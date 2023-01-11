Prep Basketball | Marion's Gillespie claims 500th career win

MARION — Marion High School boys basketball coach Gus Gillespie joined a pretty exclusive club Tuesday when his Wildcats posted a win at Cairo. The win marked Gillespie's 500th as a head coach.

A Lawrenceville native who became familiar with the game when playing ball as a youth for Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Famer Ron Felling, Gillespie got his start as head coach at Robinson. He moved on from there to Centralia, and then to Marshall County, Ky. for 13 years before spending the last six years at Marion.

"These last 24 years have gone too fast," Gillespie said. "I didn't start coaching with the idea that I would someday win 500 games. I have benefited from several good assistant coaches who have given me tremendous help over the years and a lot of players who were willing to listen and maybe change their game for the benefit of the team."

Gillespie, who coached his Robinson and Kentucky teams to state tournaments and took Marion to the Elite 8 a few years ago, describes himself as a "defense-first" coach.

"Offensively, you adjust to the talent level you are dealt," he said. "I have always tried to find ways to get my best players the most shots. That said, good defense wins games. It's about working hard and boxing out for rebounds. But to be successful, it takes kids buying into your philosophy. If they do, your team is harder to beat."

Gillespie pointed out that he has had several mentors to bounce ideas off over the years in addition to Felling. A few include: Doug Creel at Mount Vernon, Steve Bennett at New Castle, Indiana, as well as former Lawrenceville coaches Terry Reed and Rick Herdes.

"Even today, I was on the phone with Doug Novsek at Eastern Illinois," Gillespie said.

Marion High School Athletic Director Ryan Goodisky said Gillespie's 500th win is an amazing accomplishment.

"And he will never take personal credit for it," Goodisky said. "I love the fact that he always gives all the credit to his players and assistant coaches."

Goodisky said he believes that willingness to share the spotlight is what makes Gillespie so well liked.

"That is part of the reason why he has found success at all four schools he has been at. In his six seasons at Marion, Gus has returned our program to one of the best in Southern Illinois."

Goodisky added that Gillespie is on pace to become one of the IHSA's all-tine winningest coaches.

Asked if he expects to be coaching another 10 years or so, Gillespie offered up his best guess.

"You know what... I evaluate that year by year. The older I get, the more I enjoy being in the moment as a coach. As long as I still feel that, I hope to continue coaching."