Prep Basketball | Season Previews: Old reliables favored in SIRR Mississippi

There are certainties in life.

It’s going to be cold in Fargo in December. Airport gift shops and restaurants will always charge about double across the board.

And in SIRR Mississippi boys basketball, one can always lay down a wager on some combination of Nashville and Pinckneyville contending for the conference title.

Such appears to be the case again this winter as the Hornets and Panthers are probably the teams to beat. Carterville has the potential to join that old reliable duo atop the league but will need to figure things out in the backcourt.

Du Quoin has opened eyes with a good start to the season, winning its tournament last week. Only Anna-Jonesboro appears to be in danger of enduring a rough season.

Below is a brief preview of each team in alphabetical order:

ANNA-JONESBORO

After going 2-11 in last winter’s shortened COVID-19 season, the Wildcats are off to a slow start in 2021-22. They went 1-4 at last week’s Goreville Invitational and a lack of scoring punch was the big problem.

They averaged just 46.6 ppg and scored no more than 55 points in any game, and required double overtime to get there. They cleared the 50-point mark just once in their other games.

But there is time for veteran coach Mike Chamness and his club to figure out a better version of itself. They do have some decent players in the backcourt, most notably 5-10 point guard Dylan Harvel (6.5 ppg) and 6-2 senior guard Ethan Carver (4.5 ppg).

Bryce Henry (6-2, sr.) and Dawson Trammel (6-1, jr.) also bring experience from last season back to the fold. The big losses from last year were all-conference pick Maddox Thorpe and Juan Valencia.

A-J has no one taller than 6-3, which is going to be a problem against the taller, longer squads that populate this league.

CARTERVILLE

Shane Hawkins’ Lions have opened 4-1, with the one loss against a top 10 Class 1A team in Steeleville at last week’s Murphysboro/Trico Invitational. Defense and depth appear to be strong points.

One big concern for Carterville is the backcourt, as injuries have sidelined Peyton Bittle and Caden Hawkins early. The duo combined for nearly 16 ppg last year, solid numbers on a team which had a go-to forward in Eli Downen.

The Lions’ top scorer so far is 6-5 junior Kade Lustenberger, who has a good 3-point stroke and is capable of dominating the glass. John Stroud (6-2, sr.) can do a little bit of everything, offering the team a good “glue” guy.

Football/track standout Townsend Barton, who’s signed to run track at South Dakota, gives Carterville a good athlete capable of being a defensive stopper while adding offensive punch. And guard Brandon Skelcher provides another 3-point weapon who’s capable of hitting double figures off the bench.

The Lions are coming off an 11-4 year that included wins over three elite programs – Massac County, Pinckneyville and Centralia.

DU QUOIN

Remember Paul Westhead’s Loyola Marymount when it was averaging over 120 ppg with a revolutionary style of basketball that saw it squeezing off shots 5-7 seconds into possessions?

Well, the Indians don’t have to satisfy a shot clock, but they sure seem to want to play quickly. And as last week’s performance in their tip-off tournament suggests, coach Jason James might have the athletes to play fast and under control.

In winning four games, Du Quoin averaged 84.5 ppg, taking advantage of depth, athleticism and height. And its new style will force opponents, even the good ones in its conference, to make adjustments.

The Indians return a pair of 5-11 senior guards in Traijon Smith and Jaden Smith, as well as the conference’s tallest player, 6-9 senior Maurice Washington. As many as eight other players figure to see the floor every night.

After going 6-8 last year, Du Quoin seems positioned to do much better this year. And to do it in a hurry.

NASHVILLE

Forget those pair of losses the Hornets ate during the season’s first week; their roster wasn’t full because their football team was playing for a Class 2A championship.

Check back in some time after the calendar flips to 2022. By then, you should see this team strutting its stuff under first-year coach Patrick Weathers, who has the unenviable task of taking over from legendary bench boss Wayne Harre. The last Harre-coached team went 13-1 and won the conference before he rode his John Deere tractor into the sunset.

Of course, Weathers has a bit of an idea of what he’s doing. A 13-year assistant coach, Weathers is the son of Brad Weathers, who guided the 2013-14 Nashville hoops game to the 2A state finals.

And Harre was nice enough to leave Patrick Weathers a well-stocked cupboard. The marquee name is 6-3 senior Isaac Turner, who enjoyed a breakout junior year. Nolan Heggemeier (5-11, sr.) and Saxton Hoepker (6-7, sr.) also started last year.

Kolten Gajewski (6-6, sr.), Carter Schoenherr (6-3, jr.) and Hayden Robinson (6-6, sr.) add even more height and length to a roster that never seems to lack for either category.

PINCKNEYVILLE

The names might change from year-to-year, but the results don’t. The Panthers will play tough defense, rebound and beat you with balance. Coach Bob Waggoner will see to it.

His latest team has bolted out of the gates with five wins, earning a tournament championship last weekend at Carlyle. None of their opponents has cracked the 50-point mark yet and just one has made it above 40 points.

While Pinckneyville lost 6-3 forward Dre Scott and 5-10 guard Ben Restoff to graduation, it returns three starters, plus other players with varsity experience. Duke Riggins (5-11, sr.) is deadly from 3-point range and Nile Adcock (6-4, sr.) should be one of the top post players in the conference.

Trey Moll (6-4, sr.), Joey Iaccino (6-0, sr.) and Vaden Szczpanski (6-0, sr.) either started or played key minutes off the bench last year. The frontcourt will only get better when Kellen Scott (6-3, jr.) and Karsen Konkle (6-6, so.) return from injuries.

Waggoner has already commented that he likes how coachable his team is. When Waggoner is saying things like that, there’s a pretty good chance he likes his roster. Panther foes can consider themselves forewarned.

