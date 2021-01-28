Prep Basketball | Coaches react to IHSA's updated sports schedule

Benton High School senior Reece Johnson ran in a regulated cross country season during the fall that competed through sectionals. He hopes the IHSA reconsiders a postseason for his basketball season if schools can showcase safe play during February.

Rangers coach Ron Winemiller stands in agreement with his player.

“I am overjoyed that our kids are getting to do some normal school activities but I was really hoping for a regional as well to have that icing on the cake at the end,” said Winemiller. “We will for sure take getting to play whatever the season looks like though over what it looked like even a week ago.

“It is so nice to be back in the gym with our kids and just get to be around the team again. I wish it would last longer but we are going to cherish every day we get to do this.”

Winemiller lines up with the other local basketball coaches on playing two conference games during the week and one non-conference game on Saturday. Each school in the state has seven practice days before the regular season begins.

Herrin boy’s basketball coach Sayler Shurtz is thinking of the fans that will miss out on games due to capacity limits.

“I’m excited because the kids deserve the opportunity to play,” said Shurtz. “We should have been playing back in November. No state series is unfortunate but I feel more for the fans. Southern Illinois loves their basketball and we need to try our best to get these fans back in the gymnasiums.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.