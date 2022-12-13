Prep Basketball | Route 13 Christmas Classic set for Dec. 27-29

CARBONDALE — The eight-team field has been set for the annual Route 13 Christmas Classic basketball tournament to be hosted by both Carbondale and Marion on Tuesday, Dec. 27 through Thursday, Dec. 29.

Overton, Tennessee is the only new entry into the tourney this year. Other schools competing include: Marion, Arkansas, Jacksonville, Cairo, Paducah Tilghman, Springfield Southeast, Carbondale and Marion, Illinois.

The Marion Wildcats will host Pool A (Overton, Springfield Southeast and Cairo). The Carbondale Terriers will host Pool B (Paducah Tilghman, Jacksonville and Marion, Arkansas).

TUESDAY, DEC. 27

At Marion, Overton will take on the Wildcats at 6 p.m. The second game pits Springfield Southeast and Cairo at 7:30 p.m.

At Carbondale, the Terriers will take on Marion, Arkansas at 6 p.m. and Paducah Tilghman will battle Jacksonville at 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 28

At Marion, Overton will take on Springfield Southeast at noon and Cairo will take on the host Wildcats at 1:30 p.m. After a break, Cairo will face Overton at 6 p.m. followed by Marion and Springfield Southeast at 7:30 p.m.

At Carbondale in a noon start, Jacksonville will square off with Marion, Arkansas. The Terriers will then compete with Paducah Tilghman at 1:30 p.m.

Following the break, Marion, Arkansas will face Paducah Tilghman at 6 p.m. followed by Carbondale and Jacksonville at 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, DEC. 29

In the crossover games all hosted by Carbondale, the two fourth-place teams in each bracket will compete at 11 a.m.

The two third-place teams will meet at 12:30 p.m. followed by a break.

The two second-place teams in each bracket will battle in a 5 p.m. start and the two first-place teams in each bracket will tangle at 6:30 p.m.