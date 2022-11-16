Prep Basketball | Meet the Tigers Night is Friday in Herrin

HERRIN — The Herrin High School Athletic Department is hosting a "Meet the Tigers" Night this Friday at Memorial Gymnasium.

The festivities kick off with a mostaccioli dinner from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., in the commons area followed by a men's and women's alumni basketball game afterward.

Cost of the dinner is $10 and will benefit HHS Athletics, while monies raised from the game ($25 donation per player) will be earmarked for a memorial scholarship in the name of longtime Herrin High School and Herrin Junior High School coach Ron Nesler.

According to Athletic Director Stephanie Allen, 20 men have signed up to play in the alumni game dating back 15-to-20 years. She said that 16 women have signed up to play, also dating back 15-to-20 years.

Prior to the games, the winter sports teams will be recognized, as well as groups like FBLA, HOSA, ACES, and Scholar Bowl.

"It should be an exciting night for the Herrin community," Allen said.

Tigers head basketball coach Sayler Shurtz said he is pleased that so many former Herrin basketball players wanted to participate in the alumni games.

"A lot of our alumni mixed in with our current players during summer workouts, which has been really great and a big help to our program," Shurtz said. "We're super excited to do these games as a way to recognize and honor Coach Nesler and his legacy. He was everything to the community of Herrin."

Shurtz added that while the games are in fun, expect the players to compete.

The women's game will run four quarters at six minutes each with a continuous clock. The men's game will also run four quarters at eight minutes each with continuous clock.

The R House sportswear shop in Herrin donated T-Shirts for the players, Shurtz said.

"This is a chance to meet both the current players and some former players. We are hoping to have a great turnout," he said.

Others expected to perform will be the band, along with the dance, cheer and flag teams.