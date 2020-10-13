Prep Boys Golf | Elko edges Lasley for sectional title

WEST FRANKFORT — One good friend putted. Another one watched and put his head down.
“When he hit that putt,” West Frankfort senior Chase Elko said of Anna-Jonesboro’s Luke Lasley, “I was convinced it was going in and we were heading to a playoff.”
Elko’s initial thought proved to be wrong, much to his delight. Lasley’s 10-footer for par at 18 swerved wide left, giving Elko a one-stroke win in the Class 1A Zeigler-Royalton Sectional on Tuesday at Franklin County Country Club.
In a battle of consistency, Elko carded a 2-under 69 to Lasley’s 70. Both took just one bogey until Lasley played the last hole, a 420-yard par 4 that goes slightly uphill and doglegs to the right.
Lasley’s tee shot was decent, but his second and third shots put him in the problem. He fanned his iron right and short of the green, and then left his chip shot below the pin. Although the distance was a minor concern, Lasley believed he would sink the putt.
“My putting was great,” he said. “My shots on 18 were awful, but I expected to make that putt knowing how well I was putting.”
Lasley’s stroke was all confidence. The ball looked on line until it swerved to the left of the cup. Lasley's right hand slapped his hip, as much in surprise as chagrin.
“Just missed it,” he said with a wan smile. “I thought I made it.”
The result enabled Elko to finish his high school career on the highest note, since the IHSA presently doesn’t plan to hold a state tournament. Its decision to hold a sectional, which happened late last month, gave Elko a much-welcomed mulligan after what he considered a shaky regional performance.
While Elko won the regional on his home course, he struggled to a 75, largely because his short game wiped out all the good he did with his tee and iron play.
“I think I only missed two fairways today, and my chipping and putting were really good,” Elko said. “That’s what I struggled with at the regionals. I said I was going to work on it and I did. It paid off, so I’m glad I did it.”
Elko started on the back nine and experienced his only blemish at 14, but bounced back immediately with a birdie on 15, a hole he said was critical to his round. He was flawless on his back nine, mixing in birdies on 2 and 8.
Coach Mike Karoski said Elko’s steady play was critical against what he called the toughest sectional in the state.
“This was his last hurrah, so he wanted to prove he could do it,” Karoski said. “His driving was the difference. He put himself in a position to score, and his putting was as good as it’s been all year. He wanted to show this was his tournament to win.”
Carmi-White County senior Ty Barbre carded a 74 to earn a tie for third with Jonathan Willenborg of Effingham St. Anthony. Waterloo Gibault Regional champ Jarrett James of Chester finished in a three-way tie for fifth at 75.
Vandalia earned the plaque that goes to the team champ with a four-man score of 310, six strokes clear of Breese Mater Dei. Trico placed fourth at 326, and West Frankfort tied Belleville Althoff for fifth in the 10-team field at 327.
But the main story was Elko, who tapped into his home-course advantage to produce a tasty result in his likely prep finale.
“Winning this one against the quality of players in this field was icing on the cake,” Elko said. “This was pretty salty stuff.”
