massac County volleyball coach Zach Miller is one coach who understood that IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson couldn’t fix everything coaches wanted amidst a global pandemic. The Lady Patriots coach won’t have a state series to compete in towards the end of April, but remains thankful for the small sample of games his team will get.
“I thought Craig Anderson was spot on when he said, ‘I recognize that many schools and coaches could likely offer a tweak here or there that would have, in their opinion, made it better for their school or sport,’ said Miller. “As coaches, we are so competitive and want that sense of finality for each season. A state series naturally gives this sense of closure. Without a state series, I think we can still have goals to work towards within our conferences and throughout our region.
“Ultimately, I think the IHSA did a commendable service to each sport and I am happy the kids will get an opportunity to compete.”
Competing on the opposite side of the River to River Conference is first-year Pinckneyville volleyball coach Mike Layne. After spending 20 seasons coaching in Murphysboro, Layne has received minimal time with his new players that he’s eager to begin practicing with on March 8.
Layne believes having a season again will give his players some normalcy after the coronavirus tore the rug out from under basketball programs in the postseason last March and then spring sports after that.
“I think the overall feeling of my athletes is they’re thrilled to get a season and to be able to get back to some normalcy in their school sports,” said Layne. “In regards to the state series, we will take what we can get given that spring sports last year lost a whole season therefore we understand trying to make adjustments to amend this misfortune.
“My overall feeling is grateful for a chance to spend time with my athletes and compete together for our community.”
Carbondale Athletic Director Mark Albertini noted the impact on Illinois high school students that were forced to watch surrounding states play out their high school sports seasons. He’s happy the IHSA put that conversation to rest.
“Finally… after what these kids have been through, getting to play right now is icing on the cake,” said Albertini. “A month ago we thought winter sports were lost, all high-risk sports we can forget about. For 10 months our kids sat and watched everyone around us play and now they can.
“Our kids are thrilled to finally have the opportunity to play.”
Basketball joins other winter sports that weren’t granted a state series. The hope for most schools is that the IHSA allows a postseason for undecided spring sports such as baseball and softball set to begin on April 5.
Benton High School senior Reece Johnson ran in a regulated cross country season during the fall that competed through sectionals. He hopes the IHSA reconsiders a postseason for his basketball season if schools can showcase safe play during February.
Rangers coach Ron Winemiller stands in agreement with his player.
“I am overjoyed that our kids are getting to do some normal school activities but I was really hoping for a regional as well to have that icing on the cake at the end,” said Winemiller. “We will for sure take getting to play whatever the season looks like though over what it looked like even a week ago.
“It is so nice to be back in the gym with our kids and just get to be around the team again. I wish it would last longer but we are going to cherish every day we get to do this.”
Winemiller lines up with the other local basketball coaches on playing two conference games during the week and one non-conference game on Saturday. Each school in the state has seven practice days before the regular season begins.
Herrin boy’s basketball coach Sayler Shurtz is thinking of the fans that will miss out on games due to capacity limits.
“I’m excited because the kids deserve the opportunity to play,” said Shurtz. “We should have been playing back in November. No state series is unfortunate but I feel more for the fans. Southern Illinois loves their basketball and we need to try our best to get these fans back in the gymnasiums.”
