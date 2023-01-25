Prep Basketball | Marion-Herrin Blackout Cancer event benefits local families

MARION — Two Williamson County students - Jamir Gibbs of Marion and Wyatt Reed of Herrin - were in the spotlight Tuesday night at halftime of the Marion-Herrin boys basketball game at Marion High School. Gibbs is a kindergartner at Longfellow School in Marion. Reed is a freshman at Herrin High School.

Checks were presented to both of the boys' families to help medical costs incurred while battling cancer. T-shirts were sold at each school and there were some other private donations. Reed's family received a check in the amount of $1,063.50. Gibbs' family received a check for over $3,000.

"The blackout game is something I've wanted to do for a while now," said Marty Cameron, MHS instructor and student council sponsor who helped organize the event. "I can't imagine having a child with cancer. When one of my best childhood friends - Stephanie Allen - became the athletic director at Herrin, I immediately thought this blackout night fundraiser could be huge.

"So, I asked Stephanie if she was in. She, of course, was. The rest kind of took care of itself," Cameron said. "Maybe this can be a new tradition with Herrin and Marion, so we can continue to help families having to deal with this horrible disease."

Cameron said the fundraiser was successful because so many people from both towns lent a helping hand.

"Thank you to everyone who bought shirts and donated," Cameron said. "When Jamir asked his mom if he could give us a hug and he did, the work that went into the blackout game was well worth it."

Allen felt similarly.

"The event was amazing," she said. "I was so touched by the outpouring of support from the Herrin and Marion communities. Both high schools came together to rally for students in their community. I'm proud of the students in both Marion and Herrin and I'm proud to say we work in such giving communities."

Gibbs' mother, Amanda Miller, said she was deeply moved by the support shown to her by Marion residents.

"It's been amazing. I don't know how we could have gotten through all of this without the support of our friends and neighbors."

Miller cited an example of Watermark Nissan providing a vehicle for them to drive free of charge to the hospital in St. Louis.

"When we have been at our lowest as a family, our community picks us up. What they have done for Jamir means everything to me."

Miller said Jamir is a typical 5-year-old boy full of energy - most of the time. He has shown amazing resiliency, she said, despite enduring regular chemotherapy treatments in an effort to control acute lymphoblastic leukemia or ALL - a type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow.

Miller said her son was diagnosed with the disease on May 31 of last year and was hospitalized in St. Louis for a month.

"We go back every week for treatments," Miller said. "There are four different types of chemo that range from a spinal tap to pills. We've been told Jamir will probably have to take chemo for up to two-and-a-half years. Thankfully, this is a fairly common cancer in children and there is a high cure rate. We know it could have been much worse."

Miller said her son started complaining last May that his feet were hurting him. Not long thereafter, his knees were aching, too, and he had difficulty walking at times. He also had random fevers that might last up to 48 hours and reached 104 degrees.

"It was just an awful lot for a boy that age to have to take, but Jamir is hard to keep down. He's kind of hyperactive, partly because of the steroids that he's on."

Wyatt Reed and his family learned of his diagnosis of cancer - metastatic Ewings sarcoma - last April.

"I thought it was an upper respiratory infection, but he had to be intubated and was transported to St. Louis Children's Hospital where we got the diagnosis," said Wyatt's mother, Heather Reed.

A cancer that attacks the bones, Wyatt had a tumor on his hip, nodules on both lungs, two spots on the spine and one on the shoulder.

"He just finished his chemotherapy treatments in December, as well as 31 radiation treatments on his hip, and we're about to finish up 10 more radiation treatments on his shoulder," Reed said. "The whole process has been very difficult on all of us, but the latest scans are encouraging. His tumor has shrunk considerably and he only has one visible nodule."

Reed said the 15-year-old has already graduated from a wheelchair to a walker and is taking online classes from high school instructors. The plan is to return to school in person next fall.

"Wyatt's my hero. He has been quite a trooper throughout this whole ordeal," Reed said. "In addition to all the treatments, he has had to spend a lot of time away from his younger brothers - Logan-14 and Christopher-8. His brothers have had to spend a lot of time with my mother."

Reed said funds raised from T-shirt sales and private donations are much appreciated.

"The support we have gotten from Herrin, Marion, and other towns throughout Southern Illinois is incredible," she said. "You would never think people who don't even know you would come together for our family like they have. Any money raised will go toward travel expenses. We can't thank everyone enough."