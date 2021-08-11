Prep Boys Golf Preview | Benton puts perfect record on the line

BENTON — The Olympics may be over, but just go ahead and award the Benton Rangers boys golf team the gold medal right now. Everyone else in Southern Illinois is playing for silver and bronze.

There is no debate. Coach Reggie Norman's crew is head and shoulders above the competition in these parts.

Just how good are the Rangers' linksmen?

So good that they went undefeated in 2020. Benton posted a 26-0 record, which included the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference, regional and sectional championships. Sadly, there was no state tournament for golf last year or the boys from Franklin County may have hoisted a championship trophy there, too.

As an individual performer, Norman's son, Cy, was also perfect. He was the medalist in each and every meet. He averaged a score of 32.6 strokes per nine holes and 68.7 per 18 holes.

"Cy works hard at it," Norman said. "He's passionate about the game and has been for a long time. He plays in various national tournaments all year. So when it comes to the high school season...that's his free and easy time."

Norman said that what makes his son so successful is not so much his length off the tee, or ability to excel in the short game, but rather his mental focus.