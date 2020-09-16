Prep Boys Golf | Davis medals as Carbondale wins South Seven Mid-Point tourney

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MARION — Ian Davis picked apart his round flaw by flaw on Wednesday.

Didn’t drive the ball like he wanted. Left a birdie or two out there. Would have liked to play better overall.

Yet the numbers say Davis’ game, such as he felt it was at the Links at Kokopelli, was better than anyone else’s by quite a bit.

The Carbondale standout carded a 2-under par 69 to win medalist honors by five strokes, helping the Terriers earn an 8-shot win over Centralia in the South Seven Conference Boys Mid-Point tourney.

So with all those issues plaguing his game, how did Davis manage to wipe out the rest of the 30-player field by such a margin?

“I think I kept giving myself chances for birdies,” he said. “My iron and wedge play was good. I made a couple of putts near the end that helped, but I was disappointed with my tee shots. Still, it’s a good round.”

It’s certainly a round he’s not going to throw back, not at a tough track like Kokopelli. Besides its usual defenses – just enough sway in the fairways and undulating greens – the course offered the kind of British Open rough capable of taking a tee shot just off the fairway and turning it into a lost ball.