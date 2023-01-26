Prep Bowling | Harrisburg prepares for state meet

Are the Harrisburg Bulldogs in line for some state hardware this weekend?

Coach Doug Cottom's squad takes to the lanes Friday morning in O'Fallon - one of 24 teams in Illinois vying for a state championship in the sport of bowling.

The field consists of Waterloo, Salem, Yorkville, Orland Park, Palos Hills, Rockton, New Lenox, Glenbrook North, O'Fallon, Minooka, Mundelein, Naperville, Lake Zurich, Machesney Park, Mascoutah, Jerseyville, Joliet, LaGrange, Hinsdale South, Huntley, Belvidere North, Burbank, Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep, and Harrisburg.

Teams will bowl three games Friday morning and three games Friday afternoon with the top 12 team scores advancing to the final six games on Saturday. Only the top three teams overall are awarded trophies.

Harrisburg is an underdog to earn a trophy after placing sixth at the Collinsville Sectional, totaling 6,049 pins, 521 pins behind first-place Salem's 6,570. But the pin spread can be deceiving as Herrin won the Mount Vernon Regional by a similar margin and still failed to advance its team to the state meet.

Bowling scores often fluctuate as the matches become more intense.

Harrisburg is also no stranger to the awards table, having placed second in the state in 2007 and third in 2009.

"We have had a nice, solid week of practice and are looking forward to competing at O'Fallon," Cottom said. "I'm cautiously optimistic about our chances this weekend. The first goal is simply to make it to the finals Saturday by placing in the top 12 Friday. If we can do that, anything can happen on Saturday. There are a lot of teams that are picked to do well that don't bowl that well on the last day."

Cottom said Rockton Hononegah, Salem, Mascoutah and the host school - O'Fallon - would likely rate as the favorites, but other schools could sneak to the front of the pack.

"I think it's going to be an exciting weekend," Cottom said.

Also competing for state hardware are two individual bowlers - Evan Flath of Carterville and Nick Hubbard of Herrin.

Flath, who had a high game of 279, was the sectional champion at Collinsville with a six-game tally of 1,446 pins. Hubbard turned in a score of 1,294 at the sectional. The two Williamson County bowlers are both sophomores.