Prep Bowling

Prep Bowling | Anna-Jonesboro girls defend regional title, Herrin places third

  • Updated
A-J Bowling

The Anna-Jonesboro High School girls bowling team captured the regional championship at Carterville's SI Bowl on Saturday and now advance to the Mount Vernon Sectional this Saturday. Pictured back row from left are: senior Ruby Lawrence, senior Olivia Myers, senior Sara Sinisi, junior Jaden Ebberts. and senior Madi Hawk. Front row from left: Coach Micah Cross, junior Ruby Duskey, sophomore Whitley Quick and Head Coach Cary Quick.

 PROVIDED

CARTERVILLE — Make it two in a row for the Anna-Jonesboro High School girls bowling team as the Lady Wildcats captured the Carterville Regional on Saturday at SI Bowl, beating out 13 other schools and will now advance to the Mount Vernon Sectional on Feb. 12.

Salem, Herrin and Waterloo also advance to the sectional as a team based on their second through fourth-place finishes. The Wildcats easily outdistanced the field, amassing 5,343 points or 157 pins better than Salem's 5,186. Herrin was next with 5,165 points and Waterloo totaled 5,081.

There will be 16 teams competing at the sectional with only the top four advancing to the state meet in Rockford later this month.

"I thought our girls did very well Saturday. It was great to repeat as regional champs," said A-J coach Cary Quick whose club also won the title in 2020. There was no state series a year ago. "I've been fortunate enough to coach several of these girls since the sixth grade, including senior Madi Hawk (individual champion of the meet)."

Hawk, who posted three game scores of 230 or better, turned in a six-game cumulative score of 1,192 (148, 235, 236, 230, 172, 171), one pin better than Abbie Graham of Harrisburg (179, 214, 171, 221, 227, 179).

"Madi's been dedicated to the sport of bowling for as long as I've known her," Quick said. "She's at the lanes more than she's not during the week. That hard work has paid off for her."

Olivia Myers of A-J was third overall with a combined score of 1,155. Whitley Quick (1,098) and Jaden Ebberts (1,090) of the Wildcats finished 11th and 12th respectively.

"Our team went undefeated in match play this season and the goal is to qualify for state at the sectional meet," Quick said. "No A-J girls team has every qualified for state. But we think we have a pretty good chance this year. We just have to bowl a little bit better at the sectional than we did at the regional. We can't have any more 700 games (total of five players' scores) out of the six that we bowl like we did in Game 1 Saturday. We need to be in the 900s and 1,000s."

Other teams that participated at the Carterville Regional include in descending order: Carterville; Mount Vernon; Carbondale; Harrisburg; Massac County; Marion; Steeleville; Trico; Centralia; and Christ Our Rock Lutheran.

There were 68 total individual bowlers.

In addition to the four teams that qualified for the next round, the top 10 individual performers not a member of the advancing teams qualified for the Mount Vernon Sectional.

Those individuals include: Graham of Harrisburg; Brooke Kochel of Carbondale; Paige Anderson of Steeleville; Taryn Russell of Carbondale; Karol Simmons of Harrisburg; Keelie Gass of Salem; Emily Swain of Carterville; Abby Cunningham of Salem; Makayla Storment of Mount Vernon; and Adrianna Bird of Carterville.

Herrin coach Barry Hubbard said his Tigers squad exceeded expectations.

"I think so," he said. "I wasn't really sure what to expect Saturday, but the girls played well. Kind of like the boys team, they have bonded well and are now bowling their best games of the season. I knew we had a chance to qualify for the sectional if we played up to our capabilities and the girls made it happen."

Hubbard said LaBotte has probably been the most consistent performer this season, but Perry-Foster has improved tremendously.

"Faith has put a lot of the work in and that has helped out a bunch. She went from averaging 165 during the regular season to 185 Saturday at the regional. That's pretty impressive."

Hubbard added that it will be an uphill battle to qualify for state, but doesn't rule out the possibility.

"It's not going to be a strikefest at Mount Vernon. The four teams that advance to state are going to be the teams that pick up the most spares and I think our girls are very good at that. That's why I am confident in our chances. We are very much mirroring what the boys did."

Top 25 individuals

Hawk of A-J at 1,192; Graham of Harrisburg (1,191); Myers of A-J (1,155); Kochel of Carbondale (1,153); Faith Perry-Foster of Herrin (1,114); Anderson of Steeleville (1,104); Russell of Carbondale (1,104); Carleigh McFarlane of Waterloo (1,103); Karol Simmons of Harrisburg (1,099); Sarah Sauter of Salem (1,099); Quick of A-J (1,098); Ebberts of A-J (1,090); Gass of Salem (1,089); Swain of Carterville 1,077); Cunningham of Salem (1,075); Amaris Williams of Herrin (1,070); Storment of Mount Vernon (1,070); Abby Vanveghel of Waterloo (1,069); Maddy LaBotte of Herrin (1,067); McKayla Lewis of Waterloo 1,037); Bird of Carterville (1,023); Madison Eigenrauch of Carterville (1,021); Isabella Middendorf of Steeleville (1,020); Haylie Lewis of Waterloo (991) and Kahlan Anderson of Marion (985).

