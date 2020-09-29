Prep Boys Golf | Benton, Anna-Jonesboro crowned SIRR champs

Anna-Jonesboro placed first in the Mississippi Division only 20 strokes behind Benton in team scores, but more importantly eight strokes ahead of Coach Jason Guest and Nashville, who entered the season divisional winners over the past 11 seasons.

Luke Lasley stole the show by shooting a 69 for the Wildcats, earning medalist honors for a third-straight year. The junior said he’s been working with his driver which has helped carry him to success throughout the season. Lasley opened up the day on the course’s first hole that benefits a strong drive off the tee and it quickly showed carding a 36 through his first nine and a 33 in his final round.

“The beginning was shaky but once I got into a rhythm I played pretty well and I’m proud of myself,” said Lasley. “I’ve hit my driver well all year and I hit it really well today. I hit almost every fairway today I think, and that really helped me.”

Lasley’s final scorecard left a quick impression on Norman after both golfers submitted their scores before others started rolling in. One thing the duo had in common was recognizing either of their games were as polished as they’d like them to be.