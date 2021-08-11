Prep Boys Golf Preview | Benton puts perfect record on the line

BENTON — The Olympics may be over, but just go ahead and award the Benton Rangers boys golf team the gold medal right now. Everyone else in Southern Illinois is playing for silver and bronze.
There is no debate. Coach Reggie Norman's crew is head and shoulders above the competition in these parts.
Just how good are the Rangers' linksmen?
So good that they went undefeated in 2020. Benton posted a 26-0 record, which included the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference, regional and sectional championships. Sadly, there was no state tournament for golf last year or the boys from Franklin County may have hoisted a championship trophy there, too.
As an individual performer, Norman's son, Cy, was also perfect. He was the medalist in each and every meet. He averaged a score of 32.6 strokes per nine holes and 68.7 per 18 holes.
"Cy works hard at it," Norman said. "He's passionate about the game and has been for a long time. He plays in various national tournaments all year. So when it comes to the high school season...that's his free and easy time."
Norman said that what makes his son so successful is not so much his length off the tee, or ability to excel in the short game, but rather his mental focus.
"He never gives up on a hole, and unlike a lot of other high school kids, he doesn't let a bad hole affect him," Reggie Norman said. "I think that ability is his greatest attribute."
Now a junior, the younger Norman, who is close to announcing his collegiate choice, is not the only standout performer on the Rangers squad.
Also returning to the fold are seniors Andrew Bell and Keaton House, junior Nick Melvin, and sophomore Luke Melvin.
Four freshmen are expected to push for varsity playing time. They include: River Stilley, Kash Cantrell, Lincoln Thomas, and Docker Tedeschi.
Only one player graduated from last year's squad: Peyton Sieveking.
The Rangers have won five straight conference titles. In state competitions, Benton placed second in Class 2A in 2018 and was also runner-up in 2004 and 2007 in Class 1A.
It's too early in the season to determine who the next best teams may be in Southern Illinois, but here are a few...
MASSAC COUNTY
The Massac County Patriots, another Ohio Division team in the River-to-River Conference, also has a proud tradition in boys golf.
Gary Adkins is in his 10th year as head coach.
"We're a very young team," he said. "We only have one senior who returns in Isaac Burnett, who figures to shoot in the mid 80s, and two juniors - Bennett Neely and Austin Burnett (Isaac's cousin) who will likely shoot mid-to-upper 80s."
There are also three sophomores who competed in most of the varsity matches last fall in Preston Summers, John Stephenson and Luke Maurer.
Four freshmen will also push for playing time this year. They include: Wilson Hawes, Ethan Goins, Carter Quint and Dave Rottman, who placed second at the junior high regional a year ago.
"The kids have been working really hard this summer," Adkins said. "We're going to be better than we have been. I have high hopes for these boys. Nobody around here can beat Reggie's Benton team, but maybe we can compete with everybody else."
Massac County graduated its top player from a year ago in Hayden Summers.
HARRISBURG
The Harrisburg Bulldogs - yet another Ohio Division River-to-River Conference team - could also enjoy a successful fall season.
Second-year head coach Jake Dixon said he has five returnees from last year's squad led by seniors Ashton Hall and Hayden Emery.
Juniors back in the fold include Grant Wilson, the team's projected No. 1 player who averages 38-to-39 per nine holes and qualified for the sectional last year, Evan McDermott and Brent Lawrence. There is also a first-year player in junior Logan Hatton.
There are no sophomore returnees, but there is one first-year sophomore player in Ethan Golish. A handful of freshmen are expected to come out for the sport this fall, too, including Hunter Bayne.
"My top five guys have been on the course all summer," Dixon said. "Our goal is simply to get better each and every meet. I need my juniors to take the next step. I am confident that we will turn in at least four strong scores each time out."
CARBONDALE
The Terriers will be led by first-year golf coach Wendell Wheeler, who is much better known to the area as a prep basketball coach. He will continue to keep his basketball gig with the Cobden Appleknockers.
"My wife, Kim, has been coaching here at Carbondale for years. The golf coach - Jared Cook - had to step away due to business conflicts. So, there was a need and I was available. I guess you could call it a good fit at the right time."
Wheeler will get the opportunity to coach one of the region's better golfers in junior Ian Davis - a sectional qualifier last year.
"Ian is a very hard worker who pushes himself to get better," Wheeler said. "He has played a lot this summer against some really good competition and I expect him to be the guy who leads this team."
Two seniors returning to the squad include Alex Bauman and Curt Robertson.
"Those three are great kids and I expect big things from each and every one of them."
TRICO
The Pioneers will be paced by senior Logan Cleland, who twice has competed at the sectional level. In fact, he was a sophomore starter on the 2019 team that captured the regional title.
"I expect Logan to shoot in the low 40s or better for nine holes," said fourth-year head coach Tyler Coleman. "He has the experience to lead this team."
Two fellow seniors - Keegan Brooks and Jackson Kranawetter - figure to impact the squad, as well.
"Both are first-year players, but have been shooting in the mid 40s this summer," Coleman said.
There is one junior out for the team in two-year player Garrett Franklin. And there are two sophomores - Brock Naile and Zach Compton - who each performed well at the varsity level at times last fall.
There is also one freshman, Cade Estel, who could vie for varsity time.
"I think we should be fairly competitive again this fall," Coleman said. "We had one of the stronger junior varsity teams around and those kids are now a year older. If we play up to our capabilities, I can see us in the hunt for another regional championship."
Coleman said the Pioneers' chief competition at the Class 1A level would likely be Steeleville, Nashville, Anna-Jonesboro and Okawville.