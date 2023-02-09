Last weekend was a special one for the Herrin High School girls bowling team.

The Tigers captured first-place honors, rallying past Salem at the Mount Vernon Regional by 12 points or pins - 5,478 to 5,466.

"I'm just hoping we can take the momentum of this win into this weekend's sectional tournament at Belleville," said Herrin head coach Barry Hubbard.

The Tigers were paced by the strong performance of freshman Sidnee Nelson, who won medalist honors at the regional (1,278 pins). She was well supported by junior Mady LaBotte, junior Faith Perry-Foster, sophomore Paisley Vorhes, sophomore Delany Restivo, and Amaris Williams - the only senior on the squad.

Those teams favored at the sectional are: Collinsville, Mascoutah, and the host school, Belleville East. The tournament will be played at Bel-Air Bowl in Belleville. Of 12 teams competing at the sectional, the top four will advance to state.

"I have high hopes, especially the way things have gone the past couple of weeks," Hubbard said. "We're playing very well right now. I think the week off the girls had during the boys state tournament has refreshed them. Their focus has been better. There's almost a different demeanor with them. Sidnee got us off on the right foot last week and everyone else just kind of followed suit. I think we surprised Salem by finishing ahead of them. I am sure they will come at us with everything they have at the sectional."

Hubbard said the last time Herrin qualified its team for state was 2017.

"We placed eighth last year after finishing third at the regional. I think our team this year is better and more than capable of qualifying for state if we bowl well."

Herrin finished 11-1 during the regular season.

Carterville, which placed third at the regional last weekend, was paced by junior Adriana Bird's round of 1,164. Senior Emily Swain followed at 1,013. Senior Amelia Booker carded a score of 1,008. Senior Callie Russell finished up at 953 and senior Abby Bonovz ended up with a 937.

Anna-Jonesboro, which placed fourth at the regional, was led by senior Jaden Ebberts at 1,049. Junior Whitley Quick followed at 982. Freshman Tori Quick checked in with a 941 score. Sophomore Grace Mowell reported a 758. Freshman Madison Moore totaled 659. Junior Jayci Hopkins netted a 252 and senior Lindsey Hill added a 145.

Those individuals advancing to the sectional who were not on one of the top four teams include: Taryn Russell of Carbondale (1202), Brooke Kochel of Carbondale (1145), Isabella Middendorf of Steeleville (1116), Emily Elliott of Mount Vernon (1060), Makayla Stoment of Mount Vernon (1040), Piper Stoffel of Steeleville (1020), Mackenzie Partain of Harrisburg (969), Kacol Simmons of Harrisburg (954), Victoria Swafford of Massac County (953) and Alexis Livesay of Christ Our Rock Lutheran of Centralia (948).