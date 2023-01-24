Prep Basketball | Franklin is a versatile performer for Cobden

COBDEN — Some players are good shooters. Some are good rebounders. Some are great at handling the basketball and some excel in playing man-to-man defense.

Few, however, are top-notch in all categories like Cobden's Tyler Franklin.

The 6-foot-6 guard is presently averaging 28.1 points per game through 20 games along with 12.2 rebounds; 1.5 assists; and 1.7 steals. Moreover, the senior is shooting 47% from the field and 35% from beyond the 3-point arc, as well as 74% from the free-throw line.

To illustrate his ability to score points, Franklin poured in 139 in only four games at the Zeigler-Royalton Midwinter Classic last week. That translates to 35 points per game and was deservedly named to the All-Tournament Team.

In his four seasons with the Appleknockers, the team has posted a 72-28 overall record that includes multiple conference championships and the school's first regional title (2020) since 1964.

Franklin, who has scored over 1,600 career points despite missing half of his sophomore year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has been named All-Conference, All-South and All-State Honorable Mention each of the last two seasons and will undoubtedly match or exceed those recognitions this year.

Franklin ranks third all-time in scoring behind Cobden assistant coach Harold Blunt (1,835) and Tyler's older brother, Noah (2,015).

"Tyler's contributions this season have been immeasurable," said Appleknockers first-year head coach Karl Sweitzer. "I couldn't have asked for a better senior leader this season. He is a big strong, physical kid who is not a one-dimensional player. He can finish at the rim and he can step back and hit the 3. He is also very good at getting the ball to his teammates in a position to score."

Sweitzer said he's glad to see that players with a good work ethic get rewarded.

"Tyler has worked very hard to get where he is at today as a player. A lot of college coaches are starting to show an interest in him. I know he plans to go on some visits as soon as our season is over."

Sweitzer added that it's also refreshing to coach a player who leads by example.

"You never have to worry about any backtalk or eye rolling from Tyler," he said. "I wish everyone had the opportunity to coach a player like him."

Franklin said his focus is more on team accomplishments than personal ones.

"I think we've gotten so much better since the start of this season," he said. "Our energy level has been up in practice and we're winning more games."

Cobden placed second at last week's Z-R tourney and now stands 8-12 overall.

Franklin said he was fine with adding more responsibilities to his shoulders this season.

"I was excited for the season and ready for the challenge," the senior said. "And I was confident that I could help make my teammates better and they would help make me a better player."

Franklin said versatility is a strong suit for him.

"Not to sound cocky, but I think I'm kind of hard to guard because of my size," he said. "I can spot up from 3, or I can drive to the basket. I can also find my teammates when they're open. And I love playing the point guard position because I love bringing the ball down the floor and seeing what the defense has to offer."

Franklin added that he is leaning toward attending Southwest Baptist University to be reunited with his brother, Noah, but could be persuaded to stay closer to home if there is an offer that interests him.