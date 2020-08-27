Prep Cross Country | Carbondale, Marion claim wins

“This course has a lot of hills and then the grass being longer is something I’m not used to,” said Prideaux. “Running in tall grass feels like I’m not getting any traction with my spikes, and it felt like I was slipping more and kind of pulling my feet in.”

Prideaux also noted that the starting line felt similar to track and less like cross country.

“The starting line was really weird because we had to stay in these lanes up until cutoff and then merge in,” said Prideaux. “I haven’t done that except for in track so it felt weird on a cross country course.”

Carbondale had two other Top 10 finishers with Sadie Torre’s fifth-place finish and Kara Holub placing ninth. Three other Terriers placed in the Top 20 to earn first-place with a team score of 38. Vienna placed second with 89 points leaving Salem and Marion as the only other teams that qualified with enough runners.

“Madeline’s been putting in a lot of work during the summer working on her weaknesses and getting a lot better,” said Terriers coach Greg Storm. “She had big goals coming in, however it happens, and she’s trying to 4-peat for conference, so that’s a big goal of hers and to help her team win another conference title.”