Prep Cross Country | Carbondale, Marion claim wins

MARION — The weather called for perfect running conditions on Thursday when eight schools met at the Harry L. Crisp Sports Complex in Marion for boys and girls cross country.
The race included the host Wildcats, Carbondale, Mount Vernon, Centralia, Vienna, Carmi-White County, Webber and Salem. This was Marion coaches Eli Baker and Jenna Griffith’s first test hosting more than one school since Monday’s opening head-to-head meet against the Terriers.
A lot of work went into crafting a starting line that could safely occupy eight teams with a max of 50 individuals, including the starting pistol. Baker’s design of eight allies with three lanes distanced 12-feet from each other left coaches pleased and some runners off-center.
“I can tell you that it has been challenging,” Griffith said on hosting meets during COVID-19. “Eli Baker has done a lot of the back work for it and we’ve had to be very vigilant about masks and spectators.”
The girls race began at the scheduled 4:30 p.m. start time just after they designated their masks into Ziploc bags. The boys stored theirs in Cramer ice bags, and the policy for runners was to leave their bagged masks at the starting line before retrieving it once they finished.
Carbondale’s Madeline Prideaux placed first in the girls race with a time of 20:27. The senior ran the course on Monday, but noted the heat played less of a factor on Thursday. Prideaux showed her dominance when she crossed the finish line nearly one minute before any other runner.
“This course has a lot of hills and then the grass being longer is something I’m not used to,” said Prideaux. “Running in tall grass feels like I’m not getting any traction with my spikes, and it felt like I was slipping more and kind of pulling my feet in.”
Prideaux also noted that the starting line felt similar to track and less like cross country.
“The starting line was really weird because we had to stay in these lanes up until cutoff and then merge in,” said Prideaux. “I haven’t done that except for in track so it felt weird on a cross country course.”
Carbondale had two other Top 10 finishers with Sadie Torre’s fifth-place finish and Kara Holub placing ninth. Three other Terriers placed in the Top 20 to earn first-place with a team score of 38. Vienna placed second with 89 points leaving Salem and Marion as the only other teams that qualified with enough runners.
“Madeline’s been putting in a lot of work during the summer working on her weaknesses and getting a lot better,” said Terriers coach Greg Storm. “She had big goals coming in, however it happens, and she’s trying to 4-peat for conference, so that’s a big goal of hers and to help her team win another conference title.”
The Terriers' success quickly transitioned over to the boys race once junior Alex Partlow placed first with a blazing time of 15:57. Partlow was without his running mate, Tucker Poshard, on Thursday dealing with a nagging hip injury, but the junior is making up for lost time since missing his sophomore campaign with a similar injury of his own.
“It feels pretty good to be running with Tucker again,” said Partlow. “I’ve been running with him since the sixth-grade and we’ve been training together for a long time, so we’ve got chemistry.”
The two trained together during quarantine and remain each other's biggest supporters. After the race, Poshard was amazed when he saw the time Partlow finished with calling it, “the fastest time” he’s seen Partlow finish on Marion’s course.
“Alex’s last race was here in Marion and then he got shut down for the year,” said Storm. “It’s good to see him come back because he’s very gifted.
“We know him and Tucker are our first two runners that can compete up there a little bit, and we’re trying to close the gap between our three, four and five runners to help us out.”
Marion placed first as a team thanks to a big effort from freshman Dylon Nalley. The Wildcats were without a few of their other top runners, but leaned on their depth advantage of having 18 runners. Nalley placed third overall with a time of 16:10, and behind him placed five Wildcats in the Top 11.
The Wildcats edged out Carbondale in second, 32 to 75, leaving Coach Baker ecstatic with his group's performance after the race.
