Prep Boys Basketball | Harrisburg's Smithpeters happy to check off 500 wins

The thought of winning 500 career games hadn’t entered Randy Smithpeters’ mind at Harrisburg until about a week before checking off the milestone in a 67-34 win over West Frankfort on Friday.
“The radio guys kind of brought it to my attention a couple of games ago because I don’t keep track of those things,” said the longtime Bulldogs coach. “I think every coach will tell you the only important win is the next game, and for us that’s West Frankfort on Monday and Massac County on Tuesday.”
Smithpeters (501) is now approaching the Top 50 coaches in Illinois referring to total wins. Hardin County’s Glen Oxford sits at No. 50 with 515 while Benton’s Rich Herrin ranks two spots ahead of him with 521.
Ironically, Smithpeters’ accomplishment came to fruition on the same weekend Cobden’s Wendell Wheeler notched 400 wins for his career. Both men have ties to living in McLeansboro, which is where Smithpeters first began his coaching career.
“The Wheeler’s and I go way back; both of our families grew up in what we called ‘Cubie,’ which is north of the tracks in McLeansboro,” Smithpeters said. “I remember getting started as the freshman coach at McLeansboro in a situation where I didn’t know if I would be able to do it.
“Luckily, I had people telling me I would be able to do it and that ultimately got my foot in the door.”
After serving as a volunteer coach in 1974 and 1975, Smithpeters started coaching girls at McLeansboro High School in 1979 when girls sports started to gain traction. That led to assistant coaching opportunities before his debut at Harrisburg High School in 1993.
The rest is for the history books.
Smithpeters took Harrisburg to the state quarterfinals in his second year and reached the top of the mountain in 2013 when he won the program’s first state championship. After countless playoff wins, regional titles, sectional titles and 20-plus win seasons, Smithpeters remembers locker room conversations with his players the most.
“I didn’t realize how much my team and I talked about things in the locker room until this year,” he said. “Not just about basketball, but we talked about a lot of life things and it’s been tough not having that opportunity.
“We had a grandparent pass away this season and that’s something we would have talked about in there. Kids always have problems we could talk about and it allows us to do a lot of growing up.”
Smithpeters learned hard work from growing up on his family farm where he worked during his first stages of coaching. Now as an administrator with over 20 years of experience at the same school, the coach discussed the importance of his support system at home.
“You need a good coach's wife. I’ve been blessed with (Patricia) and we have six kids that she raised while I was either on a bus or in a gym. She goes to every game that she can and if you don’t have that to keep the house from flying apart then you probably can’t do the job of a head coach.”
Before the Bulldogs tipped off against Anna-Jonesboro on Saturday, Smithpeters was presented an honorary plaque and basketball with “500 wins” written in sharpie. It was just a normal game for the legendary coach and one he got to share with the right people.
It also helped that Harrisburg defeated the Wildcats 45-30 to move to 6-3 on the season.
“I wasn’t aware there would be a presentation; all of a sudden I’m looking at the flag for the anthem and then I’m presented with a plaque and basketball. Then I looked over and saw my whole family there with six kids, many married, and five grandkids.
Winning No. 500 at Davenport Gym was a special moment for Smithpeters. It’s the gym he’s won the most games in and the flood of text messages he received from former players and ex-coaches brought back memories.
“I’m very honored by it and appreciative of the people that have reached out. It’s nice to win and get it over with because once it’s presented we’re going on a 10-game losing streak,” Smithpeters said with a chuckle.
Smithpeters also acknowledged the service of his assistant coaches: Richard Dwyer, Erik Griffin and Brandon Henshaw. Together the group has tackled as challenging of a season that one could imagine.
There’s no signs of slowing down for Smithpeters. He still loves his players and coaching basketball at Harrisburg.
“I’ve been blessed to have the players I’ve had here and as long as I enjoy (coaching) I’m going to keep doing it.”
618-351-5178