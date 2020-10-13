Prep Boys Golf | Benton caps off 26-0 season with second straight sectional crown

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Benton’s team score of 318 was 20 strokes better than second-place Highland, who was led by Evan Sutton with a 77. Matching Sutton was Marion’s Hayden Burns after carding a 79 at regionals last weekend.

For Norman, playing 18 holes can be difficult when he has the IHSA Golf application on his phone. Without letting it distract him, Norman carded four birdies and 12 pars after finishing his front-nine five-under par. The sophomore bogeyed twice on hole seven and 17, but managed to cap off his day with one last birdie on 18.

“At first we started off strong and then we kind of got a little bit wobbly,” said Norman. “I really didn’t know from there because I try not to look at the team leaderboard.”

Norman reached par on hole 10 before focusing in to record his third birdie on the next hole. From that point forward he parred five consecutive holes before a bogey put his streak of remaining two-under through the back-nine at jeopardy.

Luckily, he had the ability to put it past him and finish strong.