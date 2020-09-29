 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Boys Golf | Benton, Anna-Jonesboro crowned SIRR champs
0 comments
alert top story
Boys Golf | SIRR Tournament

Prep Boys Golf | Benton, Anna-Jonesboro crowned SIRR champs

{{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — A Southern Illinois River-to-River conference title had been a goal for the Benton Rangers since the season began in late August. On Tuesday, the team accomplished their collective goal with a first-place finish in the Ohio Division at Hickory Ridge Golf Course.

Sophomore Cy Norman carded a 72 leading Benton to it’s sixth-consecutive conference title. Norman missed his chance at a medal as a freshman but finally earned one after shooting a 37 through his front-nine and a 35 on the back-nine.

The sophomore credited his father and coach Reggie Norman saying, “My dad’s always been successful without me, so now I’m just trying to keep it rolling.”

Norman finished the day five strokes ahead of West Frankfort’s Tyson Elko (77) in second. Benton’s Peyton Sieveking (79), Keaton House (84), Luke Melvin (86) Andrew Bell (88) and Nick Melvin (89) all earned medals after placing in the Top 10.

Final scores were based on every school’s Top 4 finishers leaving West Frankfort (343) second, Harrisburg (361) third, Massac County (371) fourth, Herrin (373) fifth and Murphysboro (386) sixth. The Rangers will stick their first-place plaque with the rest before regional action begins next week.

“It feels good,” Norman said of winning his first conference medal. “Obviously didn’t play as well as I wanted to but it was good enough to get the win. The goal is to only get better from here as an individual and as a team.”

Anna-Jonesboro placed first in the Mississippi Division only 20 strokes behind Benton in team scores, but more importantly eight strokes ahead of Coach Jason Guest and Nashville, who entered the season divisional winners over the past 11 seasons.

Luke Lasley stole the show by shooting a 69 for the Wildcats, earning medalist honors for a third-straight year. The junior said he’s been working with his driver which has helped carry him to success throughout the season. Lasley opened up the day on the course’s first hole that benefits a strong drive off the tee and it quickly showed carding a 36 through his first nine and a 33 in his final round.

“The beginning was shaky but once I got into a rhythm I played pretty well and I’m proud of myself,” said Lasley. “I’ve hit my driver well all year and I hit it really well today. I hit almost every fairway today I think, and that really helped me.”

Lasley’s final scorecard left a quick impression on Norman after both golfers submitted their scores before others started rolling in. One thing the duo had in common was recognizing either of their games were as polished as they’d like them to be.

“With it being as cold as it was today, and windy, that’s a very impressive score,” Norman said on Lasley. “You can always find little things that push you and make you better. You can always become better no matter what you do.”

With regionals coming up Lasley believes his best golf is still ahead of him.

“I think I can play better,” he said. “I think I can make a few more putts, hit a few more fairways and hit a few more greens for sure.”

Anna-Jonesboro placed three medalists alongside Lasley with Gavin Osman (85) in fifth and Kamden Richardson (92) in 10th. Richardson shared scores with Nashville’s Parker Renken and Du Quoin’s Caden Hutchens.

Wildcats coach Brandon Bierstedt stated afterwards that his team had been chasing the coattails of Nashville throughout the years, but finally came through with a performance out of freshman Nick Hannan.

The first four scores that came in for Anna-Jonesboro didn’t match up well against those of the Hornets, but a 95 from Hannan gave Bierstedt’s team the excitement they’d all been waiting for.

“It’s been back-and-forth the last couple years with Jason,” said Bierstedt. “It was really awesome to have Marlee (Smith) win for the girls in their first time winning, and then Luke is a three-time defending champion now in the boys' first time winning. So, we got all four at one time and it’s like the grand slam of high school in golf for me in conference.”

The Wildcats played without Ayden Bailey who continued to recover from surgery. That left the door open for Hannan to step up and his teammates appreciated it.

“That’s awesome waiting on the final tee box to see what your sixth man shot to see if you’re going to win a tournament or not,” said Lasley. “That’s the best feeling in the world when you see that’s what he accomplished.”

braden.fogal@thesouthern.com

618-351-5178

SIRR Tournament

TEAM RESULTS

Mississippi Division

1. Anna-Jonesboro - 341

2. Nashville - 349

3. Carterville - 361

4. Pinckneyville - 384

5. Du Quoin - 386

6. Sparta - 413

Ohio Division

1. Benton - 321

2. West Frankfort - 342

3. Harrisburg - 361

4. Massac County - 371

5. Herrin - 373

6. Murphysboro - 386

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Mississippi Division

Anna-Jonesboro (341): 1. Luke Lasley 36,33 - 69, 2. Gavin Osman 46,39 - 85, 3. Kamden Richardson 49,43 - 92, 4. Nick Hannan 49,46 - 95, 5. Hayden Ralls 53,54 - 107, 6. Timothy Plott 55,56 - 111

Nashville (349): 1. Aaron Brink 43,38 - 81, 2. Gabe Kreid 44,41 - 85, 3. Trevor Siliven 47,44 - 91, 4. Parker Renken 46,46 - 92, 5. Collin Rolf 46,50 - 96, 6. Lucas Knepp 51,49 - 100

Carterville (361): 1. Spencer Brown 41,43 - 84, 2. Aaron Kemp 41, 46 - 87, 3. Brody Eigenrauch 49,46 - 95, 4. Matt Wallace 48,47 - 95, 5. Marshall Blythe 48,49 - 97, 6. Drew Pestka 58,48 - 106

Pinckneyville (384): 1. Nile Adcock 41,41 - 82, 2. Hayden Hepburn 46,51 - 97, 3. James Reiman 53,47 - 100, 4. Jacob Anderson 54,51 - 105, 5. Layne Jones 54,55 - 109, 6. Jonah Tanner 59,50 - 109

Du Quoin (386):  1. Garrick Blevins 45,45 - 90, 2. Caden Hutchens 47,45 - 92, 3. Hunter Ridgeway 47,48 - 95, 4. Owen Cornett 54,55 - 109, 5. Aiden Bradley 62,53 - 115, 6. Noah Gates 59,64 - 123

Sparta (413): 1. Mason Ethington 43,50 - 93, 2. James Pillers 54,47 - 101, 3. Eric Renner 55,53 - 108, 4. Jayden Ethington 43,50 - 111, 5. Patrick Kloos 56,55 - 111, 6. Jack Loesing 61,52 - 113

Ohio Division

Benton (321): 1. Cy Norman 37,35 - 72, 2. Peyton Sieveking 38,41 - 79, 3. Keaton House 39,45 - 84, 4. Luke Melvin 40,46 - 86, 5. Andrew Bell 40,46 - 86, 6. Nick Melvin 46,43 - 89

West Frankfort (342): 1. Tyson Elko 40,37 - 77, 2. Lucas Whittington 46,42 - 88, 3. Ben Herron 42,46 - 88, 4. Colden Hilliard 46,43 - 89, 5. David Beasley 50,44 - 94, 6. Landon Croslin 50,49 - 99

Harrisburg (361): 1. Andrew Bittle 42,44 - 86, 2. Ashton Hall 46,43 - 89, 3. Krayton Morse 47,45 - 92, 4. Evan McDermott 46,48 - 94, 5. Hayden Emery 44,54 - 98, 6. Colby Morse 49,49 - 98

Massac County (371): 1. Bennett Neely 45,45 - 90, 2. Hayden Summers 46,46 - 92, 3. Preston Summers 43,50 - 93, 4. Isaac Burnett 46,50 - 96, 5. Andrew Maurer 52,50 - 102, 6. J.J. Sweatt 54,53 - 107

Herrin (373): 1. Logan Baggett 43,46 - 89, 2. Leo Preston 45,47 - 92, 3. Jarrett Wolaver 46,50 - 96, 4. Reece Preston 50,46 - 96, 5. Jacob Kochan 47,53 - 100, 6. Preston Myers 55,48 - 103

Murphysboro (386): 1. Logan Vestal 43,49 - 92, 2. Drew Caldwell 47,48 - 95, 3. Jacob Hobbs 49,50 - 99, 4. Hayden Sullivan 50,50 - 100, 5. Gabe Martin 51,54 - 105, 6. Grayson Guthman 59,66 - 125

ALL CONFERENCE TEAMS

Mississippi

1. Luke Lasley (69) - AJ

2. Aaron Brink (81) - NV

3. Nile Adcock (82) - PV

4. Spencer Brown (84) - CV

5. Gabe Kreid (85) - NV - Scorecard playoff

6. Gavin Osman (85) - AJ

7. Aaron Kemp (87) - CV

8. Garrick Blevins (90) - DQ

9. Trevor Siliven (91) - NV

10. (T) Parker Renken (92) - NV

10. (T) Caden Hutchens (92) - DQ

10. (T) Kamden Richardson (92) - AJ

Ohio

1. Cy Norman (72) - BN

2. Tyson Elko (77) - WF

3. Peyton Sieveking (79) - BN

4. Keaton House (84) - BN

5. Luke Melvin (86) - BN

6. Andrew Bittle (86) - Harrisburg

7. Andrew Bell (88) - BN - Scorecard playoff

8. Lucas Whittington (88) - WF

9. Ben Herron (88) - WF

10. (T) Colden Hilliard (89) - WF

10. (T) Logan Baggett (89) - Herrin

10. (T) Ashton Hall (89) - Harrisburg

10. (T) Nick Melvin (89) - BN

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Barry Alvarez discusses return of Big Ten football

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News