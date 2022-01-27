Prep Basketball | Goreville's Tripp named Coach of the Year by IHSA

A few days before Christmas, the Illinois High School Association gave quite a present to Goreville High School boys basketball coach Todd Tripp.

Tripp was notified by the IHSA itself that he was named the association's 2020-21 Illinois Basketball Coach of the Year for all classes.

Goreville's superintendent, Dr. Steve Webb, put together a press release about the award that included a quote from IHSA executive director Craig Anderson.

"Your selection to receive this prestigious honor is based upon the positive work that you have done with athletes in your program," Anderson said.

The statewide nature of the award is certainly what stood out to most observers — including Tripp himself.

"I am so honored to even be mentioned in the conversation of good coaches but to be named the overall state Coach of the Year is incredible," Tripp said. "I look back on all of the great players I have had the opportunity to coach and it really comes down to the relationships and trust between a coach and his players and I think that has been the most rewarding aspect of what we do as coaches — building lifetime connections and seeing our players succeed in life."

Tripp received all-state honors in both baseball and basketball as a Goreville student before graduating in 1993. He played both sports at John A. Logan College, then played baseball at Berry University in Georgia.

Among the hundreds to congratulate Tripp on his recent award when it was announced on social media was Tom Ashman, who coached Tripp at Logan.

"Proud of our former Logan basketball players like Todd," Ashman wrote. "Well deserved award."

The list of congratulators included many other coaches, past and present, as well as former players, parents of players, friends and family — and even referees.

"Just as Coach Tripp expects a lot out of his players, he expects us as officials to work hard and do our job giving our best effort," said a referee who asked to remain anonymous.

Tripp's coaching career began at Elverado in 2002. He has coached at Goreville, where he is also the athletic director, since 2004.

"He coaches the same way he played," said Carterville coach Shane Hawkins, who faced the Blackcats last week at the Superman Classic. "He played very hard as a player and he gets his kids to play as hard as they possibly can.

"He was a very skilled player and you can tell that he spends a lot of time developing skill within his program. There are not many coaches that spend the time at their craft like he does and he does it with a great deal of pride and passion."

Tripp has led the Blackats to seven regional titles and two sectional titles, both of which were followed by Super-Sectional victories. Goreville has won a conference championship nine times under his leadership.

One of those Super-Sectional wins came in 2020, when the Blackcats traveled to Peoria only to be told the Class 1A and 2A state tournaments were being canceled due to COVID-19.

Webb is not only a fellow Goreville administrator — and arguably the Blackcats' biggest fan — but has watched his own sons, Braden and Kanon, recently play for Tripp.

"I think that when you look at how well our teams do against schools two and three times larger than us," Webb said, "and you see us competing and many times defeating those teams, you understand how important it (is) to have a great coach like Coach Tripp who teaches these kids not only to be great players but also great people.

"We are so proud of him and the job he does for our entire athletic program."

Webb offered those words in the press release from Goreville, where Tripp also teaches physical education and driver's education. The release concluded with a line from Tripp himself.

"The game of basketball has changed so much over the years," he said. "All I try to do is give our kids a chance to win at basketball and at life and to never, ever give up in either."

After word of the award spread on social media, Tripp added these sentiments in a Facebook post: "I am really appreciative of all the congratulations I've received for the Coach of the Year award. It's nice to receive, but none of it happens without the kids — kids who are willing to play hard, listen and be good teammates.

"I am very thankful for my assistant coaches and I'm super grateful for our school, community and the support I have from our fans. Most of all, I am thankful for my wife and kids."

Tripp has two daughters, Ellie and Evie, with wife Sarah. In sharing the news on social media, Sarah summed up the feelings of several other Goreville supporters: "He's always my Coach of the Year," she wrote, "so I'm not sure what all the fuss is about."

Tripp's current team improved to 14-7 overall and 4-1 in the Black Diamond West after downing Sesser-Valier, 69-42, on the road Wednesday night.

The Blackcats play at home Friday night against Webber Township and travel to Woodlawn on Saturday for an afternoon game.

