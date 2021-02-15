Prep Basketball | Season Previews: Benton boys, Harrisburg girls could top SIRR-Ohio

Landon Bolen returns as a junior after playing in Herrin as a sophomore. Joining him are juniors Reid Baumgarte and Keegan Glover, while Seidel (6-5) and junior Aiden Peach (6-6) give Winemiller’s team some length in the front court. In the back court are experienced guards that can shoot efficiently and get after it on defense.

“Being able to compete in games this season is No. 1,” said Winemiller. “Our seven seniors come to practice every day knowing it’s a gift and they’ve all entered in pretty good shape.

“Obviously, with Reece running three miles a day in cross country I’ve always said if we could all get in his shape we’d be okay. I think getting a player like Landon back is key because he just missed playing with his buddies and wanted to go out with them in the situation we’re in with the pandemic.”

Where Benton might gain its biggest advantage is having five seniors playing on a nightly basis.

Murphysboro returns four seniors in JaQuan Jackson, Cornelius Davis, Gavin Kuba and Kenneth Hale, while Massac County returns three in JJ Sweatt, Kyler McIntosh and Dathan English as the Rangers top competition.