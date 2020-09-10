Prep Boys Golf | Hornets take third at Nashville Invitational

NASHVILLE — Coach Jason Guest said he couldn’t have asked for a better turnout in the Hornets boys golf invitational at Nashville Municipal Golf Course on Thursday evening.
The event featured nine teams alongside the host. Nashville’s Southern Illinois River-to-River competitors in attendance were Chester, Sparta, and Murphysboro, while the other six schools play in Nashville’s COVID region — Mater Dei, Gibault, Breese Central, Greenville, Okawville and Wesclin.
It was a two-way tie for first place between Mater Dei and Gibault after finishing nine holes on the Par-36 course with the score knotted up at 154. The tiebreaker came down to each team's fifth-lowest score, which led to the Knights taking home the first-place plaque behind Carter Groebel’s team-best 36. Gibault would take home second-place after Ryan Kruse matched Groebel with a 36 as well.
“Every year this competition gets better and the kids get better it seems like,” Guest said on Nashville’s third-place finish. “I’m just really happy it went off without a snafu today with everything that we’re going through as a country and the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The Hornets finished seven strokes behind with a 161 after the performances of junior Aaron Brink (37), senior Gabe Kried (39) and freshman Parker Ranken (39). Guest noted that the three hovered around their average scores so far this season, but added that Ranken has taken a major step forward to try and help Nashville win its 12th consecutive conference title.
“(Ranken) has really picked it up for us over the last week and a half,” said Guest. “He’s hovered around the 40’s but his last two rounds have been a 38 and 39 so he’s really coming along and going to be a tremendous talent.”
One of the key focuses for Nashville is working hard at golf away from the competition. Immediately after kids started turning in scorecards there was Brink working at his short game on the putting green. The junior said he left some putts out on the course and clearly plans on putting the work in to change that.
“I love playing out here against this kind of competition and we had good weather today,” Brink said in between putts. “It kind of made me mad on hole four when I had a seven-foot birdie putt and it was breaking a little bit, but it happens and that’s golf.”
Guest was happy to see Brink putting in the extra work as well.
“That work ethic is something that some of our seniors created many years ago when we were going to state every year,” said Guest. “Younger kids see that tradition and see seniors finish a match and then go over to the green to work on their putts while I’m working on scorecards. You just love seeing kids with those work ethics and striving for better.”
Finishing out the evening for Nashville was Lucas Knepp (46), Austin Kozuszek (49) and Collin Rolf (52). The Hornets next closest SIRR rival was Chester at 180, followed by Sparta (192) and Murphysboro (202).
The Top 8 individual scores were Kruse (Gibault), Ian Bollinger (Gibault), Carter Goebel (Mater Dei), Brink (Nashville), Carson Wessel (Wesclin), Ranken (Nashville), Kried (Nashville) and Ian Berdsen (Mater Dei), who all earned medals.
After the event, players and coaches were fed bagged dinners’ that included a ham or turkey sandwich of their choice, one bag of chips and a cold water bottle. Guest tipped his cap to the visiting schools that followed the social distancing measures he laid out before the match began.
Nashville will hit the road on Monday for another SIRR match at Crab Orchard against Carterville, Anna-Jonesboro and Massac County.
