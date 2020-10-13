Prep Boys Golf | Elko edges Lasley for sectional title

“Just missed it,” he said with a wan smile. “I thought I made it.”

The result enabled Elko to finish his high school career on the highest note, since the IHSA presently doesn’t plan to hold a state tournament. Its decision to hold a sectional, which happened late last month, gave Elko a much-welcomed mulligan after what he considered a shaky regional performance.

While Elko won the regional on his home course, he struggled to a 75, largely because his short game wiped out all the good he did with his tee and iron play.

“I think I only missed two fairways today, and my chipping and putting were really good,” Elko said. “That’s what I struggled with at the regionals. I said I was going to work on it and I did. It paid off, so I’m glad I did it.”

Elko started on the back nine and experienced his only blemish at 14, but bounced back immediately with a birdie on 15, a hole he said was critical to his round. He was flawless on his back nine, mixing in birdies on 2 and 8.

Coach Mike Karoski said Elko’s steady play was critical against what he called the toughest sectional in the state.