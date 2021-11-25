Prep Basketball | Steeleville is poised for a deep postseason run

Steeleville is coming off its first undefeated season in school history with all its starters back, while Okawville is coming off a 13-2 record, but lost 90 percent of its scoring as it joins a conference for the first time.

Last season, the Steeleville Warriors went from a good team that floated from three to five games over .500, to a perfect team at 15-0 and 8-0 in the Cahokia Conference to win its third title in Aaron Fiene’s four years as head coach.

“We had a chance to go up to state last year, so we have high expectations this year;” Fiene said. “It makes me absolutely sick for a player like Noah Franklin down in Cobden because I thought they had a good chance of going, too. Those opportunities don’t come around very often, especially in the small schools you don’t get that chance.”

The Cahokia Conference has reconfigured this season into three divisions with Steeleville joining Dupo, Lebanon, Marissa-Coulterville, New Athens and Valmeyer in the new small school Kaskaskia Division.

After being withheld from seeing how far his team would have gone in the playoffs because of COVID-19 restrictions, Fiene returns his entire lineup to make a run for its first regional title since 2013 and possibly it’s first state title.

“We didn’t have a senior,” Fiene said. “It’s really a particular year. We’ve got everybody back and another who missed the season with an injury. We only have four seniors this year, so we’ll be good next year, too.”

The returning starters are senior guards Lane Lazenby and Zach Mevert, junior guard Carter Wasson and junior forwards Reid Harriss and Evan Buch. Also back is junior Jacoby Gross, who didn’t play last year because of a broken finger.

“Lazenby was our honorable mention all-stater last year, who averaged 13 points, six rebounds and four assists a game as our point guard,” Fiene said. “Harriss is our 6-4 swing guy, who averaged seven rebounds. Mevert and Wasson are real strong athletes, who averaged eight to 10 points. Buch is a big strong guy. Gross is a point guard and probably the smartest and best ball handler around here. I will start four 6-0 guards and a 6-4 forward. More than likely Buch will be the one to rotate and he will start some games, too.”

Coming off the bench will be seniors Grant Milsap and Chris Rees, junior Evan Reitz and sophomores Noah Fiene and Tyler Ernsting.

“Everybody is going to speak a lot about our offense because they’re very talented kids, but we guard better than we play offense,” Fiene said.

Okawville Rockets

Formerly independent Okawville along with Sparta from the River-to-River Mississippi Division and Chester from the Black Diamond West join Carlyle, Red Bud and Trenton Wesclin in the new medium school Illinois Division.

Long time assistant coach Ryan Heck takes over the Okawville Rockets squad from Hall of Fame coach Jon Kraus.

Heck knows his team very well spending the last 16 years on Kraus’ staff. In addition to a new head coach, even though he is a familiar face, the team will be playing in a conference for the first time in over 40 years.

“Last year the team was very strong with the only losses being to undefeated Breese Central,” Heck said.

Heck has some rebuilding to do having lost 90 percent of his scoring with only senior Ethan Riechmann returning from the starting unit.

“Ethan brings valuable experience to this team and is a kid the other guys look up to because he’s been through the battles,” Heck said. “At the same time, Ethan has been a complimentary piece the last couple seasons, and is ready to step into a much bigger role and leave his mark on the program.”

The other four starting jobs and his top players off the bench are still to be determined.

“After Ethan, it has been open competition,” Heck said. “That has been reiterated time and again early in practice. If you want to play/start you are going to earn it. We have 11 juniors and seniors, along with 6-6 freshmen Aidan Anderson all fighting for time and that has led to good battles in practice.”

Battling it out for playing time inside are juniors Hayden Shubert, Andrew Savard and Joe Jansen. On the perimeter are seniors Cole Wiedwilt, Wilson Welch, and Levi Traub along with juniors Dillon Teter, Landon Schmersahl, and Grant Schleifer.

“We have good size with Jansen at 6-6, Shubert at 6-4 and Savard at 6-3,” Heck said.

Chester Yellow Jackets

The Chester Yellow Jackets are in a similar situation as Okawville, with a long-time assistant taking over for a legendary head coach and joining a new conference.

Chris Toledo takes over for Brad Norman, who posted a 173-100 record over the past 10 seasons winning a regional title in 2013 and posting four 20 win seasons, including 24-6 and the Black Diamond West championship in 2018-19.

Toledo has been coaching at Chester for the past 10 years.

In the spring Chester was 9-6 and 8-4 in its final year in the Black Diamond.

The top returner player is senior guard Jared Landeros, who led the team in scoring with 16.8 points a game.

“We think Jared will have more help from his teammates this year as far as putting points on the board,” Toledo said. “We expect fellow seniors center Aiden Jany, forward Cooper Eggemeyer and when he returns from an injury sustained in football, forward Ethan Stumpe to contribute a lot to this team.”

In the mix are juniors guard Chance Mott, center Trace Fricke and guard Gavin Schroeder along with two other juniors forward Jacob Handel and guard Koby Jany.

“Mott, Fricke and Schroeder saw varsity minutes last season and will see their playing time increase with the kids we lost to graduation,” Toledo said. “We know we won't lose any effort when Handel and Jany hit the floor. A couple sophomores that could possible see minutes are forwards Lucas Thompson and Gabriel Steele.”

Sparta Bulldogs

Jordan Beckley takes over a Sparta Bulldogs squad that suffered through a 0-12 season in the spring, but he has an experienced team with four starters returning and two others that got starting playing time.

“This is a very upbeat group and they genuinely enjoy playing together,” Beckley said. “I’ve had a ton of fun coaching this group so far. We know we have a lot of work to do, but they are more than willing to do the work. Do I expect instant success - no - but I think we will be playing better basketball by the end of the year.”

Beckley was the Sparta JV coach the last two years.

“We’re going to be pretty athletic and we should be able to get up and down the floor pretty well,” Beckley said. “We’re looking to pressure the ball quite a bit and keep the ball out of the paint as much as possible. We want to make teams do things they don’t want to do as apposed to letting them dictate to us. I think we’ll be able to score in transition quite a bit and I think in the half court as well. That’s to be determined.”

The returning starters are senior point guard Dauntay Merideth, senior forward Collin Sheldon, junior guard Brayden Henry and junior forward Ethan Wills.

“We lost our leading scorer Jayden Ethington, but we have Henry back, who led the team in rebounding and we have good rebounders at the guard position as well,” Beckley said.

In the mix are sophomore wing guards James Pillars and Zach Bodecker and junior guard Tyler Brown.

“Both Pillars and Bodecker both got varsity starting experience last year while Ethington was out,” Beckley said. “Brown could be in the mix, but he doesn’t have the starting experience the other two have.”

Woodlawn Cardinals

Woodlawn was one of the few teams that played an extensive schedule outside of its conference during the COVID-19 spring season. The Cardinals finished second in the Midland Trail Conference behind Wayne City with a 5-2 record, but outside the conference Woodlawn managed just a 2-7 record to finish the spring at 7-9.

“In the spring we were willing to play anyone who wanted to play,” said coach Dawson Verhines. “We played two of the top 2A schools in a really good Fairfield team and a really good Mount Carmel team and we played a really good 3A Centralia team. We just wanted to play good competition.”

Verhines will be rebuilding this season after losing five seniors, including four starters and one part-time starter. Verhines has only one senior on this year’s team to go with six juniors, five sophomores and three freshmen.

“We’re so young - you’re going to see a lot of sophomores playing,” Verhines said. “Three of the starting spots are pretty open with a lot of minutes up for grabs. A lot of these younger guys are competing for those spots, which makes practice really fun and competitive.”

The only returning starter is senior shooting guard Drew Martin, who averaged eight points and two rebounds a game. Sophomore Chance Phelps will take over point guard.

“Drew is a good shooter and he’s really picked it up defensively,” Verhines said. “Chance will have to bring the ball up for this year, but he’ll be his best when we can play him off the ball whether that’s this year or next.”

The leaders are sophomore Wyatt Rollie in the post with junior Carson Burkett and sophomore Logan Palmer at forward. In the mix are junior Leighton Malcom at forward, sophomore Talon Lee at guard and junior Joey Metcalf at wing.

Waltonville Spartans

Waltonville is coming off a 1-12 and 0-8 season in the Midland Trail last spring. Coach Anthony Lowery lost only one senior from that team and brings back four starters.

“We had a rough year,” said coach Anthony Lowery. “We had some grade issues and our numbers are not great, so our depth was put to the test. We had tons of games where we lost by six or eight. When you start a freshman and a whole bunch of sophomores and juniors that will happen. We lost one senior, who was a great leader for us, but we’re returning four of our top five scorers and our sixth guy, so there’s a lot of optimism heading into this year.”

The returning starters are seniors Jordan Reynolds, Nate Ragland and Quinn Gajewski and sophomore Seth Karnes and the first player off the bench sophomore Makabe Devor is also back.

“Karnes is our best offensive threat averaging just under 21 points as a freshman, but he has broken his foot, so he won’t be back until late December or early January,” Lowery said.

Sophomore guard Aiden Kretz is in the mix for the first off the bench with sophomore Jackson Lamcyzk, a transfer from Mount Vernon, will become eligible in a month.

“Jackson is 6-6, 6-7, so I’m looking forward for him joining the team,” Lowery said. “We’re going to be a totally different team after Christmas than we are before. When Lamcyzk starts playing Gajewski will move from center to forward and Reynolds from forward to wing. When Karnes returns he will take over at point guard and Ragland will move to shooting guard. The beginning of the year we’ll be thin, but come January we’ll be a totally different team and be pretty tough to stop.”

Cairo Pilots

Coach Larry Wood, who has a 60-46 record as a head coach, is beginning his fifth season at the helm of the Pilots with four starters returning from the team that went 2-6 in the spring.

The returning starters are seniors C. J. Wilkerson, Dequavion Mackins and Dyavonta Morse and sophomore Sheldon Adkinson.

“Despite having three seniors returning to the starting lineup we’re still going be a young team,” Wood said. “Senior forward Rodney Moore, sophomore forward LaRue McMillian and Jeserick Pilgrim will see plenty of action.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0