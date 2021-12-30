Prep Basketball | Cobden's Appleknockers find success despite a condemned home court

COBDEN — Last summer, the historic home gym of the immortal Cobden Amazing Appleknockers was condemned and locked up waiting to be demolished and replaced by a modern state of the art facility.

But for the present 2021-22 basketball season, the descendants of those Amazing Appleknockers is a team without a home.

"The new gym will be built right on the site of the gym now,” said Cobden boys basketball coach Wendell Wheeler. “At a small school, the gym is the community hub. The old gym made the community proud for over 70 years. There is so much history in that gym we’re losing and we’re the caretakers of all that history, so we need to handle this transition the best that we can.”

The reality of the situation is the Lady Appleknockers will be sharing the “Little Gym” in the building behind the main gym. It seats about 100 with the junior high boys and girls teams, which all three had previously called the “Main Gym” home.

"They went through an end-of-the-year check and found some things that were concerning,” Wheeler said. “In early summer, our first hearing of it was it might be condemned down the road, so we continued to use the gym for summer ball. We really thought we would get another year out of it, but in middle to late summer they came back and condemned it. A week after that there were chains on the doors and we were done.”

However, the boys are literally the vagabonds of the basketball world trying to schedule practice time in four different locations and games in three locations.

"We’re really thankful we have the little gym right now,” Wheeler said. “Practice schedules are a nightmare because you have four teams trying to use it and when you have a game, you have three in a really short amount of time. The other three teams practice there all the time, but we go there a couple times a week or if it’s late, we practice at Unity Point after their teams are done. Weekends, we’ve gone to John A. Logan and Carbondale High School, so it’s anywhere we find some rims."

He personally thanked Tim Ward and Lori James-Gross at Unity Point, Kyle Smithpeters and Greg Starrick at Logan, and Gwen Poore at Carbondale.

"They have all been great to us. John Sparks at Shawnee Community College has offered his facility if we need to go there. We would really be stuck without those great people helping us," he added.

Despite the obstacles, the Traveling Appleknockers have flourished jumping out to a 7-3 record before playing in the 40th annual Sesser-Valier Holiday Tournament this week.

"We’ve tried to give our guys everything we can as far as experiences like going to Logan, going to Carbondale High School, doing, doing, doing, and they have taken the challenge,” Wheeler said. “The only thing I regret is I wish we could have played one last game in the home of the Amazing Appleknockers. COVID has been so unfair to all our kids the last two years. Now that we do get to have some people come to watch us you don’t get to play in your gym, hear your band play and run out of your locker room. We have great fans. This my fourth year and they have been so good to us.”

Out of the first 10 games, three were supposed to be home games. Despite all the traveling, the resourceful Appleknockers won all three of their "road/home” games.

The Appleknockers started the season on the road at the Vienna Thanksgiving Tournament where Cobden won its first game, lost its next three and finished with a win. Their next game was to be on the road against Meridian, but it had to be postponed.

"We had a junior high girls coach test positive on Thursday and then Friday, we had one our boys go to the doctor for a cold and the doctor thought he should test him, but we couldn’t get the results back before the game, so we erred on the side of caution and rescheduled,” Wheeler said. “As it turned out it was a negative test, so we could have played. Then our assistant coach, who had been out of town, came back the next day and told us he just tested positive, so in a roundabout way it really worked out for us. He then stayed away from the team until he was cleared.”

Next up was their first “home” game against Marion Agape Christian and it was played at John A. Logan where Cobden won, 73-38. The next game was also a home game against Elverado, but it had to be postponed.

"We were supposed to play them on Friday, but that was the Friday the storms came through and everybody cancelled,” Wheeler said.

A day later, their now second home game against Anna-Jonesboro was played at Carbondale and it was also a win, 44-31. Two days later, the Elverado game was played and Cobden won again, 58-24.

“We talked to the game officials and they were open on Monday, so all we had to do was find a gym,” Wheeler said. “Originally we were to play at Unity Point, but they were playing at home on Monday, so John A. Logan came through. Our first home stand was Logan-Carbondale-Logan.”

The next game was on the road again and Cobden won easily again, 64-16.

"We went to Dongola, but even that was an adventure for us,” Wheeler said. “Their main gym was unavailable - they had some floor work done - so we actually played them in the old gym they used back in the 50’s. Most of those old gyms had a stage on the end, but this was on the side, so that was different. Back in the day, they had a guy named Joe Aden (1955-58) who graduated sixth in career scoring in Illinois. It was really cool to play on his home court like it’s been to dress in the Amazing Appleknockers’ locker room and play on their home court.”

The “Road Appleknockers” then beat Century, 61-21, before starting the Sesser-Valier Holiday Tournament with a thrilling come-from-behind victory over New Athens, 45-43, followed by an 81-69 win over Goreville in the quarterfinals.

Their eight-game win streak that included three “road/home” games came to an end in the semifinals of the Sesser-Valier tournament with a 67-51 loss to Christopher.

When the regular season resumes after the start of the new year, the Appleknockers have 10 games remaining with six being “road/home” games.

"After the first of the year we got one more at Logan when we play Harrisburg and then Hardin County at Unity Point and that will be a really tough one,” Wheeler said. “After two real road games we have a really big game against Steeleville. They have to be one of the top three 1A teams and that’s scheduled for Unity Point right now.”

The second home stand continues with Dongola and Shawnee also at Unity Point.

"There is only seating on one side of the Unity Point gym, but it goes way up, so you can get a lot of people in there,” Wheeler said.

The final regular season home game will be Senior Night against Egyptian at Unity Point. The season winds up on the road at Crab Orchard and the rescheduled Meridian game before regionals begin on Feb. 19.

“There’s no routine this year,” Wheeler said. “The guys can’t go to classes and later meet at the gym for practices. It’s like constantly, ‘Where we’re going, what are we doing, where are we at?’ So, the new routine is they check their texts regularly. That’s kind of where we are at, but these Traveling Appleknockers have made the best of our situation in the tradition of the Amazing Appleknockers.”

