Prep Cross Country | Comer, Genisio post wins, personal bests at Benton Sectional

BENTON — Same as it ever was. Same as it ever was....

Despite strong challenges from opposing runners, last year's Class 1A cross country individual sectional champions at Benton are this year's champions, too.

Junior Ahry Comer of Pope County and Benton junior Gavin Genisio both claimed medalist honors Saturday.

Comer sizzled with a personal-best time of 16 minutes, 56 seconds in winning her race. She fell 10 seconds short of the course record set in 2019 by Benton's Amelia McLain (16:46).

Genisio shattered his own course record with a time of 13 minutes, 47.9 seconds, about 18 seconds faster than he was in 2021. Not surprisingly, one of the area's other outstanding runners - Isaac Teel of Pinckneyville - also bettered Genisio's mark from last year in placing second overall with a time of 13:54.

Comer won by 12 seconds over runner-up Kaitlyn Hatley of Father McGivney School in Glen Carbon (17:08), whose sprint to the finish line caught Carterville's Molly Robertson (third overall at 17:09).

Finishing fourth was Miah Gilmore of Murphysboro (17:13). Placing fifth was Brodie Denny of Anna-Jonesboro (17:17).

Rounding out the Top 10 were: Eris Nelson of Belleville Althoff (17:27); Vanessa Teel of Pinckneyville (17:40); Caroline Tepe of Okawville (17:59); Molly Merrill of Goreville (18:09); and Isabella Hacker of Breese Mater Dei (18:12).

"I always get nervous before races," Comer said. "I started out fast because I knew I was going to have a lot of competition today. It just so happened that I felt really good and I was able to keep a faster pace."

Comer said she relied upon her training to carry her through the race.

"I just tried to go as fast as I could - really push myself, especially when running downhill," she said. "I have a lot of pressure on me and don't want to let anyone down, but I still wanted to show that I'm still the fastest runner."

Looking ahead to next Saturday's state finals race at Detweiller Park in Peoria, Comer, who placed seventh a year ago at state, said she will be ready.

"Winning state would be amazing," she said. "I want to do well there so more colleges notice me. I am looking forward to the competition. I've beaten pretty much everyone who is ranked ahead of me statewide."

Pope County head coach James Forthman said Comer simply continues to amaze him with her performances.

"It's been a long year for Ahry and she's been training really hard," he said. "She puts a lot of pressure on herself. I think she's at a level now where she's ready for the state meet. She just keeps getting better and better."

Forthman said Comer gave up the lead in Saturday's race during the second mile, but that was planned.

"We wanted her to lay back a little bit and let them lead for a while, but I think she got tired of them leading, so she kicked it in and took off. She's just a special athlete and special person. And I think she's enjoying the season."

Those girls teams qualifying for state next Saturday include: Anna-Jonesboro, Breese Mater Dei. Carterville, Father McGivney, Pinckneyville, and Freeburg.

For A-J, it was the school's first sectional title.

"Goal No. 1 was winning the conference meet. Goal No. 2 was winning the regional and Goal No. 3 was winning the sectional," said Wildcats head coach Matt Denny. "We were a little bit beat up last week, but Brodie (Denny) bounced back today, and that was good.

"And the rest of the girls did what they've been doing all year," Denny said. "One finished without a shoe. A couple of them fell down in the woods, but then we got up and kept moving. It was a good race.

"We didn't talk too much about winning today," Denny said. "I just let them relax. They know what they're doing. It's been a good year. Hopefully, it's the start of several good years to come."

Those 10 individuals who are not members of any of those six teams that qualified for state are: Comer, Gilmore of Murphysboro, Nelson of Belleville Althoff; Tepe of Okawville; Merrill of Goreville; Riley Doyle of Roxana (12th in 18:27), Gabrielle Woodruff of Roxana (15th in 18:33), Maggie Kellerman of Du Quoin (17th in 18:40), Madison Missey of Columbia (19th in 18:44), and Sarah McKowen of Christ Our Rock Lutheran in Centralia (20th in 18:47).

Genisio was thinking of his team moreso than his individual accomplishment.

"The whole team did absolutely amazing today," he said. "I'm so proud of the program that we have put together. We're trying to become a cross country school and are going to try to win a state championship next week. As for me, I'm not going to lie. I felt awesome today. Winning and breaking my own course record ... it couldn't get any better."

The junior said the game plan was to stay right with Teel, and then take advantage of his strong kick to win the race over the final 300-to-400 meters.

"I know the course very well and wanted to start my kick by the baseball fields. The goal is to keep getting better and better every week. I'm really excited about our chances next week. We're definitely a trophy team."

Rangers head coach Brent McLain was impressed with the match-up between Genisio and Teel.

"It was a great race. It was the best race of Gavin's life. You know, we cheer for every Southern Illinois kid whether it be Gavin, Isaac or anyone down the line," he said. "Southern Illinois is kind of overlooked by the north, but we're going to make a statement next weekend at the state meet."

Teel was exhausted from the race.

"I gave it everything I had," said the senior Panther. "It's been a rough month for me. I've only been able to practice about four times (due to leg soreness and sickness). I'm just trying to stay as healthy as I can."

Teel said he and Genisio seem to bring out the best in one another and the hope is to win the big race at state next week.

"I'm just going to go as hard as I can and see what I can do - make sure I don't have anything left in the tank like today," he said.

Placing third behind Genisio and Teel was Gabriel McLain of Benton in 14:22. Ethan Hogan of Columbia was fourth in 14:51. Cole Buchanan of Benton was fifth in 15:08.

Rounding out the Top 10 were: Grant Schleifer of Okawville (15:15); Calvin Range of Columbia (15:29); Eason Comer of Pope County (15:30); Tanner Spence of Carmi-White County (15:31); and Jaydon Miller of Massac County (15:34).

Those six boys teams advancing to the state meet were: Benton, Pinckneyville, Freeburg, Anna-Jonesboro, Father McGivney and Metro East Lutheran out of Edwardsville.

Those 10 individuals advancing to state who are not members of those teams are: Hogan of Columbia, Schleifer of Okawville, Range of Columbia, Comer of Pope County, Spence of Carmi, Miller of Massac County, Cayton Cratch of Steeleville, Jason Dalby of Webber Township, Elijah Gregory of Christ Our Rock Lutheran, Nathaniel Marlow of Webber Township, and Luke Winkleman of Harrisburg.