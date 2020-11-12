Prep Basketball | Coaches react to the IHSA waiting game

The Patriots are set to return four seniors led by three-year starter JJ Sweatt, Tragen Keyes at point guard, Kyler McIntosh as the 6-foot-5 big man, and Nathan English at the forward spot. A group that is hungry to play competitive sports again since the coronavirus cost them their junior season’s on the baseball team.

Massac County’s Patrick Clark serves as the schools baseball coach and athletic director. He, along with every other AD and coach in the area, understands the difficult situation that the IHSA is facing — all he asks is to not be left in the dark.

“Not just here, but all across the state I think the message that keeps reappearing among coaches and ADs, publicly or privately in discussion, is the feeling that everybody wants some clarity,” Clark said on Thursday. “I think we all understand the situation that we’re in and you can’t deny what’s going on across the country. I just feel like people are tired of being in the dark when it comes to a decision being made.”

Clark questions the communication between state and IHSA officials that has led to schools not having a definitive answer on a basketball season just four days before the anticipated start date for practices.