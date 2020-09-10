Prep Boys Golf | Hornets take third at Nashville Invitational

“(Ranken) has really picked it up for us over the last week and a half,” said Guest. “He’s hovered around the 40’s but his last two rounds have been a 38 and 39 so he’s really coming along and going to be a tremendous talent.”

One of the key focuses for Nashville is working hard at golf away from the competition. Immediately after kids started turning in scorecards there was Brink working at his short game on the putting green. The junior said he left some putts out on the course and clearly plans on putting the work in to change that.

“I love playing out here against this kind of competition and we had good weather today,” Brink said in between putts. “It kind of made me mad on hole four when I had a seven-foot birdie putt and it was breaking a little bit, but it happens and that’s golf.”

Guest was happy to see Brink putting in the extra work as well.

“That work ethic is something that some of our seniors created many years ago when we were going to state every year,” said Guest. “Younger kids see that tradition and see seniors finish a match and then go over to the green to work on their putts while I’m working on scorecards. You just love seeing kids with those work ethics and striving for better.”