Prep Basketball | End of an era for Carbondale coach Jim Miller

CARBONDALE — For the last time Tuesday night, Jim Miller patrolled the Carbondale sideline.
The Terriers’ 50-35 South Seven Conference home loss to Centralia was the end of a season and an era. And while Miller didn’t quite take to the suggestion from Carbondale’s radio crew that he’s now a legend, Terriers athletic director Mark Albertini’s assertion that Miller belongs on the school’s Mount Rushmore has more than a little merit.
While Carbondale went 0-8 overall and 0-7 in the conference after losing all five starters and its sixth man to graduation, it doesn’t detract from what Miller accomplished in 23 years. He went 424-220, winning 10 regional titles, seven South Seven crowns and a pair of sectional championships.
Add 63 wins in four seasons at Fairfield from 1994-98, and Miller finishes with 487 victories and a winning percentage of .643. Not that any of the numbers or the accomplishments, which included two state tournament trips with the Terriers, meant much to Miller about 20 minutes after his last walk off the floor.
“We were trying to win a game tonight,” he said. “That was the goal.”
That they didn’t win a game Tuesday night, or any night in this pandemic-shortened season, wasn’t the fault of Miller, his coaching staff or the available players. They worked the game as hard as his last eight teams, all of which won at least 19 games.
Carbondale never led against the conference champs, but the Orphans (11-1, 9-0) couldn’t really relax until they scored nine straight points in a span that bridged the third and fourth quarters. That made it 40-22, and the Terriers weren’t about to overcome that.
Not that they quit trying. Jarvis Allison’s late-game sequence was proof. It was 46-28 with two minutes left when the 6-4 senior scored and was fouled. He missed the free throw, but Mason Bell hustled down the offensive rebound and found Allison, who powered home a bucket for a most unusual four-point play.
“This team bought into what we said as much as any team we’ve ever had,” Miller said. “This is going to be one of my favorite teams ever. It’s easy to be selfish in this society, and the way things went for us, they could have easily quit and gotten ready for football, or for another sport.
“We didn’t have any of that with this team. They just kept working, and that’s why they’ll always be one of my favorite teams.”
Their effort mirrored Miller’s. In a sport where some coaches rant and rave, stomp and scream, prance and preen, Miller did none of those things. His mannerism-free work on the sideline drew respect from everyone.
Centralia coach Lee Bennett said his teams always prepared for a tough game when they met a Miller-coached side.
“Like any good coach, he’s had success because he’s had good players,” Bennett said. “But win or lose, his teams have always played hard. You knew when you played Carbondale, you were facing an aggressive team with good athletes that would battle you.”
As Miller ran the post-game gamut from TV to radio to newspaper Tuesday night, he said the time for reflection will happen later. But after 757 career games, most of which he spent rolling up the sleeves on his dress shirt, he was certain of one thing.
“It’s time,” Miller said. “I’ve been fortunate enough to have my parents with me for the ride, and I have the most wonderful wife a coach could ask for. Carbondale’s our home, and we’re going to stay here and enjoy our family.”
The scoreboard said Jim Miller lost his last game.
But he left his profession as a winner.