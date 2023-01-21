Prep Bowling | Harrisburg qualifies for state in bowling; Flath, Hubbard also qualify as individuals

COLLINSVILLE - The Harrisburg Bulldogs claimed the sixth and final team spot for state qualification Saturday at the Collinsville Sectional Bowling Tournament.

Salem won the meet with a combined team score for six games of 6,570. O'Fallon was second (6,547). Jerseyville was third (6,343). Mascoutah was fourth (6,297). Waterloo was fifth (6,080). Harrisburg was next at 6,049.

Falling just short of qualification was Herrin in eighth place (5,926 pins). The Tigers had won the Mount Vernon Regional the week before.

Herrin's top bowler - sophomore Nick Hubbard - did qualify for state as one of the top individuals competing in Collinsville with a combined score of 1,294 for his six games.

Another sophomore - Evan Flath of Carterville - was the individual champion with a robust score of 1,446. His game scores were: 268, 217, 225, 279, 237, and 230.

"Winning the sectional is very important to me, especially after falling short of my goal at the state meet last year as a freshman," said Flath. "I wanted to get back there and do better this year. I have pushed myself this last year to be better. I would like to finish in the top 25 this time around."

Flath said his favorite pro bowler is Jason Belmonte.

"I have tried to emulate his game since I was 4 or 5 years old. I just always thought he was so smooth."

Asked what it will take to make his goal of Top 25, Flath said consistency.

"I have to hit my marks and stay focused," he said.

Lions head coach Lee Kirchner said he is confident that Flath will perform well.

"Evan never lost sight of his goal - to qualify for state," Kirchner said. "He was locked in today and he could be very dangerous for the competition at state if he bowls anything close to the way he bowled today. He qualified because he was consistently good. And he was a big help to his teammates, encouraging them throughout the day. Today was a good day for Evan and a good day for our team even though we didn't qualify our team."

The Bulldogs were led by freshman Caleb Gore with 1,294 pins. Senior Eli Fromm followed at 1,203. Senior Matt Watson had the third-best individual score for Harrisburg at 1,187. Junior Noah Arnold was fourth at 1,183 and senior Evan McDermott was fifth at 1,182.

"We were able to leapfrog three teams ahead of us going into the last game," said Harrisburg head coach Doug Cottom. "I thought we bowled well today, or at least well enough to qualify. This marks our eighth trip to state in school history."

Cottom added that the team advanced without its leading scorer - McDermott - having one of his better outings.

"That might be a good thing because I wouldn't be surprised to see him bounce back in a big way at state next weekend."

A total of 24 teams will compete for the state title.

In addition to Hubbard's 1,294, Herrin got solid performances from Chase Lannom (1,166) and Lake Ward (1, 118).

"We got off to a good start in the morning session, but did not transition well with the lanes in the afternoon," said Herrin head coach Barry Hubbard. "I thought we started pressing and missed some spares that we normally make."

Hubbard said his son Nick bowled consistently throughout the day to qualify for state.

"He settled in and kept the ball around the pocket," the coach said.

Other than Flath's 1,466, the Lions got great efforts from David Lutchka (1,219) and Luke Barnhart (1,081).