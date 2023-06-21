DU QUOIN — She’s a rookie in every sense of the word when it comes to coaching, but that won’t stop Brittnie (Jenkins) Kellerman from working hard to become a solid leader of the girls and boys cross country teams at Du Quoin High School this fall.

“Brittnie joins the DHS staff after working in the district as a teacher for several years,” said Du Quoin Athletic Director Derek Beard. “She was a standout basketball player (third all-time leading scorer) here and is very excited to lead the cross country program. I know she will be a great coach.”

Kellerman (Class of 2002) did not run cross country in high school, although she did in middle school. She played volleyball and softball in addition to basketball at Du Quoin High School.

A kindergarten instructor, Kellerman said her passion for cross country grew as she watched her daughter, Maggie, compete in the sport beginning in the sixth grade. Maggie is now a junior and two-time state qualifier for the Indians.

“Eric Kirkpatrick, who has coached the teams the last several years, is now our high school principal and realized that he probably needed to give up coaching,” Kellerman said. “He asked me if I would be interested in applying for the job, and after thinking about it, I said yes. I am both humbled and honored to have the opportunity.”

Kellerman said Kirkpatrick, who coached the Indians for a decade, gave her some “helpful” advice on how to set up a summer workout schedule leading into the fall season this August.

“This month, we work out on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 in the morning,” Kellerman said. “Next month, we will go three days a week – Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Of course, some of the kids are running extra on their own.”

The number of participants is about the same for girls in summer workouts as in recent years (10-to-12), but the boys has doubled from five or less to 10, including one senior returnee, Conor Gross.

“I think a lot of the kids are excited about the upcoming season,” Kellerman said. “It is really important to me to build on the success Eric had coaching here. I also want to build relationships with these kids and get to know them personally.”

Kirkpatrick said the relationships he established with his runners was what kept him coming back to coach even after his daughter graduated high school.

“I’m going to miss coaching the kids,” he said. “Brittnie will do great, though. She was a very competitive athlete who wants to win. I believe the kids will respond well to that mindset. The program will be in good shape in her hands.”

Kellerman and her husband, Scott, have three daughters – Maggie, Lucy (eighth grade) and Sophie (sixth grade).