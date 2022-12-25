Prep Basketball | Holiday Tournament Previews: Local teams set to take the court

Holiday tournament basketball is just around the corner. Here is a brief breakdown on what's going on in our region:

ELDORADO HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

The 58th Annual Eldorado Holiday Tournament gets underway on Dec. 26 and runs through Dec. 28.

Picked as the top seed is the defending champion, Herrin Tigers. Herrin is 9-0 to date and will open the tourney with a 10 a.m. game on Monday against Carrier Mills, the No. 16 seed.

Should Herrin win, the Tigers would meet the winner of the Hamilton County-Harrisburg contest at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The semifinal will be at noon on Wednesday with the championship game set for about 9 p.m. that night.

Massac County, the No. 2 seed, is atop the opposite bracket. Carmi-White County is the three seed and would likely be Massac's opponent in a semifinal-round game. Carterville is the No. 4 seed and would likely be Herin's opponent in the semifinal-round in the other bracket.

"Our path to the championship game is a tough one," said Herrin coach Sayler Shurtz. "It's entirely possible that we may have a rematch with Carterville in the semifinals. And the Lions are clearly one of the best teams in the south. They showed that when we played them Tuesday night."

Shurtz said the Tigers are determined to repeat as tourney champs.

"We are talented and we have experience, but there is still a lot of room for improvement with our team," the sixth-year coach said. "I tell the kids that we are the biggest school in the tourney and most everyone is going to be pulling for the underdog, so we have to have the mindset that each trip to Eldorado is a business trip. Take care of business on the court and come back the next day ready to go again."

Shurtz said playing at Eldorado means a lot to him.

"I got to play there when I played ball for Benton and I always looked forward to the tournament. You just can't beat the atmosphere at Eldorado. It's small-school basketball at its best. I know our team and I are both excited to be back."

ROUTE 13 CHRISTMAS CLASSIC

Carbondale and Marion will co-host the eight-team Route 13 Christmas Classic the first two days of the tourney (Dec. 27 and Dec. 28). The Terriers will host all the games on Thursday, Dec 29.

Carbondale Athletic Director Gwen Poore said Marion, Arkansas is likely the pre-tourney favorite. The Patriots advanced to the finals last year, losing to Springfield Southeast in the title game.

This year, the Patriots are 7-5, but play a tough schedule. Other teams in the Carbondale bracket are Jacksonville and Paducah Tilghman.

The Marion bracket features Springfield Southeast, Cairo, Overton, Tennessee and the host Wildcats.

"I really like this tournament format and I hope the other schools do, too," Poore said. "There should be some really great games to watch if you're a fan of basketball."

Poore said Overton, which is located near Memphis, is the new team to the tournament. The Wolverines are 9-6. Springfield Southeast is 5-5 in the early going.

"I think we're more middle of the pack this year," Poore said of the Terriers. "But we do have some talented kids, so you never know for sure."

DUSTER THOMAS HOOPS CLASSIC

Pinckneyville serves as host of this 15th annual event that includes 16 schools.

According to Panthers coach Bob Waggoner, who also serves as athletic director, the tourney is pretty much a wide-open race among the top eight seeds.

"I think it's a pretty well-balanced tournament," Waggoner said. "Benton is the top seed followed by us (Pinckneyville), Olney East Richland and Murphysboro."

Olney won the tourney last year.

Greenville dropped out of the tourney this year and was replaced by Ballard Memorial from Kentucky.

"They're off to an 8-2 start, so they won't be an easy out," Waggoner said.

Waggoner explained that each team is guaranteed four games Dec. 27 through Dec. 29. Everyone plays one game the first day and two games the second day before having one final game on the third day.

Other teams that will compete at Pinckneyville include: Steeleville, Salem, Okawville, Trico, Meridian, Jerseyville, Chster, Woodlawn, Mount Carmel, and Roxana.

Waggoner said new renovations at Duster Thomas Gymnasium include a repainted floor, new scoreboard, new digital video board, new sound system and new chair seating.

"I am very happy and proud with our upgrades and I think everyone will be, too," Waggoner said. "This should serve us well for a long time to come."

SESSER-VALIER HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

The 8-1 Sparta Bulldogs are the top seed in this 16-team field. This year marks the 41st year of the tournament, which runs for four days from Dec. 26-29.

Altamont is the second seed followed by Du Quoin at No. 3, Red Bud at 4, Goreville at 5, New Athens at 7, Johnston City at 7 and Marissa-Coulterville at 8.

BENTON GIRLS HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Rangerettes coach Dave Brown said the 16-team field is filled with solid teams, including top seed, Mount Vernon.

The Lady Rams are off to an 8-4 start, but are a perfect 4-0 in the South Seven Conference.

Undefeated Christopher (11-0), led by junior All-Stater Amiah Hargrove, is the second seed followed by host Benton at No. 3 and the Harrisburg Bulldogs at No. 4. The Carterville Lions also return to the tourney. Alton Marquette and Triad should also be tough outs in the tourney. Other schools jockeying for position are: Goreville, Vienna, Herrin, Marion, Salem, West Frankfort, Du Quoin and Carbondale. The field will be balanced out by the Benton junior varsity team.

"Each team will play a minimum of three games and a maximum of four," said Brown of the tourney which runs from Dec. 27-29. "I think this is one of the best holiday tournaments around for sure. I can't wait to see how this plays out."