Prep Basketball | Season Previews: Benton boys, Harrisburg girls could top SIRR-Ohio

When Ron Winemiller took over as Benton’s boys basketball coach in 2010, he looked at the level of talented coaches around him in the Southern Illinois River-to-River conference.
Coaches like Harrisburg’s Randy Smithpeters that won a state championship in 2013 helped Winemiller create a successful blueprint that has since brought four Regional titles to Benton. One of which came last year when the Rangers finished 27-8 before falling to Nashville in the sectional semifinals at McLeansboro.
Winemiller’s 2020 group finished atop the SIRR-Ohio standings with a 7-3 conference record. Right behind Benton was Massac County (25-7, 7-3) and Murphysboro (27-8, 7-3), who like many other schools are chasing a conference title fueled by hard-driven seniors in a year without an organized IHSA State Series.
“The River-to-River Conference has always been competitive since I stepped in,” said Winemiller. “Especially since Randy has a state championship and Joe Hosman (Massac County) and Daryl Murphy (Murphysboro) have come close before. They’re all hall-of-famers, and playing Bob Waggoner in the Pinckneyville tournament every year made me ask myself early on in my career what we have to do to compete with these guys.”
Benton’s formula this season revolves around seven seniors and seven juniors returning to varsity. Reece Johnson headlines the seniors alongside Wyatt McClintock, Jacob Seidel, Peyton Bayless and Mitch Giacone in the regular rotation.
Landon Bolen returns as a junior after playing in Herrin as a sophomore. Joining him are juniors Reid Baumgarte and Keegan Glover, while Seidel (6-5) and junior Aiden Peach (6-6) give Winemiller’s team some length in the front court. In the back court are experienced guards that can shoot efficiently and get after it on defense.
“Being able to compete in games this season is No. 1,” said Winemiller. “Our seven seniors come to practice every day knowing it’s a gift and they’ve all entered in pretty good shape.
“Obviously, with Reece running three miles a day in cross country I’ve always said if we could all get in his shape we’d be okay. I think getting a player like Landon back is key because he just missed playing with his buddies and wanted to go out with them in the situation we’re in with the pandemic.”
Where Benton might gain its biggest advantage is having five seniors playing on a nightly basis.
Murphysboro returns four seniors in JaQuan Jackson, Cornelius Davis, Gavin Kuba and Kenneth Hale, while Massac County returns three in JJ Sweatt, Kyler McIntosh and Dathan English as the Rangers top competition.
Winemiller highlighted Herrin senior Billy Braid saying, “he’s as good as a multi-sport athlete in the area that can create some plays using his strength and physicality.”
Look for Herrin to use 2021 as a growth period for underclassmen such as freshmen Exavier Williams and Jonathan Harrison. The Tigers under coach Sayler Shurtz last season finished fourth in the conference at 18-14. Hayden Lence returns as a senior with juniors Riley Chrostowski and Slayde Huntley earning starter minutes. Sophomores that will also play a role are Haydon Mayer, Taylor Brandon and Reese Billingsley.
Pete Gordon enters his second year coaching in West Frankfort after finishing 2-8 in the conference last season. The Harrisburg Bulldogs weren’t far behind the Redbirds with a 1-9 record that landed Smithpeters’ team in the basement of the conference. Safe to say both schools hope to remain competitive moving forward.
The Harrisburg Lady Bulldogs return as the girls team to beat in the SIRR-Ohio this year. Jake Stewart has that program rolling with four-straight regional championships and a 108-20 record during that span.
Last season Harrisburg finished 9-1 in the conference with a 29-5 record before losing to Nashville in the sectional semifinals at Carterville. After graduating Lydia Miller, Lauren McDaniels, Summer Sanders and Essence Sanders the Lady Bulldogs will rely on seniors Molly Shire and Lauryn Gribble in 2021.
Another returning name that earned starting minutes last season is 5-9 junior Stream Black. Her fellow junior teammates include Riley Harrison, Vershay Guyton, Kailyn Moss and Chelsea Davidson.
Finishing closely behind Harrisburg last season was Benton (17-13, 7-2) and Massac County (20-12, 6-4).
