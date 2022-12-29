 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Basketball | Southern Illinois Holiday Tournament Roundup

  • Updated
  • 0

Boys Basketball 

Sesser-Valier Holiday Tournament 

Consolation Championship Game

Marissa-Coulterville 58, Waltonville 46 

5th Place Game

Red Bud 56, Johnston City 55

3rd Place Game 

Sparta 65, Du Quoin 58 

Championship Game

Altamont 57, Goreville 40

Duster Thomas Hoops Classic

15th place game

Woodlawn 59, Trico 53

13th place game

Okawville 52, Steeleville 39

11th place game

Roxana 51, Chester 47

Consolation Championship game

Salem 51, Carlyle 37

7th place game

Ballard Memorial 76, Meridian 45

5th place game

Murphysboro 39, Jerseyville 27

Route 13 Christmas Classic

5th Place Game

Carbondale 72, Cairo 33

3rd Place Game

Marion 59, Paducah-Tilghman 55

Championship Game 

Marion, AR 77, Overton, TN 47

Centralia Holiday Tournament 

Cardinal Ritter 62, Belleville West 52

Marist 45, Wekivia 43 (OT) 

Evanston 44, Mount Vernon 31

Payton Prep 41, Hillwood, TN 33

Champaign Central 47, Dyett 37

Girls Basketball

Benton Christmas Classic 

Carbondale 47, Benton JV 21

Goreville 64, Herrin 42

Carterville 54, Marquette 52 (OT)

Du Quoin 56, West Frankfort 53

Mount Vernon 75, Salem 44

Harrisburg 63, Vienna 61

Benton 47, Christopher 41 (OT)

Marion 54, Triad 41

Carbondale 52, Du Quoin 27

Consolation Championship

Goreville 66, Carterville 54

7th Place Game

Triad 41, Vienna 35

5th Place Game

Harrisburg 62, Marion 60 (2OT)

