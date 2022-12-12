Prep Basketball | Meridian, Cobden competed at NBA arena in Memphis

The Meridian Bobcats defeated the Cobden Appleknockers, 77-35, thanks in part to nine 3-pointers made by the Bobcats, in a boys game played Friday, Dec. 2. The Meridian girls also won the preliminary game rather handily, beating Cobden, 43-14.

What made the games unique was that these two Southern Illinois schools played the games at the FedExForum, home of the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies.

Bobcats head coach David Davis described the outing as "a very good experience" for his ballclub.

"The kids thought it was pretty cool. I told them to soak it in."

Davis said each school had to sell a minimum of 150 tickets to gain access to the floor. The players were not allowed to use the locker rooms and the home team in this case - Cobden - was responsible for providing game-day workers.

"After the game, we had a nice meal at a buffet known as Chowtown," Davis said. "A lot of the parents were there and friends of the families. I think everyone had a pretty good time."

Appleknockers head coach Karl Sweitzer said he would also describe the outing as "a good experience" for his team and said he would highly recommend that other Southern Illinois schools follow suit.

"I believe the promotion was billed as 'Play Like The Pros' and we sold quite a few tickets. I think my family alone bought 15," Sweitzer said. "Once the kids got out on the floor, they really liked it."

After the two prep games and dinner out, the Cobden and Meridian contingents returned to FedExForum to watch the Grizzlies take on the Philadelphia 76ers.

"I would like to do this once every four years," Sweitzer said. "That way, every kid in our program will have the opportunity to play on the NBA floor one time. Despite the loss, this trip was well worth it."