Prep Basketball | Coaches react to the IHSA waiting game

The Illinois High School Association announced on Wednesday that its decision on the upcoming basketball season has been pushed back to Nov. 19 following an IHSA Board meeting being held that Thursday.
High school coaches were originally scheduled to begin practicing on Monday, Nov. 16, according to the previous IHSA guidelines that allowed players two weeks of training before games tipped off on Nov. 30.
The Board hopes to include representatives from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Office and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) in their Nov. 19th decision. They will seek additional representation at the meeting from the Illinois Principals Association (IPA), the Illinois Association of School Administrators (IASA), the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE), and a coalition of nearly 200 school superintendents who recently contacted the Governor regarding school sports during the 2020-21 school year.
IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson recognized in his public statement the difficult situation member schools in basketball are being asked to deal with. Many coaches, including Massac County’s Joe Hosman, are being forced into delaying practices now until the 19th — Hosman being one of many coaches wishing for some direction.
“I know a lot of my colleagues feel the same way,” Hosman said entering his 34th year coaching the Patriots. “A couple of weeks ago I had some seniors teared up because they want to be a part of a team again, which is tough because I don’t have an answer for them and obviously nobody else does.”
The Patriots are set to return four seniors led by three-year starter JJ Sweatt, Tragen Keyes at point guard, Kyler McIntosh as the 6-foot-5 big man, and Nathan English at the forward spot. A group that is hungry to play competitive sports again since the coronavirus cost them their junior season’s on the baseball team.
Massac County’s Patrick Clark serves as the schools baseball coach and athletic director. He, along with every other AD and coach in the area, understands the difficult situation that the IHSA is facing — all he asks is to not be left in the dark.
“Not just here, but all across the state I think the message that keeps reappearing among coaches and ADs, publicly or privately in discussion, is the feeling that everybody wants some clarity,” Clark said on Thursday. “I think we all understand the situation that we’re in and you can’t deny what’s going on across the country. I just feel like people are tired of being in the dark when it comes to a decision being made.”
Clark questions the communication between state and IHSA officials that has led to schools not having a definitive answer on a basketball season just four days before the anticipated start date for practices.
“You don’t know the inner workings of those relationships but it clearly hasn’t taken place when you have schools and coaches across the state wondering if they should start on Monday,” Clark added. “In some respects you can go back to the beginning of the school year and see the writing on the wall when it comes to winter sports that are played indoors. We knew this was going to be an issue but it doesn’t do any good to question it now.”
Hosman is among many coaches that understand high school players could make the move to play out of state, or in AAU basketball programs if the IHSA deems basketball unnecessary. The trip for Metropolis families to send kids across the Ohio River into Kentucky is about a 15 mile drive that Hosman deemed a realistic possibility.
Mount Vernon’s Athletic Director Doug Creel recognized that’s a decision based on each household. Creel thought back to last year when he coached his son Jackson on the Rams basketball team, and the difficult decisions he could have been forced to make. He has since shifted those duties over to first-year coach Tim Holloway, but remains an integral part of the program.
“I think this decision could put parents in a bad spot,” said Creel. “Coaching my youngest son as a senior last year I think I would be looking at other opportunities for him to play. We might see some kids move out of state but not every family can afford to do that; and as a senior parent I’m devastated.”
The Rams could feature five seniors this season if Creel and others get the news they hope for. Athletes like Quami Rudd and Carson Prost that are seeking college attention want a season like hoopers in surrounding states have already been given — Creel believes they deserve an opportunity.
“In the big scope of things when you have people close to you that have died from COVID then that puts a twist on things,” said Creel. “We’ve had people close to our program that have been affected by the virus. I just know how much my kid worked and if he didn’t have a chance to play I’d feel bad.”
Clark commented on the health and safety of his athletes with hopes that the IHSA comes up with a fixed plan over the next seven days.
“When you’re put in a position of unknown that revolves around the health and safety of kids in your building you have to take a cautious approach,” said Clark.
618-351-5178
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!