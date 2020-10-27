Prep Cross Country | Carbondale's Alex Partlow sets school record

Partlow likes to stay humble with his ability. He enters every race with first place aspirations, but always had the idea of breaking Green’s 2016 record in the back of his mind during each race.

“I was pretty happy when I crossed the finish line and saw my time,” said Partlow. “I hugged my teammate Tucker (Poshard) which was a good moment. I certainly wasn’t expecting to break it that day...it just happened.”

Partlow’s coach, Greg Storm, believes the stars were aligned for his top runner on that Thursday evening.

“I wouldn’t say it was surprising for any of us because we thought it could always happen,” Storm said. “A lot of people forget that he placed 10th as a freshman in the state track meet running the 3200 with one shoe. He lost it at about lap No. 3 and ran the last five laps with one shoe. He was one of the top freshmen that year in track and cross country.”

Partlow even told reporters following a Marion meet on Oct. 1 that he planned on breaking the school record before the season was over. Storm appreciated Partlow’s optimism that day, and now believes the record gives his runner a better understanding of where he’d place if there was a state meet this season.