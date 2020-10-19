Prep Cross Country | Benton headlines upcoming postseason

“Getting the right sleep, hydration and rest. Coach preaches that every single day.”

Johnson is The Southern’s reigning Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year since transferring from Neoga prior to his junior season. He went on to win the West Frankfort regional and Benton sectional as a junior before placing 23rd at state.

Even without an official IHSA state meet this season, Johnson still has his sights set on beating Wesclin High School senior Justin Mumford. The Rangers top runner expects Mumford to be at full-speed when they face off at the Belleville Sectional on Oct. 31.

“Mumford is probably the fastest, if not the second fastest kid in the state and I’m excited to race him,” said Johnson. “He was at our sectional last year and I got him at the sectional but he had been coming off an injury.”

McLain has referred to Johnson as “one of the greatest team kids” he has ever coached based on his leadership, sportsmanship, will to win and ability to make his teammates better.

The success for Benton moving into 2021 will focus around Genisio and Chase Owens on the boys side. Mia Wills has shown steady improvement in her sophomore season that McLain expects to lead the Rangers going into next season behind four other returnees.