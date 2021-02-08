Prep Boys Basketball | Franklin, Cobden cast shadow over SEC

It might be a short season, but 6-7 Noah Franklin and the Cobden Appleknockers are still going to cast a big shadow over the South Egyptian Conference.
Franklin, who is taking his considerable basketball talents to Division II Southwest Baptist University, opened his senior year Thursday with 24 points and 11 rebounds in a 64-41 conference win at Agape Christian. And he’s not even the tallest timber in coach Wendell Wheeler’s frontcourt.
Six-nine junior Elliot Lowndes, a Carbondale transfer, made his Cobden debut with 20 points. Then there’s 6-5 sophomore Tyler Franklin, Noah’s younger brother, who pitched in 15 and appears ready to come into his own after averaging 8.1 points and 6.4 rebounds last year.
Of course, Noah is the go-to guy here. He was good for 18.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists a game last year as the Appleknockers unseated perennial champion Meridian in the SEC and tacked on their first regional title in 56 years.
Given even adequate guard play – and the Franklins can more than help out with ballhandling in key situations – it’s hard to imagine anyone in this conference being able to handle Cobden over the next six weeks.
That’s not to say there aren’t other stories to be told, even if most of them revolve around how everyone is going to handle the invisible molecular gorilla known as COVID-19. Since the Jan. 27 announcement that basketball season was a go, players and coaches have come to terms with the necessity of wearing masks while playing.
“Preparation has been streaky,” says Agape Christian assistant coach Clayton Reed. “One week you’re practicing, the next week you’re not. COVID-19 has complicated everything, but the athletes have learned great lessons off the court they’ll remember for the rest of their lives.”
The season opener aside, the Knights should be decent, returning two good starters off a 14-12 team. The marquee name is 5-11 junior Johnathan Daly, who pumped in 15 points per game while finding time to grab five rebounds. Six-three sophomore Nathan Kaufman averaged a double-double (12 ppg, 11 rebounds) and also rejected 1.5 shots per game.
One thing to watch is that Agape Christian is one of four conference schools with a new coach at the helm in Danny Stevens. Can they get used to him, and vice-versa, in a mini-season like this one?
Elverado also welcomes a new bench boss in Dan Eisenhauer, who succeeds Jacob Emling. All Emling did in Elkville after an 0-25 first season was go 82-43 over the next four years with three 20-win campaigns, hitting 20 on the number last year.
Eisenhauer, who helped Emling get things off the ground his first two years before serving as an assistant at Odin the last three seasons, will count on juniors Chase Buser and Reed Funk. If the Falcons are to enjoy a fifth straight winning year, they’ll have to replace leading scorer Dawson White and valuable role player Sam Alstat.
“I’m excited and nervous about this season,” Eisenhauer said, “but I want these kids to play and have fun.”
At Century, coach Mark Zahm turned a corner of sorts last year, nearly pulling off a winning season for a program which has been down on its luck recently. The Centurions went 14-18 overall and 5-6 in the conference, losing a spate of close games that kept them on the south side of .500.
Back to try to boost the program over the hump are three senior guards who combined for nearly 37 ppg – Jacob Jones, Tyler Lang and Drake Biggerstaff. They’ll need some help up front, though, since Jeffery Miller and Clayton Spaulding graduated.
Zahm lists the team’s goals as attaining a winning record and battling for a conference title. His game plan will be shaped in part by the mask requirement, as he plans to make frequent use of his bench.
“We have 18 players this year,” he said, “so we have good numbers.”
While Century aspires to climb into the top half of the conference, Dongola continues its building process under second-year coach Sean Lasley. Losing six seniors off a 6-26 team means more lumps are in the Demons’ present, but there are big hopes for the future.
Six-eight freshmen like Blake Herren aren’t common sights at one of the state’s smallest schools. Lasley knows there’s plenty of work to be done, but is intrigued to see what Herren can become.
“Obviously having a 6’8” freshman is never a bad thing,” Lasley said. “Excited to get to work with him and get him some minutes. I think we have the opportunity to be pretty good defensively.”
As a 60-21 season-opening loss to Egyptian on Thursday night illustrates, however, Dongola has more than its share of work to do on the offensive end.
Egyptian, Joppa, Meridian and Shawnee didn’t respond to a request for information on their teams.