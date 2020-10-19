Prep Cross Country | Benton coasts to victory on senior night

“I’m super pumped for regionals,” said Miller. “The feeling of the postseason just hypes everybody up more. I think we’re ready to go.”

Placing in-between Wallace and Miller was sophomore Mia Wills in second with a time of 19:38 and Peyton Tieffel (19:51) just behind her in third. Blakely Johnson (21:30) took seventh to give Benton five runners within the Top 7 to defeat Murphysboro 18-45.

Miller was questionable coming into the meet, and mixing in wet conditions doesn’t help either, but McLain was proud of the way his senior ran.

“At one time we didn’t know if she was even going to run today,” he said. “She went out and felt great — should give us a lot of motivation leading into regionals.”

McLain had one last message for his two senior boys that he has grown close to over the past four seasons.

“Parker has been here four years. He’s been on the conference championship team all four years, he’s been a state-qualifier. Depends what happens this year, but he’s a rarity at Benton and he’s settled in. He’s done his job, he’s done his work, he’s put the time in and people love to be around him.”

Had the weather been dryer McLain believes fans would have seen history from Johnson.