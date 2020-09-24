Prep Cross Country | Johnson, Wallace lead Rangers to win at Benton Fall Run

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BENTON — Dangerous doesn’t seem to be a big enough word when describing Benton’s cross country teams that dominated once again at Benton Park on Thursday evening.

The ground was hard enough to give the reigning Southern Illinois River-to-River champion Rangers the advantage over Massac County, Anna-Jonesboro and Carterville as the visitors.

Senior Reece Johnson ran his fastest time of the season placing first in the boys group at 15:00. Johnson edged out freshman teammate Gavin Genesio for the first time this season after Genesio led early, but would end up finishing at a season-best 15:06.

“First of all God gets the glory no matter what,” Johnson said on edging out Genesio. “He ran my race for me and he’ll learn more as we go on.”

Johnson is one of the best teammates in the area and the reigning Southern Illinoisan Runner of the Year for a reason. Coaches have taken note of the senior taking Genesio under his wing to make him not only a better runner, but a better person, which sets Benton up well for future years.