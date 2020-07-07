Prep Basketball | Thomas made his mark at Pinckneyville

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One sure way to figure out just how immortal someone is in a particular town is if something is named after them.

What if two things are named after you?

That’s the case with the late, great Merrill “Duster” Thomas, a coach on our list of greatest high school coaches in Southern Illinois. His 460-128 record in 19 years as Pinckneyville’s boys basketball coach from 1938-57 is good enough to merit two things being named for him.

There’s the Panthers’ 2,462-seat gym, one of the grand basketball palaces in the area. There’s no such thing as a bad seat in the building, because all the seats are angled towards mid-court, and there are few more electric atmospheres with a full house than this one.

And there’s also the yearly holiday tournament which bears his name. Winning the 16-team, three-day event is usually a testament to how good a team really is. You have to win four games in about 48 hours, and you might have to do it four different ways.

In other words, you have to be as good and as disciplined as his Pinckneyville teams were.