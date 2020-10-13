Prep Boys Golf | Benton caps off 26-0 season with second straight sectional crown

CENTRALIA — Cy Norman and the Benton Rangers accomplished something rare on Tuesday when the team was crowned Class 2A sectional champions at Greenview Country Club for a second-straight season — perfection.
Norman finished two-under par at a 68 which was nine strokes better than second. His performance played a big role in Benton wrapping a bow on a perfect 26-0 season that featured seven tournament wins.
“As far as I’m concerned that’s never been done,” said the sophomore. “I think that as long as I’m able to help my team win then I’ve won too.”
Norman’s team-first mentality remains one of his father-coach Reggie Norman’s favorite characteristics about his son. The Rangers got help from freshman Luke Melvin (81) alongside senior Peyton Sieveking who closed off his high school career with an 82.
Rounding out the rest of Benton’s roster was Andrew Bell (87), Keaton House (89) and Nick Melvin (89). Together the group left one big smile on their coaches face.
“Cy’s been a workhorse all year long,” said coach Norman. “I’m so proud of Luke. In the middle of the round he could have crumbled but as a freshman I’m proud of him for posting a great number.
“I’m really, really happy for Peyton; after what happened last week and to come back and help us win a sectional, I think that’s a good cap to his career.”
Benton’s team score of 318 was 20 strokes better than second-place Highland, who was led by Evan Sutton with a 77. Matching Sutton was Marion’s Hayden Burns after carding a 79 at regionals last weekend.
For Norman, playing 18 holes can be difficult when he has the IHSA Golf application on his phone. Without letting it distract him, Norman carded four birdies and 12 pars after finishing his front-nine five-under par. The sophomore bogeyed twice on hole seven and 17, but managed to cap off his day with one last birdie on 18.
“At first we started off strong and then we kind of got a little bit wobbly,” said Norman. “I really didn’t know from there because I try not to look at the team leaderboard.”
Norman reached par on hole 10 before focusing in to record his third birdie on the next hole. From that point forward he parred five consecutive holes before a bogey put his streak of remaining two-under through the back-nine at jeopardy.
Luckily, he had the ability to put it past him and finish strong.
“Hole 17, I thought with how the green was sloped I could try to land it on the pin if I threw the ball behind it and then make it come back,” said Norman. “I almost dunked it in the water but luckily it just stayed up there. There’s not a whole lot you can do to stop that putt and I hit it poor on the way back and missed it.”
Carbondale’s day was led by another sophomore in Ian Davis who led the Terriers with an 84. Davis voiced his struggles with the course like many others had on the cloudless 70-degree afternoon.
“I hit some good putts and a couple good chips,” he said. “Today I just woke up and happened to not be able to swing. It was a bad day for it to fall on, but it’s just one of those days I need to put behind me.”
The Terriers finished sixth overall with a 356 team score. Also finishing for Carbondale was Owen Thoms (86), Alex Baughman (87), Kenri Grisham (99), Zach Sanders (103) and Samuel Baker (106).
