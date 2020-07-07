Prep Basketball | Thomas made his mark at Pinckneyville

One sure way to figure out just how immortal someone is in a particular town is if something is named after them.
What if two things are named after you?
That’s the case with the late, great Merrill “Duster” Thomas, a coach on our list of greatest high school coaches in Southern Illinois. His 460-128 record in 19 years as Pinckneyville’s boys basketball coach from 1938-57 is good enough to merit two things being named for him.
There’s the Panthers’ 2,462-seat gym, one of the grand basketball palaces in the area. There’s no such thing as a bad seat in the building, because all the seats are angled towards mid-court, and there are few more electric atmospheres with a full house than this one.
And there’s also the yearly holiday tournament which bears his name. Winning the 16-team, three-day event is usually a testament to how good a team really is. You have to win four games in about 48 hours, and you might have to do it four different ways.
In other words, you have to be as good and as disciplined as his Pinckneyville teams were.
“For a lot of people, he was basketball in this town,” said former Panther coach Dick Corn, who won 708 games and two state titles from 1975-2007. “You certainly can’t argue with the results he produced. He had his way of playing the game and he was disciplined.”
Born on Feb. 10, 1905, Thomas made his mark at Illinois College in a different sport. He lettered in baseball, graduating in 1928. And he wasn’t just a basketball coach; he also guided Pinckneyville to success in football, tennis and track and field. The last unbeaten Panther football team was coached by Thomas.
But it was basketball where his legacy forever lives. It took a few years for his teams to find their footing. His second Panther squad actually went only 9-20, but that would be his last losing season for nearly a decade.
Beginning with a 17-11 campaign in 1940-41, Thomas averaged more than 25 wins a year for the last 17 seasons of his career. The apex came in 1947-48, when Pinckneyville went 33-1 and won the state title.
“He envisioned the game being played in a certain way, and if you didn’t do what he wanted you to do … well, it was his way or the highway,” Corn said. “His teams played a deliberate style, and you couldn’t make them change how they played.”
There was one more hiccup the year after the Panthers won state. They managed just nine wins against 16 losses. But after a 19-9 season in 1949-50, Thomas put together an amazing seven-year stretch, going 212-26 and rattling off three straight 33-3 seasons in which Pinckneyville finished third in the state tournament.
Thomas retired after a 29-3 1956-57, earning his 12th regional title in the process.
“It’s amazing the tradition he built and the success he had,” said current Panthers coach/athletic director Bob Waggoner. “He had a vision long before everyone else did, whether it was building the gym in the design he wanted or the style of play he created.”
Thomas was the school’s athletic director for a time after retiring. Corn remembers visiting with him for years after taking the job in 1975. Thomas passed on Feb. 18, 1981 in Pinckneyville, eight days after turning 76.
Nearly 40 years after his death, Thomas’ influence on the program and the town remains.
“You want to be at a place where it’s important not only to yourself, but important to the players and community,” Waggoner said. “And because of what Duster Thomas did here, you have that at Pinckneyville. It’s not just about basketball, it’s about how players represent themselves and display themselves in the community.”
