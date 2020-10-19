Prep Cross Country | Benton coasts to victory on senior night

BENTON — The Rangers sent their seniors off with one last victory at Benton Park on Monday before the team travels to McLeansboro for Saturday’s regional.
Benton’s Reece Johnson took first in the boys race at 15:04 and junior Hailey Wallace placed first for the Lady Rangers with a time of 19:06. Johnson broke off from teammate Gavin Genisio a little less than a mile into the race and created more separation as the race progressed. Genisio took second at 15:30 with the rest of the Rangers placing in the Top 5.
“Again, just give God the glory,” Johnson said after the race.
The weather called for rain which put the race in jeopardy, but Rangers coach Brent McLain wanted to get the race in for his seniors.
“We’re so fortunate for our seniors,” said McLain. “It’s wet and we thought..should we even run today, but we came out because this is our home course and it’s the Benton invitational.
“We wanted to show our fans that we respect them coming out to watch us. Every sport is hard if you do it the right way - extremely difficult today - so we’re just blessed they came out of it okay.”
Junior Chase Owens (16:32), Mason Tieffel (16:58) and the Rangers other senior Parker Sieveking (17:23) filled out the Top 5 for Benton boys. The team had Roman Rechsteiner place eighth and Holden Allsopp place 21st to edge out Murphysboro in second, 15-46.
Johnson believes his team is firing on all cylinders heading into regionals.
“We ran well today,” he said. “Our sixth guy ran a minute and a half faster, so as a group we’re just getting better and better going into the regional.”
Johnson has his eyes set on winning in McLeansboro with Genisio right by his side. Genisio got off to a fast start early in the season when he was finishing ahead of Johnson, but that has since changed since the senior switched gears.
“After about the fourth race I said that’s enough you better start letting me win now,” Johnson said on Genisio. “He’s got the next three years.”
Support Local Journalism
Benton’s lone lady senior is Addisyn Miller, who placed fifth with a time of 20:33. After missing the last two weeks with a thigh injury, Miller was excited to make the return for senior night on her home course.
“With rehab I’ve been doing a lot better,” she said. “It felt good seeing the younger girls finish strong ahead of me because if they go out strong like I know they can then it’ll help prepare them more for next season.”
Miller is set to play softball at Heartland Community College on a full-ride athletic scholarship. The second-baseman turned runner is excited for a chance at regionals this weekend after a long offseason of unknown due to COVID-19.
“I’m super pumped for regionals,” said Miller. “The feeling of the postseason just hypes everybody up more. I think we’re ready to go.”
Placing in-between Wallace and Miller was sophomore Mia Wills in second with a time of 19:38 and Peyton Tieffel (19:51) just behind her in third. Blakely Johnson (21:30) took seventh to give Benton five runners within the Top 7 to defeat Murphysboro 18-45.
Miller was questionable coming into the meet, and mixing in wet conditions doesn’t help either, but McLain was proud of the way his senior ran.
“At one time we didn’t know if she was even going to run today,” he said. “She went out and felt great — should give us a lot of motivation leading into regionals.”
McLain had one last message for his two senior boys that he has grown close to over the past four seasons.
“Parker has been here four years. He’s been on the conference championship team all four years, he’s been a state-qualifier. Depends what happens this year, but he’s a rarity at Benton and he’s settled in. He’s done his job, he’s done his work, he’s put the time in and people love to be around him.”
Had the weather been dryer McLain believes fans would have seen history from Johnson.
“God blessed us when they put Reece in our lap. That is probably the fastest, best race I’ve ever seen in my life. To come here and run 15 flat on this course…the course record was gone if it would have been a dry day today. I’ve never seen him run that good and that fast.”
Benton’s team will travel to McLeansboro on Friday to scope out a flatter course that should result in faster times.
618-351-5178
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!