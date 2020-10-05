Prep Cross Country | Carterville girls, Anna-Jonesboro boys grab wins

“She’s an amazing freshman that runs in the 18’s already,” she added. “I want to win regionals and sectionals, just do good and stay in the low 18’s. Those are my main goals and just keep eating good.”

Bailey’s running diet forces her to cut out soda before she’s free to eat anything after the season. Her fastest time came as a freshman when she ran a 17:57 at regionals in Benton, and hopes that success continues after running in the 17’s for the first time this season last week in West Frankfort.

Without Du Quoin or Pinckneyville in attendance, Anna-Jonesboro’s Jayden Perez showed up his running talents by placing first with a time of 16:52. Behind Perez finished fellow junior teammate Beto Vaca Diez at 17:17. Perez and Vaca Diez were joined by Matteo Vaca Diez (18:11), Zach Henry (18:12) and Colby Bowman (18:13) to place first with 28 points.

“It feels good because we’ve been working hard and I think we have a good chance at the regional,” said Perez. “We continue getting better and better throughout the year.”

Perez has his eyes set on Pinckneyville and Du Quoin in the regional. The junior recently rejoined the team since being quarantined from his teammates. Perez has high hopes of keeping up as the season progresses despite the rough patch.