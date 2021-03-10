Prep Basketball | End of an era for Carbondale coach Jim Miller

Carbondale never led against the conference champs, but the Orphans (11-1, 9-0) couldn’t really relax until they scored nine straight points in a span that bridged the third and fourth quarters. That made it 40-22, and the Terriers weren’t about to overcome that.

Not that they quit trying. Jarvis Allison’s late-game sequence was proof. It was 46-28 with two minutes left when the 6-4 senior scored and was fouled. He missed the free throw, but Mason Bell hustled down the offensive rebound and found Allison, who powered home a bucket for a most unusual four-point play.

“This team bought into what we said as much as any team we’ve ever had,” Miller said. “This is going to be one of my favorite teams ever. It’s easy to be selfish in this society, and the way things went for us, they could have easily quit and gotten ready for football, or for another sport.

“We didn’t have any of that with this team. They just kept working, and that’s why they’ll always be one of my favorite teams.”

Their effort mirrored Miller’s. In a sport where some coaches rant and rave, stomp and scream, prance and preen, Miller did none of those things. His mannerism-free work on the sideline drew respect from everyone.