Prep Cross Country | Carbondale's Alex Partlow sets school record

CARBONDALE — Alex Partlow has always put his best foot forward for a Terriers cross country team that advanced to Class 1A sectionals following a third place team finish in the Marissa Regional on Saturday.
Partlow, a junior, etched his name into the record books prior to regionals when he broke Atlantis Green’s fastest three-mile time of 15:07.5 in the South Seven Conference meet where Partlow clocked a 15:01.8 on Oct. 15. Partlow has grown familiar with placing first in 2020, but before his 13 victories this fall he was rehabbing a hip injury that forced him out of his sophomore season.
In fact, Partlow’s hip made it uncomfortable for him to walk — let alone run.
This caused great concern for coaches and Partlow himself regarding his future. But after a summer of not training at 100 percent and working on his mental game, Partlow has reminded himself and others why he’s one of the best runners in Southern Illinois.
“Mentally that was really tough,” said Partlow. “Even over the summer I wasn’t training to the best of my ability. It had been over a year since I last competed, which was difficult because I think I’m a pretty competitive guy.”
Centralia’s Foundation Park played host to Partlow’s historic day where he helped Carbondale win the conference. He ran the course earlier in the season where he clocked a 15:26, and for Partlow, this was a record he felt prepared to break as a sophomore.
Partlow likes to stay humble with his ability. He enters every race with first place aspirations, but always had the idea of breaking Green’s 2016 record in the back of his mind during each race.
“I was pretty happy when I crossed the finish line and saw my time,” said Partlow. “I hugged my teammate Tucker (Poshard) which was a good moment. I certainly wasn’t expecting to break it that day...it just happened.”
Partlow’s coach, Greg Storm, believes the stars were aligned for his top runner on that Thursday evening.
“I wouldn’t say it was surprising for any of us because we thought it could always happen,” Storm said. “A lot of people forget that he placed 10th as a freshman in the state track meet running the 3200 with one shoe. He lost it at about lap No. 3 and ran the last five laps with one shoe. He was one of the top freshmen that year in track and cross country.”
Partlow even told reporters following a Marion meet on Oct. 1 that he planned on breaking the school record before the season was over. Storm appreciated Partlow’s optimism that day, and now believes the record gives his runner a better understanding of where he’d place if there was a state meet this season.
“I’m glad he was able to accomplish his goal,” said Storm. “We had the injury issue with him as a sophomore that forced us to shut him down, but he stuck with it and Tucker started working with him.”
Partlow’s running mate all season has been the aforementioned Poshard, who picked up a lot of the Terriers' slack last season during Partlow’s absence. Before the two enter their final meet together at the Olney Sectional this Saturday, Partlow reflects on the friendship that has helped get him back to top form.
“(Tucker) has always wanted me to do better and has always been a really good friend,” said Partlow. “He’s always asking me about school, which is nice because he’s a good student. We’ve been running together with our teammates for three years now and this is our last meet together. I’m hoping to do the best we can.”
Partlow is excited to experience a full offseason of training at full strength. Improving his training from last year is one priority, but don’t be surprised if there’s a meet next year where he breaks his own record.
“I think I can cut my time down about 30 seconds,” Partlow said with anticipation.
