Prep Bowling | Local teams gear up for bowling sectional

COLLINSVILLE — A state tournament berth will be on the line Saturday when four teams from the region compete at the Collinsville Sectional Bowling Tournament. A total of six teams qualify for state out of 16 participating in the sectional.

Herrin won the regional championship at Mount Vernon last week and will be a strong contender to earn one of those six spots. The Tigers crushed the field, scoring more than 400 pins than second-place Harrisburg. Carterville was third and Mount Vernon was fourth.

Other regional winners in the southern half of the state include: Salem, Belleville East, and Jerseyville.

"I think it's a pretty wide-open field," Herrin head coach Barry Hubbard said of Saturday's competition. "Out of our field of 16, I feel there are about eight or nine teams that will be battling for those six spots for state qualification."

In addition to the top six teams, the seven best individual scores from players not on one of those six teams will also qualify for state.

"We're in kind of the same boat as last year," Hubbard said. "We're young. We will need to bowl well to qualify."

The Tigers placed third at the sectional a year ago to advance to state.

Herrin is led by sophomore Chase Lannom, who won the individual title at the Mount Vernon Regional last Saturday. Other top scorers are senior Lake Ward and sophomore Nick Hubbard.

"Those three have pretty much carried us this season," Hubbard said. "Over the last few weeks, Chase has become one of the better players in Southern Illinois. He has been very consistent with his game. I wasn't all that surprised that he won the individual title at the regional."

Hubbard said he believes the Tigers began to show drastic improvement after competing at the Panther Invitational in O'Fallon earlier this season.

"I could see things click then and right after that tourney. The kids are now playing with as much confidence as anyone."

Herrin placed 14th at state in 2022 and was 12th in 2019.

Carterville head coach Lee Kirchner said his Lions squad is also quite young. The top four players are all underclassmen - sophomores Evan Flath, David Lutchka and Cole Sims, as well as freshman Parker Schoonover.

"Carterville has never qualified a team for state. Maybe this will be the year," he said. "We have the potential. We just need to keep our heads on straight, throw the ball well, and see how the pins fall. The competition will be very tough there."

Harrisburg head coach Doug Cottom said he believes the Bulldogs are more than capable of qualifying for state as a team.

"We have a nice mix of upperclassmen and underclassmen this season," he said. "And we've only lost one dual meet this season and that was to Herrin early on. I like our chances of qualifying."

Cottom said his key performers include: senior Evan McDermott, a four-year starter, freshman Caleb Gore, and junior Noah Arnold.

The Collinsville Sectional begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at Camelot Bowl. Three games will be bowled in the morning and three additional games in the afternoon.