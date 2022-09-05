Prep Cross Country | Anna-Jonesboro girls, Herrin boys pick up wins

The host Anna-Jonesboro High School girls cross country team captured their own Trail of Tears Invitational on Saturday, edging past Herrin, who finished second. The Wildcats totaled a team-best 18 points to the Tigers' 45. Much like golf, the lower score is the better score in cross country competition. Other schools participating were: Harrisburg, Pope County and Goreville.

Goreville's Molly Merrill won medalist honors, placing first in 20 minutes, 47 seconds. Zoe Jones of A-J was second in 21:23. Kenzie MIller of A-J was third in 21:25. Ellary Blakey of Herrin was fourth in 21:44 and Kaylee Stover of A-J was fifth in 23:21. The top two runners for the Wildcats this fall - Brodie Denny and Reese Jones - were withheld from competing to get additional rest.

On the boys side, Herrin was the team champion with 41 points, slipping past the host Wildcats who had 46 points. Other teams participating were: Harrisburg, Pope County, Cobden, Goreville, West Frankfort, and Agape Christian.

Medalist was Eason Comer of Pope County with a time of 18 minutes, 2 seconds. Luke Winkleman of Harrisburg was second in 18:05. Waylon Hall of Herrin was third in 18:09. Brady Bundren of Cobden was fourth in 18:25 and Braden Hudgens of Herrin was fifth in 18:29.

"The kids all ran in a driving rain," said A-J coach Matt Denny. "I challenged our kids and they responded well. The girls ran much better than they did at Murphysboro earlier in the week."