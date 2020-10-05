Prep Cross Country | Carterville girls, Anna-Jonesboro boys grab wins

CARTERVILLE — With cross country season winding down, Monday featured six Southern Illinois River-to-River schools competing at Carterville High School.
The Lions hosted Massac County, Anna-Jonesboro, Herrin, Sparta and Harrisburg on their home track where the Carterville ladies took first with a score of 45. Anna-Jonesboro took second just 10 points behind Carterville after Julia Hall edged out Macey Lentz.
Lentz passed Hall for a split-second on the final stretch of the race before Hall surged forward at the last second to finish at 21:36.6. Lentz finished third at 21:36.9, but had the help of teammates Natasha Miller in fifth and Peytan Brown in ninth to help lead the Lady Lions to victory.
Massac County’s Ansley Bailey ran a first-place time of 18:35, which was nearly two minutes before any other runner reached the track. The SIU commit stated afterwards that breathing in the cold air caused her asthma to flare up — she hopes competition will help once regional and sectional come around.
“When I run in the cold my throat starts to burn so it’s just like mind over matter at that point,” said Bailey. “I think I can get over it once I get a little more competition.”
Bailey thinks that Pope County’s Ahry Comer can provide that competition come the end of October.
“She’s an amazing freshman that runs in the 18’s already,” she added. “I want to win regionals and sectionals, just do good and stay in the low 18’s. Those are my main goals and just keep eating good.”
Bailey’s running diet forces her to cut out soda before she’s free to eat anything after the season. Her fastest time came as a freshman when she ran a 17:57 at regionals in Benton, and hopes that success continues after running in the 17’s for the first time this season last week in West Frankfort.
Without Du Quoin or Pinckneyville in attendance, Anna-Jonesboro’s Jayden Perez showed up his running talents by placing first with a time of 16:52. Behind Perez finished fellow junior teammate Beto Vaca Diez at 17:17. Perez and Vaca Diez were joined by Matteo Vaca Diez (18:11), Zach Henry (18:12) and Colby Bowman (18:13) to place first with 28 points.
“It feels good because we’ve been working hard and I think we have a good chance at the regional,” said Perez. “We continue getting better and better throughout the year.”
Perez has his eyes set on Pinckneyville and Du Quoin in the regional. The junior recently rejoined the team since being quarantined from his teammates. Perez has high hopes of keeping up as the season progresses despite the rough patch.
“It was hard training on my own because you need a team that helps push yourself,” said Perez. “When I got back to running in meets it was a totally different thing from running on my own because I wasn’t used to running against competition. I’ve never been one to focus on times, I just try to place high and I feel I can do that with some of these other guys in the area.”
Landon Swiney from Du Quoin was one runner Perez listed.
