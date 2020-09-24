Prep Cross Country | Johnson, Wallace lead Rangers to win at Benton Fall Run

BENTON — Dangerous doesn’t seem to be a big enough word when describing Benton’s cross country teams that dominated once again at Benton Park on Thursday evening.
The ground was hard enough to give the reigning Southern Illinois River-to-River champion Rangers the advantage over Massac County, Anna-Jonesboro and Carterville as the visitors.
Senior Reece Johnson ran his fastest time of the season placing first in the boys group at 15:00. Johnson edged out freshman teammate Gavin Genesio for the first time this season after Genesio led early, but would end up finishing at a season-best 15:06.
“First of all God gets the glory no matter what,” Johnson said on edging out Genesio. “He ran my race for me and he’ll learn more as we go on.”
Johnson is one of the best teammates in the area and the reigning Southern Illinoisan Runner of the Year for a reason. Coaches have taken note of the senior taking Genesio under his wing to make him not only a better runner, but a better person, which sets Benton up well for future years.
“I told (Gavin) we just need to get those second and third mile splits closer to the first,” said Johnson. “Today he said he went out at 4:50, which is good if you can, and he’s obviously good enough to hang on a little bit, but the closer he can get it around five minutes the more even splits he’ll run to have more energy at the end of races.”
Coach Brent McLain believes he has a couple All-State runners on the boys side between his top runners. The team received extra motivation at practice on Wednesday after the IHSA announced there will be a cross country sectional come Nov. 31.
Benton is set to host its sectional and a home course advantage is the last thing opponents need at this point.
“Now that we have a sectional it gives us hope for even a meet after that,” said McLain. “Kids deserve it, I don’t care what sport you’re in — football, basketball, cross country — it doesn’t matter. If a kid has trained their whole life they deserve an opportunity. For the IHSA to come out with this announcement for somebody like Reece is awesome because he is the ultimate teammate.”
Johnson said the news sparked the entire team at yesterday’s practice and they showed it on the course. Both boys and girls groups placed the Top 5 runners in each race, while Johnson and Genesio had about one minute to catch their breath before the third runner crossed.
“It was encouraging going into yesterday's practice and today’s meet knowing that we have one more thing to run towards the end of the year,” said Johnson. “The weather is getting cooler and finally starting to feel like cross country season.”
Junior Haley Wallace placed first in the girls competition at 19:26. She was followed by teammates Mia Wells, Addi Miller, Peyton Tieffel and Blakely Johnson before Carterville’s Macey Kentz ended the streak of white jerseys with maroon B’s.
Benton senior Parker Sieveking received some gratification from his team when he shaved nearly one minute off his usual time to place fifth at 16:44. Sieveking and teammates drew a big smile when McLain shouted, “Well it’s about time Parker.”
“He’s really stepping up in his senior year and I think he’s starting to realize that this is it for him and it’s time to run,” Johnson said on Sieveking. “He really showed up today and I’ll be counting on him when we get closer to November.”
McLain has coached Sieveking all four years and couldn’t have been happier for his runner.
“All of a sudden now he’s got an IHSA Sectional to follow his senior year,” said McLain. “He ran 1:02 faster than he did last year to get fifth and that was phenomenal for our team. Just something like that is monumental in these kids’ minds. It warms our hearts as coaches but for them it gives them a ray of light at the end of the tunnel.”
Benton will travel to West Frankfort next Tuesday for one last run before the SIRR Meet takes place at Du Quoin on Thursday, Oct. 15.
