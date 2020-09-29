Prep Boys Golf | Benton, Anna-Jonesboro crowned SIRR champs

CARBONDALE — A Southern Illinois River-to-River conference title had been a goal for the Benton Rangers since the season began in late August. On Tuesday, the team accomplished their collective goal with a first-place finish in the Ohio Division at Hickory Ridge Golf Course.
Sophomore Cy Norman carded a 72 leading Benton to it’s sixth-consecutive conference title. Norman missed his chance at a medal as a freshman but finally earned one after shooting a 37 through his front-nine and a 35 on the back-nine.
The sophomore credited his father and coach Reggie Norman saying, “My dad’s always been successful without me, so now I’m just trying to keep it rolling.”
Norman finished the day five strokes ahead of West Frankfort’s Tyson Elko (77) in second. Benton’s Peyton Sieveking (79), Keaton House (84), Luke Melvin (86) Andrew Bell (88) and Nick Melvin (89) all earned medals after placing in the Top 10.
Final scores were based on every school’s Top 4 finishers leaving West Frankfort (343) second, Harrisburg (361) third, Massac County (371) fourth, Herrin (373) fifth and Murphysboro (386) sixth. The Rangers will stick their first-place plaque with the rest before regional action begins next week.
“It feels good,” Norman said of winning his first conference medal. “Obviously didn’t play as well as I wanted to but it was good enough to get the win. The goal is to only get better from here as an individual and as a team.”
Anna-Jonesboro placed first in the Mississippi Division only 20 strokes behind Benton in team scores, but more importantly eight strokes ahead of Coach Jason Guest and Nashville, who entered the season divisional winners over the past 11 seasons.
Luke Lasley stole the show by shooting a 69 for the Wildcats, earning medalist honors for a third-straight year. The junior said he’s been working with his driver which has helped carry him to success throughout the season. Lasley opened up the day on the course’s first hole that benefits a strong drive off the tee and it quickly showed carding a 36 through his first nine and a 33 in his final round.
“The beginning was shaky but once I got into a rhythm I played pretty well and I’m proud of myself,” said Lasley. “I’ve hit my driver well all year and I hit it really well today. I hit almost every fairway today I think, and that really helped me.”
Lasley’s final scorecard left a quick impression on Norman after both golfers submitted their scores before others started rolling in. One thing the duo had in common was recognizing either of their games were as polished as they’d like them to be.
“With it being as cold as it was today, and windy, that’s a very impressive score,” Norman said on Lasley. “You can always find little things that push you and make you better. You can always become better no matter what you do.”
With regionals coming up Lasley believes his best golf is still ahead of him.
“I think I can play better,” he said. “I think I can make a few more putts, hit a few more fairways and hit a few more greens for sure.”
Anna-Jonesboro placed three medalists alongside Lasley with Gavin Osman (85) in fifth and Kamden Richardson (92) in 10th. Richardson shared scores with Nashville’s Parker Renken and Du Quoin’s Caden Hutchens.
Wildcats coach Brandon Bierstedt stated afterwards that his team had been chasing the coattails of Nashville throughout the years, but finally came through with a performance out of freshman Nick Hannan.
The first four scores that came in for Anna-Jonesboro didn’t match up well against those of the Hornets, but a 95 from Hannan gave Bierstedt’s team the excitement they’d all been waiting for.
“It’s been back-and-forth the last couple years with Jason,” said Bierstedt. “It was really awesome to have Marlee (Smith) win for the girls in their first time winning, and then Luke is a three-time defending champion now in the boys' first time winning. So, we got all four at one time and it’s like the grand slam of high school in golf for me in conference.”
The Wildcats played without Ayden Bailey who continued to recover from surgery. That left the door open for Hannan to step up and his teammates appreciated it.
“That’s awesome waiting on the final tee box to see what your sixth man shot to see if you’re going to win a tournament or not,” said Lasley. “That’s the best feeling in the world when you see that’s what he accomplished.”
618-351-5178
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!