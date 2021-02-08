Prep Boys Basketball | Franklin, Cobden cast shadow over SEC

It might be a short season, but 6-7 Noah Franklin and the Cobden Appleknockers are still going to cast a big shadow over the South Egyptian Conference.

Franklin, who is taking his considerable basketball talents to Division II Southwest Baptist University, opened his senior year Thursday with 24 points and 11 rebounds in a 64-41 conference win at Agape Christian. And he’s not even the tallest timber in coach Wendell Wheeler’s frontcourt.

Six-nine junior Elliot Lowndes, a Carbondale transfer, made his Cobden debut with 20 points. Then there’s 6-5 sophomore Tyler Franklin, Noah’s younger brother, who pitched in 15 and appears ready to come into his own after averaging 8.1 points and 6.4 rebounds last year.

Of course, Noah is the go-to guy here. He was good for 18.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists a game last year as the Appleknockers unseated perennial champion Meridian in the SEC and tacked on their first regional title in 56 years.

Given even adequate guard play – and the Franklins can more than help out with ballhandling in key situations – it’s hard to imagine anyone in this conference being able to handle Cobden over the next six weeks.