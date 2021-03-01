Prep Boys Basketball | Harrisburg's Smithpeters happy to check off 500 wins

“You need a good coach's wife. I’ve been blessed with (Patricia) and we have six kids that she raised while I was either on a bus or in a gym. She goes to every game that she can and if you don’t have that to keep the house from flying apart then you probably can’t do the job of a head coach.”

Before the Bulldogs tipped off against Anna-Jonesboro on Saturday, Smithpeters was presented an honorary plaque and basketball with “500 wins” written in sharpie. It was just a normal game for the legendary coach and one he got to share with the right people.

It also helped that Harrisburg defeated the Wildcats 45-30 to move to 6-3 on the season.

“I wasn’t aware there would be a presentation; all of a sudden I’m looking at the flag for the anthem and then I’m presented with a plaque and basketball. Then I looked over and saw my whole family there with six kids, many married, and five grandkids.

Winning No. 500 at Davenport Gym was a special moment for Smithpeters. It’s the gym he’s won the most games in and the flood of text messages he received from former players and ex-coaches brought back memories.