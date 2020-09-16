Prep Boys Golf | Davis medals as Carbondale wins South Seven Mid-Point tourney

MARION — Ian Davis picked apart his round flaw by flaw on Wednesday.
Didn’t drive the ball like he wanted. Left a birdie or two out there. Would have liked to play better overall.
Yet the numbers say Davis’ game, such as he felt it was at the Links at Kokopelli, was better than anyone else’s by quite a bit.
The Carbondale standout carded a 2-under par 69 to win medalist honors by five strokes, helping the Terriers earn an 8-shot win over Centralia in the South Seven Conference Boys Mid-Point tourney.
So with all those issues plaguing his game, how did Davis manage to wipe out the rest of the 30-player field by such a margin?
“I think I kept giving myself chances for birdies,” he said. “My iron and wedge play was good. I made a couple of putts near the end that helped, but I was disappointed with my tee shots. Still, it’s a good round.”
It’s certainly a round he’s not going to throw back, not at a tough track like Kokopelli. Besides its usual defenses – just enough sway in the fairways and undulating greens – the course offered the kind of British Open rough capable of taking a tee shot just off the fairway and turning it into a lost ball.
However, Davis put together a quick start and then a fast finish. After birdieing two of his first three holes, he fell off for his front nine’s remainder and made the turn at 1-over. But three birdies on the back nine, including at his 15 and 17, turned the round in his favor.
It also removed suspense from an event that usually comes with its fair share. As he presented medalist honors to Davis, Marion coach Stan Stout mentioned the fact that there wouldn’t be a playoff for once.
“He’s very capable of birdieing every hole out there,” said Carbondale coach Jared Cook. “So when he doesn’t, he gets a little frustrated sometimes. But it doesn’t affect his game, and I’m very proud of the way he carries himself out there.”
Owen Thoms lent decent support with an 81, while Kenri Grisham (89) and Alex Baughman (92) also turned in counting scores for the Terriers. Cook said other players would have preferred to score better, but that they did enough to keep other contenders from making it close.
“Very proud of the guys today,” Cook said. “This is the hardest track we’ve played all year. I know a couple of teams had guys who sat out because of COVID-19 and whatever, so I’m happy we had our whole squad.”
Centralia’s Sam Beggs placed second with a 74, while talented senior Avery Irwin of Belleville Althoff took third at 75. Irwin made a nice impression with Southern Illinois fans last fall by placing second in the Class 1A Zeigler-Royalton Sectional, firing a 68 that would have won most days except for a 66 that Carmi-White County standout Dillon Gee carded.
While happy with the win, Davis took a moment to address the bigger picture most competitors and coaches have eyed since late July.
“I live on a golf course, so I’m very fortunate that I’ve had a lot of time to work on my game,” he said. “A lot of other sports had to push their seasons back, and we’re lucky that golf’s been able to have a season.”
This season has just under three weeks left in it for Carbondale, barring a last-minute schedule adjustment by the IHSA. Cook said Wednesday that his understanding was that Mount Vernon would host a season-ending Class 2A Regional on Oct. 6.
If Davis and the Terriers play that day as they were able to do on Wednesday, they should end their season with a plaque.
“We’re excited to see how they match up with everybody,” Cook said.
