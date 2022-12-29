Prep Basketball | Southern Illinois Holiday Tournament Roundup

Boys Basketball
Sesser-Valier Holiday Tournament
Consolation Championship Game
Marissa-Coulterville 58, Waltonville 46
5th Place Game
Red Bud 56, Johnston City 55
3rd Place Game
Sparta 65, Du Quoin 58
Championship Game
Altamont 57, Goreville 40
People are also reading…
Duster Thomas Hoops Classic
15th place game
Woodlawn 59, Trico 53
13th place game
Okawville 52, Steeleville 39
11th place game
Roxana 51, Chester 47
Consolation Championship game
Salem 51, Carlyle 37
7th place game
Ballard Memorial 76, Meridian 45
5th place game
Murphysboro 39, Jerseyville 27
Route 13 Christmas Classic
5th Place Game
Carbondale 72, Cairo 33
3rd Place Game
Marion 59, Paducah-Tilghman 55
Championship Game
Marion, AR 77, Overton, TN 47
Centralia Holiday Tournament
Cardinal Ritter 62, Belleville West 52
Marist 45, Wekivia 43 (OT)
Evanston 44, Mount Vernon 31
Payton Prep 41, Hillwood, TN 33
Champaign Central 47, Dyett 37
Girls Basketball
Benton Christmas Classic
Carbondale 47, Benton JV 21
Goreville 64, Herrin 42
Carterville 54, Marquette 52 (OT)
Du Quoin 56, West Frankfort 53
Mount Vernon 75, Salem 44
Harrisburg 63, Vienna 61
Benton 47, Christopher 41 (OT)
Marion 54, Triad 41
Carbondale 52, Du Quoin 27
Consolation Championship
Goreville 66, Carterville 54
7th Place Game
Triad 41, Vienna 35
5th Place Game
Harrisburg 62, Marion 60 (2OT)