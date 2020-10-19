Prep Cross Country | Benton headlines upcoming postseason

The upcoming schedule for the Benton Rangers should offer plenty of optimism for fans and coaches before the start of Class 1A regionals at Hamilton County on Saturday.
Behind any good high school sports program is a tremendous coach, and Benton cross country coach Brent McLain certainly fits the bill. McLain and the Rangers are fresh off a first-place finish at the SIRR conference championship in Murphysboro last Thursday where the boys group was crowned champions for a fifth-straight year, and the girls winning their third-consecutive title.
This week features Benton’s senior night on Monday before the team takes four days to prepare for Saturday’s regional. Senior Reece Johnson and freshman Gavin Genisio are among the best running tandems in the region alongside Carbondale’s Alex Partlow and Tucker Poshard.
Johnson credits the team’s success to McLain and the preparation he has installed.
“One of the things we do at the beginning of the year is we give something up,” Johnson said at Thursday’s conference meet. “For some people it’s as simple as soda. The coaches do it too...one of the coaches gave up eating past 7 o’clock, so it could be something really big or could be something not so big — it’s something that’s big for you.”
The senior added that he has gotten rid of candy and soda from his diet. By skipping desserts and sticking to three main pieces of advice from McLain, Johnson believes every sacrifice has made him and his team better runners.
“Getting the right sleep, hydration and rest. Coach preaches that every single day.”
Johnson is The Southern’s reigning Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year since transferring from Neoga prior to his junior season. He went on to win the West Frankfort regional and Benton sectional as a junior before placing 23rd at state.
Even without an official IHSA state meet this season, Johnson still has his sights set on beating Wesclin High School senior Justin Mumford. The Rangers top runner expects Mumford to be at full-speed when they face off at the Belleville Sectional on Oct. 31.
“Mumford is probably the fastest, if not the second fastest kid in the state and I’m excited to race him,” said Johnson. “He was at our sectional last year and I got him at the sectional but he had been coming off an injury.”
McLain has referred to Johnson as “one of the greatest team kids” he has ever coached based on his leadership, sportsmanship, will to win and ability to make his teammates better.
The success for Benton moving into 2021 will focus around Genisio and Chase Owens on the boys side. Mia Wills has shown steady improvement in her sophomore season that McLain expects to lead the Rangers going into next season behind four other returnees.
“There’s nothing we can say other than we’re very fortunate,” said McLain. “When you get somebody to move in like Reece Johnson that could have gone anywhere…could have gone to McLeansboro. Having somebody like Gavin Genisio walk in who just truly loves running. Mia Wills, who was an All-Sectional girl for us last season, continues to get better.
“We’ve got two more coming in next year that are going to help us not miss a beat, so it’s going to be kind of fun.”
When asked how much of Benton’s success should be pointed towards the coaching...McLain just chuckled.
“It’s fun because we just say as long as we get the bus there we’re going to be okay, so we’re kind of just glorified bus drivers.”
Benton’s senior group for Monday’s invitational on the boys side features Johnson and Parker Sieveking, who placed fourth in Thursday’s conference meet. Addisyn Miller is the lone senior for the Lady Rangers after placing sixth in her last conference race behind Wills, Hailey Wallace and Peyton Tieffel.
