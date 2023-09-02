ANNA – It was another strong showing by a deep Anna-Jonesboro girls cross country squad, which captured first-place team honors Saturday over Carterville, Vienna, and West Frankfort despite competing without the services of four key runners.

The host Wildcats totaled 27 team points. The Lions were one point back at 28. The Eagles of Vienna were third at 86 and the Redbirds of West Frankfort were fourth with 101 points.

Girls medalist was Molly Robertson of Carterville with a time of 19 minutes, 37.42 seconds.

Rounding out the Top 10 were: Molly Merrill-Goreville (20:38.94), Aleah Box of A-J (20:42.25), Lyla Seaman-Carterville (20:53.76), Raegan Jones-A-J (20:58.70), Liz Hammer-A-J (21:45.65), Bree Hazelrigg-A-J (21:55.09), Marcela Wood-A-J (21:56.62), Liesel Balmforth-Carterville (22:16.37), and Dani Williamson-Carterville (22:19.26).

Herrin was victorious on the boys’ side, totaling 28 points and beating four other schools – Carterville (64), A-J (81), Steeleville (82), and Vienna (114).

Medalist honors went to Cayton Cratch of Steeleville with a time of 16 minutes, 50.07 seconds, but it was the Tigers who showcased their depth.

Rounding out the Top 10 were: Lucas Hoehner-A-J (17:21.29), Braden Davis-Herrin (17:30.25), Mason King-Herrin (18:03.27), August Anderson-Carterville (18:12.00), Maddox Burks-Herrin (18:25.84), Noah Coleman-Herrin (18:27.34), Nolen Frost-Herrin (18:33.76), Noah Kennedy-Vienna (18:43.79), and Reece Scott-Carterville (18:47.12).

Other girls competing were:

Maggie Gooden-A-J, 11th; Kinley Leek-A-J, 12th; Mikah Merrill-Goreville, 13th; Piper Price-Herrin, 14th; Rylan Reiss-Steeleville, 15th; Anna Balmforth-Carterville, 16th; Kerry Warehime-Vienna, 17th; Megan Fleege-Carterville, 18th; Lexie Watts-Carterville, 19th; Grace Taylor-Vienna, 20th; Lillian Carsrud-Carterville, 21st; Maggie Hathaway-Harrisburg, 22nd; Isabelle Salazar-Carterville, 23rd; Skyler Blakey-Herrin, 24th; Ava Szczeblewski-Carterville, 25th; Isabella Zaranti-Vienna, 26th; Macy Stone-West Frankfort, 27th; Grace Gerst-Herrin, 28th; Leina Jaimet-Carterville, 29th; Ava Harkins-West Frankfort, 30th; Aubrey Bahr-Carterville, 31st; Connie Xiao-Carterville, 32nd; Alyssa Fabian-Cobden, 33rd; Jaylyn Rademaker-Vienna, 34th; Alyssa Cremer-West Frankfort, 35th; Alivia Androff-West Frankfort, 36th; Alexandria Keller-A-J, 37th; Gabbie Taylor-Vienna, 38th; Joselynn Morrow-Vienna, 39th; Mylee Williams-West Frankfort, 40th; and Sophie Barnhart-Cobden, 41st.

Other boys competing were:

Ryder Ottolini-A-J, 11th; Waylon Hall-Herrin, 12th; Camden Pierce-Steeleville, 13th; Elliot Burge-Carterville, 14th; Sam Joliff-Herrin, 15th; Tillman Dallas-A-J, 16th; James Samples-Carterville, 17th; Mason Webb-Carterville, 18th; Luke McCluskie-Herrin, 19th; Rowan Beyke-Carterville, 20th; Nicholas Korte-Carterville, 21st; Mason Hill-Steeleville, 22nd; Mason Reames-Carterville, 23rd; Maddox Dillon-Agape Christian, 24th.

Elikah Kleber-Herrin, 25th; Tyler Ernsting-Steeleville, 26th; Malachi Black-Harrisburg, 27th’ Cameron Carnett-Harrisburg, 28th; EthanHook-Vienna, 29th; Eric Chen-A-J, 30th; Liam Sylvester-Carterville, 31st; Matthew Perkins-Harrisburg, 32nd; Andrew Welten-Steeleville, 33rd; Parker Trovillion-Vienna, 34th; Nate Checchi-Goreville, 35th; Jack Troutner-Agape Christian, 36th; Aaron Wiseman-Dongola, 37th; Ashton Eddington-Vienna, 38th; Ben Margraff-A-J, 39th; Micah Lawrence-West Frankfort, 40th.